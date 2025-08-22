Here we have a harrowing situation, a witness that “the gig is up”, and resolution with hospital hostage FREEDOM as Robert Paiser is freed from the hospital — after getting a dose of Remdesivir.

The Video

The Transcript

Emphases are mine.

Dr Margaret

Hi, this is Dr. Margaret Aranda. I'm here with Scott Schara, Robert Paiser, and Wendy, Robert's mom. I also have Laura Bartlett, who's the hospital hostage hotline and also now the I Do Not Consent form (at IdoNotConsentForm.com). I first heard about this form when I interviewed Scott and Robert with Robert's family. Gosh, it was about a year ago now. And we never really talked a lot in exquisite detail about what exactly happened with the details of that piece of paper. So I'm going to open up, Scott, with you and tell us the story.

Scott Schara

Well, what happened with the piece of paper is once I got the call from Robert's sister Heather, I took off to the hospital.

Dr Margaret

And what did she say? What did she say to you?

Scott Schara

She said, “Robert wants you to come to the hospital”. So prior to that, the reason that was in play is because I never met Robert, never met Heather. And so how do you convince them that somebody, I don't know anything, right? I'm just an outsider. And I'm supposedly no more than the doctor. And so Heather had given Robert some of the materials or at least reviewed the materials regarding Remdesivir. because Robert had already been given Remdesivir and ultimately Robert asked her to call me to come to the hospital.

I brushed my teeth. I was in the car in five minutes and took off.

Scott Schara

But I knew these Forms existed and so I got a hold of Laura while I was driving. She emailed them to me again while I was driving; it was a Saturday morning. I swung by a local credit union and went into a manager's office and said,

“I have an emergency. I need these Forms printed”.

So I emailed from my laptop to the manager or from my phone to the manager's computer. She printed them. And so then I was able to bring the forms into the hospital.

Scott Schara

Well, ultimately then we got into the hospital room and after meeting Robert and praying with Robert and seeing what was going on, his sister was

Power of Attorney. And so then she read the Form over to him. And then he orally agreed to each of the points.

Scott Schara

His sister and I met with the doctor in the room and went through the Form. And you know, the doctor came in, in a spacesuit.

And we went through the Form.

And it was obvious at that point, that he knew the gig was up you know, but you know one of the things I talked about relative to a form is that a form can never save your life. What happened next is about 45 minutes later you know, on the form it says 'No jabs'. There's some version of 'No jabs'.

And 45 minutes later, a nurse came in and wanted to give Robert the COVID flu jab.

You know, the guy's near death at this point and they want to give him the COVID flu jab. And so, you know, the Form isn't going to stop them from doing what you want them to do. It just puts them on notice that the gig is up.

The doctor obviously knew the gig was up because the next time he came in, he came in without the spacesuit on.

He didn't have to keep up the the fallacy anymore because he knew we knew what was going on.

Robert Paiser

No one wanted to put their hands on the paper. so you didn't want to put their hands on what… like everything that could avoid accepting the forms.

Dr Margaret

Those Forms, those were actually handed to the doctor. And I'm going to bring Laura in for a second here, because that's not the way that the general instructions go today. I mean, you had no choice and that this was definitely an emergency. But Laura, explain to us the added layer of protection that you have in, that we have now in the general instructions.

Laura Bartlett

So yeah, that was generation 1.0. I mean, it's been so improved. As we know more and we know what the threats are, we get better and better and better Forms. The version that we have now, and I believe this may not have been employed at the time for you, Scott and Robert, but the added layer is inside knowledge of how the hospital works to make sure that it does not just get disregarded by the doctor, that the doctor doesn't just throw it in the trash or just throw his hands up or put his hands in his pockets and say,

'I'm not taking it'.

Laura Bartlett

So what you do is you deliver it via courier service, courier delivery. And then for sure, you have somebody's signature that they received it. That's the secret sauce here.

And forever, you have a receipt that the hospital has been put on notice. The hospital knows that these documents were delivered. You've got proof and you've got a date of when they were signed for. medical record. That's key.

So you didn't have time. It was an emergency. But that's why we are so adamant and so passionate, both Dr. Margaret and I, about having people know about this so they're not put in a position like Robert was in where he didn't have a choice, but just to put it in the doctor's hands and hope that they took it.

Now, the doctor, you said something, Scott, about the jab, that he went ahead and tried anyway. Well, a doctor can give you his opinion because he has a medical license, as you know, Dr. Margaret.

He can, even though he sees on the document, just like a Jehovah's Witness says,

“I don't want blood.”

The doctor still can weigh in and say, you know,

'It could save your life. We really need to give you a blood transfusion.'

But he cannot give it to that Jehovah's Witness if they have been noticed that he has a faith where he could decline it. He's appealing to that.

This is an added layer that we have, which is it's documented in writing and it's in your electronic medical record. So actually, I got to I got to weigh in that. No, he would not have given Robert the jab if he declined in writing.

Dr Margaret

And that, I think, is the key point. Go ahead, Scott.

Scott Schara

It's my own experience, and especially now that the lawsuit is behind us, you see their perspective, you know, the forms help you if somebody is willing to obey the law but if they're unwilling to obey the law there's no form that can can help you because what are you going to do, sue them after you die?

Scott Schara

You know they're going to do what they want assuming they have no regard for the law. And, you know, it ratcheted up in the trial by we learned that the experts, you know.

The Johns Hopkins experts that they brought into the trial: the judge agreed with them that you are giving implied consent when you go into a hospital.

You know, so I think the Forms are outstanding.

It's just if you're going to put your life in the form, you're a fool. You need to take your life into your own hands and realize you have to be on guard 24/7 when you're not you need an advocate by your side in a hospital the form is not your advocate the form puts them on notice but you know you can't set yourself up for a lawsuit.

These people are hired assassins and the entire system is designed to pay them for performing under the system.

The government has made state actors out of the entire system, and those state actors only get paid if they perform under the rules of that system.

And that's a much bigger thing that is in play. That's why I keep speaking out.

Dr Margaret

I'll say something and then let Laura weigh in on what her statistics are with the new Form being delivered by courier to the upper administration.

So, you know, I was Chief of Anesthesiology at the Philadelphia VA. I was in three Departments at the University of Pennsylvania. I was also Director of the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at UCLA's West Los Angeles VA. I've sat in on many board meetings, department meetings, multi-chair meetings. meetings, CEO, Medical Director, etc.

And I can tell you that it's highly unusual for a CEO to receive a contract document, a legal document that this "Hospital Insider" has formulated for herself. She's the only lawyer nurse in the world, really, who has created a document that can be used by anybody as long as there's already a jurisdiction for Jehovah Witnesses, to receive a blood transfusion.

The thing about this one is that you have a great point with what happened here because you gave it to the doctor. I don't know if there was another witness in the room.

And listen, we learned from Schara v. Ascension Health:

Doctors lie on the medical record.

Dr Margaret

They'll time it: The time that you delivered it to the doctor versus the time that he walked in without his suit on versus the time that the jab nurse came in, logged in now with a courier, timed delivery, instructing them,



“Scan this document into the chart right now.”

And they have to do it. There's no choice.

They've been legally served. And so with the new way that Laura has this set up through this hospital anonymous insider, it bypasses the doctor. It goes way over the doctor's head, way over everybody in the room.

The doctor's not going to scan; he knows how to scan a document in the chart. But do you think a doctor is really going to do that? Like right now and drop everything? Not really.

But the CEO's office is completely administrative. They're in charge of these things. And they'll take one look at that and say,

'Oh, no, we have a witness now.'

Laura, how successful has this new route been when you go over the doctor's head straight to the CEO's office?

Laura Bartlett

It is yet to fail.

They know. This is what maybe the average Joe Schmo doesn't know, but the hospital absolutely knows that if they receive something by courier, a legal courier delivery service, and it's put them on notice, meaning the person who sent it has receipts that somebody signed for it.

Laura Bartlett

They have their own personal secretaries, the highest paid admin type position in the hospital system that is responsible for taking that document and doing what that cover letter instructs them to do, which is to put it into the electronic medical record immediately.

They don't want that liability so they're going to do it and

How do we know? Because an "Insider" has followed the process for over 15 years.

That's the difference between whether a doctor kind of wants to do it or don't want doesn't want to do it.

For over 50 years, there is case law where a Jehovah Witness has always had the right to decline blood and if it's violated which It's been challenged legally. And guess what?

It's always been in favor of the Jehovah's Witness. It's not failed, all the way up to the Supreme Court.

Hospitals know this. That's why it works. And it's yet to fail. As a matter of fact, during COVID, we have feedback that I've never heard this before without the form that somebody appealing to their right to decline the COVID protocol had the form. They said,

'I don't want, doctor, what you're recommending. I don't want



Remdesivir.'

Laura Bartlett

We had a female patient and even though there was a Form, he can say that because he's got a medical license and he has his own opinion, but he's not going to violate it. So she did not get Remdesivir. She did not get the ventilator. That was also checked off or initialed on the Form. She also said she did not want a COVID vaccine. That was also advised by the doctor. She didn't get any of that.

Guess what she did get?

She requested and consented for Budesonide per the prescription of Dr. Richard Bartlett. And they followed it to a "T" and she got that as well. She was COVID pneumonia for six days in the hospital and she got out.

So to answer your question, it is yet to fail. I would know about it.

Dr Margaret

Laura, what happens if the doctor writes the order for a vaccine anyway, and somebody walks in and vaccinates a person. How does this document being delivered to a courier change the scenario?

Laura Bartlett

Everybody sees it. By the way, it's not just that one doctor that you had a conversation with that was at the end of your bed. And we know that sometimes there's a revolving door. It's a different doctor maybe every day. And there may be many different care providers involved in your case.

Everybody sees it when it's in the electronic medical record. Everybody's put on notice.

And if you might want to pull up that cover letter that shows who's all copied in this cover letter.

Dr Margaret

It's not just the doctor. Everybody's put on notice in the hospital system. And Laura, what can the doctor now be charged with?

Laura Bartlett

Intentional tort battery because it is a willful misconduct.

The caveat is its willful misconduct. It's been courier delivered. It's in your electronic medical record. And if they never put it into the electronic medical record, if there's some sort of failing, oh my goodness, I think that patient now owns whatever that hospital name is. They own it because if it gets litigated. you now have the receipts that you mismanaged a legal document.

Dr Margaret

So it definitely changes the accusations and the harm that the doctor can personally undergo.

It's not just medical malpractice covered by the hospital lawyer. It's outside of that.

So they're not covered by the hospital lawyer. They'll have to pay out of pocket, right?

Laura Bartlett

It’s not malpractice. It's not neglect.

It's a intentional tort battery.

That's provable. It's not just a hearsay.

Laura Bartlett

You know, 'he said, she said', where it's just verbal and you can interpret it any way you want? This is in black and white. It has a cover letter telling you, instructing you what to do with it. It was time stamped. It was signed for. I'm telling you, everybody who's listening, this is the only way you can protect yourself in a hospital.

Laura Bartlett

Of course, I'd like to say, you know, if you can avoid going to a hospital, that's great. I used to ride a sport bike, a crotch rocket motorcycle, a Ninja, Kawasaki ninja. And most people would say, 'Don't do that. That's risky.' I wore a helmet. At least I did the things I knew I could do to mitigate risk. I stayed on quiet streets. I didn't go where traffic was. I wore a helmet. I wore leather protection.

We want to arm people with the best chance of going through the entire system from the moment they walk in and there's a record, a file made on you to when you leave.

Dr Margaret

And I want to bring up another point too, Scott. Tell us about how they changed the bed on Grace, without your knowledge or permission. You found out about this after she passed away. What do you remember about that?

Scott Schara

Well, it's all after the fact once I got the records. Actually, when I got the bill, I also requested the hospital invoice. And when I saw the invoice, I saw the charge changed. After the close of the first day, actually at the end of the first day.

Scott Schara

So Grace's first full day in the hospital was October 7th, 2021. The charge got reversed and then the new charge was for an ICU room versus a regular room. And Grace never changed rooms. She never changed beds. From my perspective, being there, the care never changed.

But the label changed to ICU.

And what I learned subsequently is the reason the bed was not qualified as an ICU bed is before you give or simultaneous with giving somebody Precedex they have to be in ICU.

And so it was really just a sleight of hand switch.

Then she was considered ICU, which is real interesting. You know, you walk through a trial and you see things different.

You see the world differently. And this is the fundamental issue is.

We're talking in general about the medical industrial complex, and the medical industrial complex is an arm of the government, the legal system we could call the legal industrial complex. Foolishly, you know.

Scott Schara

I was in that group I knew what I was getting into with the lawsuit so you know but I learned it about the same time we filed as to how the legal system is in bed with the medical system.

What happens once you get involved, you see some things quite a bit differently. So like an ICU room worked against them at the trial because Grace had one-on-one care literally one-on-one care; it wasn't one or two patients to one nurse. It was one nurse to one patient.

And so even though that nurse forgot to put the DNR bracelet on Grace, that didn't matter.

And another thing that they brought, or that we brought into the trial, because we knew the judge was leaning towards this idea of implied consent.

So we brought into the trial the fraudulent document that they put into the medical records that said 17 minutes after Grace got into the emergency room the general consent of the hospital. That's complete BS!

I was in the room with Grace, so how did she orally consent? Plus, she wouldn't have had the ability to orally consent to the general consent document.

Scott Schara

So, I mean, these are the things that happen in the trial that is why I'm saying the only way, if you go into a hospital, the only way to save your life is with an advocate. Because the reality is, no matter what is done they will find a way around it and they will bring in experts at a trial to say that all the workarounds they did were all part of the “Standard of Care”.

The Standard of Care is not this thing off the shelf that you think, 'Oh, we can just read it and if they didn't follow it they're guilty'. That's not the way it works.

The standard of care is whatever a paid expert will say on the stand... and then the jury who's got an average of 50 years of programming to trust the system is the one who makes the decision on whose life.

Dr Margaret

Exactly. I was shocked. I was shocked, Scott, at the trial when, number one, first of all, just to go back to my original question, changing the bed is a big sneaky thing to do without pushing somebody down the hallway into a room that the section of the sign says, "ICU". To you in the room, it might have been noticed as a change in the nursing ratio, like you said. in most cases, whereas before, maybe the same nurse had two patients.

Scott Schara

That would have been the only thing that I could have possibly noticed.

Dr Margaret

But otherwise, there was no way to know that Grace was all of a sudden in the ICU. And we subvert that in this new Form because Laura gave me the leeway to update her document now.

So now, besides it going to the CEO of the hospital and a trail of other people, because of what happened to Grace, we also deliver to every Department Chair so that if they do change the bed from a regular bed to an ICU bed, the Critical Care Director will get a copy of that letter as well.

And they will know that even if the authority figure of that bed changes, they are still under the same instruction. And they can't say they didn't know, which is super important.

Dr Margaret

And you're right about so much of what you said: The judge said you didn't walk out of the hospital, therefore you consent to everything. Their experts said in the ICU, you agree to be sedated with things like lorazepam, which can cause amnesia in people, Precedex, which it also allows them to insert a PICC line. That central line going from the arm up to the heart area delivered, I'm sorry, delivered medication straight to Grace.

Dr Margaret

Robert, were you in the ICU or you were in a regular bed?

Robert Paiser

I was in a regular bed.

Scott Schara

It seems to me it was (a regular bed) because you could just walk in and out.

Margaret you mentioned about all the doctors, you know, and I would consider the hospitalist is like the sales guy versus an intensivist or a pulmonologist. I mean, they have a specialty. But the hospitalist, who is the person you interact with, you know they're the sales arm of the hospital. In Robert's case, I want him to explain what they told him.

I want to have Robert explain what this hospitalist told him about Remdesivir. This is really interesting. We've got to be on guard. If you think about a hospitalist as the used car salesman, that's the right attitude. These guys, their personalities are screened for their position, and the hospitalist is the salesperson. He's the most personable of the doctors.

I mean, all of us have met doctors who are arrogant. You know... these hospitals are smooth. (To Robert:) Tell her what what he told you; he didn't even say me the name of the drug he just said...

Robert Paiser

"It's an anti-viral cocktail."

They said,

“We have "good results" with it.”

And,

"It usually works within three or four days and we should see results in three or four days".

Scott Schara

So you can see, I mean, it's a complete lie about Remdesivir, 'three or four days'.

Dr Margaret

Yeah.

Scott Schara

By the time I got in there that morning, he was given for his body weight... You know Robert has Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

At the time he weighed 40 pounds , so for his body weight (you know i had done the math), I looked it up for him... They had already given him the equivalent of 6 doses. Yeah.

Dr Margaret

Goodness, goodness.

Scott Schara

He goes in just like a typical person right? We're programmed to trust the white coat. The white coat tells them,

"Hey you know this antiviral? You know most of my patients are better in two three days."

And so why would you not trust them?

Dr Margaret

I was wondering if they also mentioned a ventilator at all or were saying, you know, like he needs a ventilator to rest.

Robert Paiser

No, no, no.

Dr Margaret

That's good. And did they give you food or water also?

Robert Paiser

No.

Dr Margaret

So they dehydrated you so that your kidneys are already shriveling up before the Remdesivir is given, right? And then you get a double hit to the kidneys.

Robert Paiser

I got food from my house.

Dr Margaret

Oh, you brought in food from your house. Yeah. And that, oh, so that was.

Wendy, Robert's Mother

Even the syringes they told us they didn't have!

Dr Margaret

What?

Wendy, Robert's Mother

They didn't have syringes. They didn't have scissors I could use.

Scott Schara

It's interesting how it's a strange, when Grace was in the hospital, you know, after the first night I asked the nurse,

"Do you think Pedialyte would help?" And she said, "Yeah, that would really be great." I said, "Well, can you get some in?" "Oh, no. We don't carry it." So I had to call my son-in-law to drop off Pedialyte.

Dr Margaret

That's amazing! In the early COVID, you weren't allowed to have a visitor. Now I think that that still happens, perhaps not as much as it did before, but having an advocate there who can make a difference does, a lot of times, help a lot. Laura, go ahead. And we're getting close to the point where we are done.

Laura Bartlett

I wanted to weigh in on the fact that your form said, absolutely,

"I do not consent to Remdesivir".

Say the doctor is the salesman for Remdesivir and he's trying to meet his quota. You know, what we've built into the document to give a safeguard is that the only way, and it's explicitly stated in the document, it's baked in, it says that the only way this could be revoked, my I do not consent, is in writing.

So we even game that out. We know that doctors might want to manipulate you while you're under sedatives or you're going to sleep or you're just feeling crappy and you're worn down.

But the only way that this can be revoked is in writing.

So that also gives another layer of protection. Absolutely.

Dr Margaret

Because we know, too, that sometimes the doctor will come back and say,

"Oh, Robert consented to this or that. I asked him to blink if he consented and he blinked."

Laura Bartlett

I had a 92-year old patient in the hospital with the Form but she didn't trust them in the middle of the night. She had to leave AMA because she was afraid that they would say she talked in her sleep and she now has given consent.

With the form, you don't have to worry about that. It's in writing. It's in your record.

Dr Margaret

That's really good. And Robert, once the doctor walked in without all that garb on and ‘the gig was up’, right, Scott, as you said, do you feel much better about being in the hospital? We only have about a minute or two left here.

Did you get a sense of relief over everything? And how long did it take you to get out?

Robert Paiser

It was just an hour and a half.

Dr Margaret

How long was that? A day and a half?

Scott Schara

No, an hour and a half. An hour and a half. It was probably about 11:30 am.

We talked with the doctor and then got the Budesonide treatment. The nurse in between came with the jab that we denied, you know, praise God, we were in the room!

But then Robert started to improve. So then we were literally watching a miracle!

We mixed in the ivermectin and the other things that Dr. Paul Marik had told us to put in with his food. And all of a sudden we watched him improve!

Robert Paiser

I went from dying to within a couple of hours, I was sitting up and eating!

Scott Schara

So what he's talking about with the hour and a half is once we realize, oh my gosh,

"He's going to make it."

We crossed over and then we decided,

"Okay, let's get out of here. We're going to leave AMA."

MY NOTE: Leaving “AMA” means leaving “Against Medical Advice”.

They did a whole bunch of shenanigans over about an hour and a half and we finally got out.

Dr Margaret

That's fantastic. The AMA, yes, which is what they always say. They say, "Oh, you're going to have to pay for the whole thing." And who cares? You walk out of there, you're alive and you can deal with it later. They reverse the charges a lot of times.

Dr Margaret

Well, we're our time is winding down. I just want to say a prayer.

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

Thank you for saving Robert Paiser! Thank you for Scott’s sister Heather, his mother Wendy, and all those in his family who watch over him. Bless them and keep them under Your Wings!

We are especially grateful for Scott Schara and his unhesitating willingness and outstanding accomplishment of corralling together the needed Forms to help Robert in his time of need! Bless all the work of Scott’s hands, and the steps of his feet, every minute of every day! And bless his wife, Cindy, also, so that her heart knows Grace is in a perfect place — in Your presence!

May we always be available like this for those around us!

Thank you for Laura Bartlett, who also dropped everything to help Robert, and her efforts that have succeeded in getting every patient the care that they needed — or did not need! Multiply her efforts and bless all the work of her hands! Bring her more and more lives to save through her I Do Not Consent Form!

We praise You for Your miracles! We thank you for Your mercy and goodness!

Help this story to reach others who need to know how hospitals really are these days, even if it is painful to think these horrors really happen.

We thank You for making good come out of bad situations, and for watching over us when we don’t know how to care for ourselves!

Bless Robert and Scott to keep spreading their stories. Bless Laura to get her solution out to more people, and above all, help us to keep our eyes on You! Let us not trust in our own deeds or desires, but look at You for our ultimate goals sand plans!

We ask this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen!

Leave a comment