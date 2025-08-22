The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann Bouchard's avatar
Ann Bouchard
3h

So sorry for your loss. We know more now what humanity is dealing with.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
Ann Bouchard's avatar
Ann Bouchard
4h

Yeah! organizing rescue teams to go into hospitals would be a good thing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture