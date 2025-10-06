How does a doctor going from being a respected surgeon to being MURDERED by the very hospital that he founded?

The Video

Dr. Constatine “Gus” Kotsanis

Dr. Constatine “Gus” Kotsanis

As an ENT surgeon, Dr. Kotsanis would have had special knowledge of the ears, nose, and throat.

But look at his library, which boasts so much more!

Were they after him for his knowledge? Did he discover a cure for something, or was it something else that caused him to be targeted?

The Video Interview: Andy Kotsanis

This is the first video of mine that’s embedded in my Substack. I hope you like it, as Rumble recently censored other doctors like Dr. William Makis, and me.

The Transcript

Emphases and editS by me, for optimal flow.

ANDY KOTSANIS

Me: Hi, this is Dr. Margaret Aranda here with Andy Katsanis. We’re here to remember and to tell the story of his father, Dr. Constantine Kotsanis, affectionately known as “Gus”, as he came over to America. Andy, thank you so much for having the ability to be here with us today.

I know this is a hard story to tell and retell, but I really want to bring your story forward to my audience.

Andy Kotsanis: Thank you for letting me have the opportunity to be on your show to speak. It’s been almost 5 years since his brutal, violent murder at Baylor Scott & White in Grapevine, Texas.

What’s ironic about his particular story, his story, is how he was a Baylor doctor. In 1984, he came to Texas with my mom, and they were newlyweds. He established himself in the city of Grapevine, Texas, and at the time, it was not called Baylor Scott & White, it was called Grapevine Medical Center, and he really helped Baylor put themselves on the map.

They used his name and reputation to build their brand, and if you go to my website, deathatbaylor.com, which we’ll talk about later, there’s an executive summary about what happened to him and his death.

Here is Andy’s CHD testimony about his father, Dr. “Gus” Kotsanis.

There’s also a section of the website that talks about his life, and what he did for Baylor Scott & White. There’s newspaper articles that were released by the press, talking about how he was this new doctor that arrived for Baylor, and new beginnings, new innovative people.

Dr. Kotsanis graduated from Northern Illinois University, University of Athens medical school in Greece and did his Otolaryngology residency at Loyola University of Chicago. His 40 plus-year medical practice spanned every diagnosis and age group welcoming international and domestic patients. His 1991 groundbreaking study in biomedical treatment for autism effected changes in children by augmenting immunity and using nutrition and auditory training to reduce symptoms and improve behavior speech. He was married to the love of his life, Beverly Daskolias on May 3rd, 1981. Together he and Beverly made it their life‘s work to create an environment in the medical community for acceptance of nutrition and other natural methods like homeopathy, botanicals and electro medicine to become widely accepted. He was a member of the Texas medical Association, Tarrant County Medical Society, American Medical Association, American Academy of Ozonetherapy, and also an adjunct professor at UT Southwestern medical school, along with numerous other professional associations. Constantine or “Gus” came over from Greece to America when he was just 15 years old with nothing but a dream for the future generations of his family to one day have endless opportunity. He dedicated his entire life to finding medical solutions for people that had run out of health options. Gus loved people so much and that reflected not only in his work but also in the the way that he was a friend, father, and husband. His mission was always to revolutionize the standard of care to be more than just a standard, but instead of way of life for future generations. His greatest professional success was creating his brainchild, the Kotsanis Institute. The facility is home to Gus’s many protocols and will live on as his legacy. Many people knew Gus as their physician, but even more people knew him as a friend, secondary father, and mentor. He was selfless with his time and his knowledge, only wanting to help those around him and never asking for anything in return. Gus will forever be a giant who’s shoulders we can stand on to better. May God rest his soul and may his work live on to improve lives for generations to come.

And THIS:

Andy Kotsanis: They really loved him.

Me: Beautiful, but you know, I feel doubly, triply troubled that a hospital would treat anybody the way they treated your father, but much more so, because he was a doctor in the profession.

And because he had such a magnificent history of getting the hospital started.

Back up for me just a little bit, tell me about his background, tell me about how he was raised, I know there was some farming, tell me about that.

Andy Kotsanis: He came from a place called Tripoli, the name of the town is Tripoli, Greece, and it’s near the Peloponnese area of Greece. If you want to go back in ancient time, that was the technical territory of Arcadia, which was right next to Sparta. So if you want to be technical, my dad was a descendant of Sparta. Pretty crazy, but he was a farm boy who grew up on a farm. His father fought in World War II against the Germans, and after the war, his family decided to pick up and move to America.

Eventually, he and his father came through Ellis Island. At the wonderful age of 14, my dad spoke not very good English, and he went from that to someone like that to a pioneer in medicine, someone who dedicated his life to finding answers for people.

He was a gentle soul. He was someone who loved to play backgammon, he loved to cook, you know, he was like a child in a man’s body, a very sweet, gentle person, but very knowledgeable.

Amazing how he died, though, that’s the part that gets me.

Me: He was a ENT surgeon. Tell me about his patients, and how much his patients loved him as well.

Andy Kotsanis: Je was a head and neck otolaryngologist, ENT: Ear, Nose, and Throat doctor. It’s probably one of the most rare specialties you can be as a medical doctor, very hard to become one, but he became one.

He was also an Adjunct Professor at UT Southwestern Medical School, and he co-authored several books, and wrote multiple articles pertaining to cancer and autism.

He was one of the founders of Defeat Autism Now. He did a lot of interesting things with his life, but his, as a person, and how he treated his patients, he was really like a part of their family, and went beyond just treating a predicament someone has, an illness.

It was more of the emotional, spiritual, all that stuff, the holistic approach he took with helping people.

He was so skilled and talented, he could take a drop of blood, put it on a dark-filled microscope, and within like a minute, 60 seconds would go by, and he would look at you, and go,

“You have leaky gut.”

Or

“You have this, you have that.”

He was so talented.

He still had a microscope in his office.

Me: That’s amazing, because they’ve taken away the microscope of many doctors, and they’re almost not allowed to look at it.

Andy Kotsanis: He would do live blood cell analysis.

Me: There you go.

Andy Kotsanis: The first time you would meet him, he would take notes. And then he would ask,

“Tell me what happened in your life 10 years ago. Let’s talk about what that has to do with cancer.”

He was trying to get down to the root cause of why someone really was sick, what created the problem.

Me: Very interesting. I’m just going to put this out there, because many of us who hear that will know how unusual that was for his time, and for COVID times.

I t’s not a far stretch for many of us to think that maybe they targeted him in the first place, and that’s why they did this to him.

THE ORCHESTRATOR OF DR. KOTSANIS’ MEDICAL MURDER

Andy Kotsanis: Well, there’s a lot of people that died during COVID, and some I think were targeted. I think he was more of in a situation where they killed him because they wanted the COVID money.

The particular administrator that orchestrated his murder, his name is Chris York .

Chris York was the President of Grapevine Baylor Scott White at the time, and my Dad was in the hospital for 7 days, okay? Seven days.

Me: Let’s back up just a little bit. So tell us about what happened.

How sick was he? How long was it before he went into the hospital?

Andy Kotsanis: SI was in the same proximity as my parents. We all got COVID at the same time. We all got sick, and then we got better.

As time went on, he started to have a hard time breathing, and then it got so bad that the breathing was labored. We went to his practice because he had oxygen tanks there.

We tried to help him, and it wasn’t enough.

He looked at me, and he eventually looked up and said,

“Call an ambulance.”

So I call an ambulance.

And they took him just down the road to Grapevine Baylor Scott White.

That was the last time I ever saw him alive until the moment of his death.

But the first few days, it seemed hopeful.

He was texting me saying,

“I feel fine.”

It was like nothing happened,

“I’m just tired.”

And then a few days later, he was dead.

So how do you go from, “I feel fine”, “I feel like nothing happened”, to a couple days later, you’re just freaking dead?

And within that time frame, from the time he said, “I feel fine”, a few days later, we get a call from the doctor saying,

“You know, your husband…”, telling my mother,

“Your husband’s heart is at 50% capacity. It’s not working that great.”

It’s not looking good.

And then the nurse calls my mom, the nurse that killed my dad, Sarah Grice, she calls my mom saying,

“I had to tie your husband in restraints, because he was confused why he had tubes in his lung.”

So they put tubes in him, they put a subclavian line in him, all these things they didn’t have to do.

NOTE: A “subclavian line” is a “central line” that gets connected to a transducer that converts pressure to a number. It is used most often to be sure the lungs don’t get too much water, especially in cases of pneumonia and a low blood pressure with a fast heart rate, i.e., dehydration. Note there was no informed consent — because, as we learned from Schara v. Ascension, when you are admitted to an ICU, you automatically consent to everything — even if you signed no admissions paperwork, if you don’t walk out of the hospital, you consent to everything.

Me: Explain to me, the tubes in his lung, did he have a pneumothorax? And that’s why they put chest tubes in?

Andy Kotsanis: He had several, he had 2 pneumothoraxes, one in each lung. So they put this tube in there.

Me: Did he acquire the pneumothoraces from the subclavian line?

Andy Kotsanis: I think what happened was from what I’ve been researching is they turn the oxygen up and they blow your lungs out.

NOTE: This is a justified opinion (see below). If it can happen and it happens to you, you can suffer.

“A total of 175 episodes were identified in 160 patients. Of these, 128 episodes (73.1%) occurred in patients in the O 2 group.”

Andy Kotsanis: The nurse called my mom saying,

“Your husband’s confused why he was was tied in restraints , why he had a tube in his lung. So I had to tie him down.”



Things were taking a turn for the worse. So we requested to speak to the Administrator, Chris York, who was the President of that hospital at the time.

Andy Kotsanis: My mom tried to explain to him who my Dad was, how he helped build that hospital and its brand.

He said,

“I don’t care who your husband was. You’re not going to see him.”

When I said,

“I think it’s criminal You’re not letting me see my dad right now.”

He said,

“If you think it’s a crime, call the police .”

He then turned around and walked away very arrogantly.

Me: These are really key points here that you wish you had called the police. I’ve heard from other people who did call the police.

For example, Gayle Sieler, she’s with Betrayal Project.

Officers were called and they did nothing. In fact, they seemed in on it.

I want to get your thoughts. Do you wish you had, and do you think it might have made a difference?

Andy Kotsanis: I don’t think that would have made a difference at all because the Grapevine Police Department is in on it, but the reason I say that as well is because of the night my dad was coding:

A few days after talking to Chris York, like 2 days go by. The same nurse that called my mom saying she had to tie my dad in restraints, Sarah Grice. She, she called my mom’s again saying,

“Your husband said he wants to die and be put on a ventilator.”

Who says they want to die and be put on a vent? Who says that? What were they doing? And if he did say that, what were they doing to him? Because in his chart, they were pushing it from day one,

“We want to put you on this ventilator.”

He kept saying,

“No! No!” to intubation.

Anyways, we get this call. We run to the hospital.

We conveniently had a lawyer with us and we ran to the hospital.

We’re prepared to press attempted murder charges if they don’t let one of us up to see my, my Dad.

They decided to let my mom up: no gown, no mask, nothing. They let her up.

She came down in tears, devastated because they were very nasty to her. And I guess they decided to put my dad on the ventilator, which pissed me off.

I’m like,

“What is going on?”

Well, while she was up there, Dr. Jagadeshwar Reddy, this doctor from India, came down to the main lobby of the hospital at Grapevine BaylorScott&White.

And he said to me,

“My hands are tied. There’s nothing I can do.”

That was my Dad’s prognosis. That was his prognosis.

And I said,

“Well, what do you mean your hands are tied? You’re the doctor. You’re in charge.”

He answered,

“There’s nothing I can do.”

And I said,

“That’s not a good answer.”

Now he was shaking. Like he owed someone money. Like the mob was coming after him.

This guy was so scared. He had no mask on.

I said,

“You’re a doctor! You’re a medical doctor, right? You know, the one that would write the orders.”

Me: He’s actually the “Attending Physician of Record”. You knew what that was to be a doctor in a hospital and to have the authority to write orders.

So for you to think that, it must’ve been extremely flabbergasting. As if his entire medical care was taken out of the doctor’s hands and was given to somebody else.

Andy Kotsanis: It gets better. He goes away and there’s nothing in the chart that reads (according to his notes) that he ever had a conversation with me.

Instead, it says that he talked to my mom. My mom never met Dr. Ready in person.

She never spoke to him in person. So he was making stuff up in the notes.

Less than 24 hours later, at 5am in the morning on Sunday, March 14th, 2021, we get a call from grapevine Baylor saying,

“This is the ICU. We’re coding your husband right now. Goodbye.”

So my mom calls them back.

This is the main nurse and older nurse by the name of Donna. I don’t know. I’ll find out eventually.

But Donna was her name. She meets us at the door. The president called, saying,

“Only one of you can go in and say goodbye.”

So we decided to let my sister go in for like, what the hell is going on? So we just showed up.

We’re like, whatever.

An officer, Demorius Jones who worked for Baylor and Donna greeted us at the Emergency Room door saying the president called again. And he was on the phone with the Chris York at the time.

He called again saying that none of you can go in the room. You have to watch him die through glass.

So then we go upstairs in this Officer Demorius Jones, who lives in Arlington, Texas.

I know a lot about that cop. He’s in trouble.

This policeman arrogantly and very meanly took us upstairs to the ICU.

As I’m trying to start filming and before I even get there, there’s a guy by the name of Eric Cortez, who’s a minister. I’m thinking,

“What is a guy doing at 5 in the morning? A minister person volunteer. Is this a normal thing? Do they do this for everybody?”

We go into the ICU.

And as we’re going in, this guy looks at me saying,

“Your Dad’s a real fighter.”

Well, what does he mean? He’s fighting for his life. That’s what he means.

I didn’t understand what he meant at the time, but I’m like, ‘Wow’.

There’s Sarah Grice just standing there behind the glass, just waiting.

I’m like,

“What’s going on here?”

I start trying to film and the policeman says,

“Turn off the camera right now or I’ll have you arrested for criminal trespassing.”

So I turned the camera off.

I start trying to film again.

Sarah Grice then takes a syringe from Rommel Lantajo, the Nurse Practitioner. He’s on my website (see below), the bald, ugly guy that looks like Satan.

So he gives this syringe to Sarah Grice.

She then injects my dad’s IV bag.

Sara Grice, RN, from Andy’s website:

I begin to try to film what was happening, but then the policeman threatened me and tells me to turn off the camera or I will be arrested for criminal trespassing. Moments after being threatened, a male nurse practitioner by the name of Rommel Lantajo walked up to the glass door and passed off a syringe to the nurse inside my father’s room. That syringe was full of Epinephrine, a hormone and neurotransmitter commonly used for allergic reactions and to restore cardiac rhythm. Keep in mind my father’s pulse was at 122 already. Anything that would stimulate it further would only make things worse. The nurse injected my dad with the syringe, and moments later she began to perform on him the most violent chest compressions I have ever seen. It was like watching someone stab a knife into his chest. His body was bouncing off the table. Shocked and appalled at what I was seeing, I begin to try to record again. Officer Demorrius Jones assaulted me and forced me out of the ICU. He physically pushed me and threatened me to the front door of the hospital. I was threatened with criminal trespassing if I didn’t leave immediately. In the final moments of Sarah Grice violently bouncing my fathers body off the table from chest compressions, my mother started to scream stop! stop! stop! stop! The nurse then stopped and immediately turned off all the machines right in front of my mom and my sister, traumatizing them for life. Moments later, my father lifted his chest off the table and then seizured and died. This is the same nurse that also called my mother saying that my dad “wanted to die and be put on a ventilator.” My mother and sister came down to the hospital lobby a few minutes later in tears and devastated. As we began to try to get into the car, I noticed Sarah Grice got into her car and then drove away, fleeing the scene of the crime. Would you want this to happen to you or your family? Is this how you want to say goodbye to a loved one? Someone you’ve known your whole life? Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Grapevine claims to be a “Christian” organization, but what is Christian about making someone watch a family member die through glass while being threatened and assaulted by the police? This hospital caused immense emotional harm to my family. It was purely intentional. The aftermath of all of this, led to my mother becoming severely emotionally distraught. I had to put my entire life on hold for my mother and I spent over a year in therapy, trying to cope the loss of my best friend, and there hasn’t been a day that goes by where I don’t still feel that pain. According to the medical record, none of the nurses or doctors read each others notes, and no one listened to my father or my family about requesting protocols that could have saved his life. In fact, none of these people cared about the outcome. They did whatever they wanted to my father and his family. I don’t know how these people ended up in healthcare, or why they became nurses and doctors.

Andy Kotsanis: He had a pulse of 122.

His pulse starts to drop and she starts to do the most violent chest compressions I’ve ever seen.

His body was bouncing 15 inches off the table. It was brutal. It was violent.

She used all of her strength to end his life.

And I was trying to film some of it, but then this cop threatened me and assault me, forcing me out of the ICU saying, “Leave the hospital right now, or I’ll have you arrested for criminal trespassing?”

So, I’m devastated. As I’m coming downstairs, he’s keeping his distance with me.

This cop was afraid to tell me his name. None of the people in the ICU had name tags. Nobody wanted to tell me their name.

So anyways, I’m downstairs waiting for my mom to come out and my sister, she’s like falling on the ground, devastated, screaming,

“What just happened?”

And Sarah Grice with her gloves still on her gown , still on her face mask, still on her face cover, still on running out of the hospital, like abandoned, running, robbing a bank, gets in her car, drives away. And that was it.

She now lives in Vandalia, Ohio with her mother, Patricia Grice and Thomas Grice in a population of about 50,000 people.

Andy Kotsanis: I’m going to guess this nurse has sent over 100 bodies to the morgue. She likes to ride horses and she probably owned several houses.

Speaking of houses, Dr. Ready refinanced his house for $1.4 million just a few months after my Dad’s death, permanently closed his office at BaylorScott & White, and was nowhere to be found online for over two years.

Couldn’t even find a picture of this little shit. And now he’s at some other hospital.

When I reported these people to the Texas Board of Mursing and the Texas Medical Board, they came back to me. They investigated for like a year and a half that went by.

They came back saying without “evidence by trial”, there’s nothing we can do.

These people did not violate the “Standard of Care”.

If you want to kill people for money with the help of the police, go become a nurse or a doctor in the state of Texas. I mean it.

Me: Wow.

Andy Kotsanis: That’s how I see this. Then I went to grapevine police… oh, it gets better.

My lawyer says,

“Make a website, tell the world what happened.”

So I did. I spent, I don’t even want to say how much it’s over 50 Grand.

Let’s just say that a lot of money I’ve spent taking personal photographs of Chris York and all these other people made a website about him, painting them as murderers.

Cause they are all over the internet. And then Baylor sends letters to my lawyer, “cease and desist”, “stop”, “stop complaining to me”, “whining to me”, but they won’t take me to court.

They won’t sue.

And that for defamation, right? Yeah. Well, it ain’t defamation.

If it’s true, it’s not slander.

If it’s true and they know it, they know they’re going to lose their butt.

They come after me.

Me: Yes. So then I was just going to say, when you sue somebody, say if Baylor sued you for defamation, you would welcome that lawsuit because it would open them up for discovery. And during the discovery process would be when some of these things would come out and the proof would be in the pudding.

So they’re probably never going to sue you for defamation. I know there are other trials and other cases similar to this with the hospital killing protocols.

And so far, not one single person has been sued for defamation, that I know of.

Andy Kotsanis: Yeah. Well, that may change…never say ‘never’, never say ‘never’, never.

You can only kick a dog so much. Now I’ll tell you something else. This is, this is just human nature, that either me or someone else before the world decides to blow itself up. There’s going to be a case pertaining to what we’re talking about, where it’s going to be on the 6 o’clock news. You’re going to see them talking about this happening on American soil.

Me: There’s already been a case, Andy. I think this is what really happened. There was a gentleman in Pennsylvania who walked into the ICU. His fiancé was intubated on a ventilator in their ICU. He threatened to kill a nurse, got her as a hostage. There were other doctors involved.

I think there was a respiratory therapist. The police were called, the police came, there was a shooting, there was an altercation, and he shot and killed one of the policemen that responded. I wrote a sub stack on this:

Me: I’ll pull this for you. Now, nobody says why he did it. And I want to say that they did shoot and kill him too.

He did not kill himself. So my first thought, “Why did this happen?”

Maybe because he knew that they were killing his fiance and he wasn’t going to stand for it.

There’s at least one case I know of and I investigated it. There was a nurse who had a Facebook page and she had written some things. I took clips of that and included those in the article. So I’ll, I’ll have you take a look at that, but I think you’re 100% right. There are people that know what’s really happening.

They can figure it out just on an evil level and they won’t stand for it. And they’ll, they will resort to violence if they need to, because I think it’s already happened. So you’re right.

Andy Kotsanis: I don’t want to see a war because I’m going to take someone war starts. I don’t know if I’m speaking from a past lifetime, if I fought in combat and then as another, I came back. I believe in past lives. Maybe I was a soldier in combat in another war.

I’m going to tell you something right now. If war really breaks out, there’s no knowing what it’s going to look like, how long it’s gonna go on.

The Chinese are licking their chops to come plant their flag everywhere in this country and take over. They want us to hurt each other, that’s how I feel. So let’s not. I don’t want violence. That’s what people don’t understand. If we start doing this, you may not have an ‘American’ anything.

People need to think about it. Just think about it.

Anyways, this administrator discreetly sold his house in December of 2021, just a few days before Christmas, and moved to Arkansas. Okay, Chris York, with his wife, Jackie York, who’s a doctor, a neonatalist at Grapevine Baylor ICU. So, there’s some nepotism going on there.

I’m saying her name because she used to work for Baylor, too. And if he has a problem with it, he can come talk to me.

But you know, when I told the hospital, I saw his new workplace, I showed that hospital system what he did, on my website.

When I called them, they said,

‘Yeah, we’re looking at it right now.’

Within like a month, he was gone. Wow! So, they didn’t know about it before they hired him? They didn’t do any PR or look at my internet to find out if anybody had anything to say against him. Wow, so he didn’t last long there.

I sent letters and T-shirts to Chris York at his workplace and several of the nurses that are involved, their workplaces. There you go.

It has a website, deathatbaylor. com. It has a quote:

"If you think it’s a crime, call the police.”

There’s a picture of a person with a mask pointing their finger at you. Who is he? That was just a nurse at the lobby when we got that call saying my dad wanted the vent on. It’s just someone that worked there, and there’s an officer in the background there and an officer also in the other picture.

Me: Those were all taken on the night that they killed your dad—the night and day.

Andy Kotsanis: So the day, and then the day after.

Me: I know you have the medical records. I’m curious the time of death when the nurse injected a substance that slowed the heart rate from 122 down. According to the chart, it’s epinephrine. Epi, Epi wouldn’t do that.

Andy Kotsanis: It was something else. It was probably something else. Probably fentanyl.

Me: Do you remember how low you saw the heart rate go?

Andy Kotsanis: It went 122 all the way down in the 70s, 60s. And then it was continuing to go down. Before that even happened, they gave him full doses of fentanyl every few hours. That’s in the record.

And then they gave him four rounds of Remdesivir.

And here’s the thing that really blew me away:

The doctor said we had to put him on dialysis.

Why? He never had kidney problems in his life. But when I saw him in his final moments, there was this gut-wrenching machine with tubes of running through his body, in and out of his body. I’m thinking, “This is sick, this is nuts. This is what you call medicine.”

Me: So they put him on dialysis. And I wonder if it was regular dialysis, which makes the blood pressure go down, or there’s a different kind of machine that’s a little bit smaller, that’s a CVVHD, which is a , slow motion dialysis.

Andy Kotsanis: He still had a ventilator on. How was she was doing this while he still had a ventilator in his mouth.

Why do you do chest compressions to someone who has a ventilator? Why are you doing all this?

The only reason you would do it is not because they’re not breathing, but it’s because the heart stopped. Or it went down so slow that it eventually stopped. But she did she stop the heart . That is what I’m trying to say.

Me: Yeah, I agree. That’s why she did the chest compressions to make the heart beat again.

Andy Kotsanis: But you know, I why did they wait to do it? Let me ask you, why?

Me: Let me ask you another question on that I’m just concentrating on this moment. Were you able to get also the billing records so you could correlate the drugs that were given on the day of his death?

Andy Kotsanis: It’s all in the medical chart.

Me: Well, usually the billing records are separate. You have to ask for them separately. That’s how Scott Schara found a lot of different things, by looking at the billing records.

Andy Kotsanis: For all I know, they’re probably not going to give me anything now. Yeah, well, let’s see.

Me: I would say go ahead and ask for that.

Andy Kotsanis: I mean, I understand. Baylor, when they wrote letters to me, their lawyers, they also banned me from ever using a Baylor facility ever again, never even touch or step foot on their property.

So I highly doubt they’re going to cooperate with me because they know they’re in hot fire. And I know they did this to, there’s probably several other people they’re dealing with, not just me. I’m one person. Yes, one guy.

Dallas Presbyterian Hospital is where Chris York is now. He’s the President of that hospital. I wrote letters to the Texas Health Labor, Dan, who’s the CEO of Texas Health and who knew my Dad. I wrote to him. I sent letters to every Board of Director member there. He still works there.

If you want to kill people for money with the help of the police, Texas Health has your back.

And the same nurse practitioner that participated in the murder of my dad now works at Dallas Presbyterian ICU. So there’s a relationship. Same hospital. And he also works at UT Southwestern.

Me: You complained to the medical board also. And what did the medical board do?

Andy Kotsanis: The medical board said to me the doctor did not violate the standard of care. It’s all about money. Body bags for cash. That’s what medicine is now. Body bags.

Me:

Andy Kotsanis: I wrote to the attorney general; I did some of my own investigating. The police didn’t want to do anything.

I don’t have the exact numbers in front of me, but I did an open records request with the Grapevine Police Department to see how many times the police were from March of 2020 to June of 2024. What I discovered, and this is in a city where the average house sells for about $700 Grand, so it’s a nice neighborhood.

The police were called over 500 times to that property in that amount of time. And out of that time, several hundred calls were put out, and we’re talking like over 70 welfare checks, if you know what a welfare check is.

People were calling,

‘Is my loved one okay?”

I asked once, and I got the list; I published it, made it public.

Then I asked the Grapevine Police another FOIA request; I want information on these welfare checks. Tell me about that.

Instead of giving it to me, the City of Grapevine hired their city attorney to petition to stop me and write to the Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, who eventually blocked my FOIA request in regard to finding out information with these welfare checks at this hospital.

Me: Wow!

Andy Kotsanis: I started putting signs out about my website; got a lot of people reaching out to me. I’ll tell you about that in a second.

But the Grapevine Police knocked on my door: a Detective Sam Shamwell.

He was in plain clothes. And if he ever denies it, I got it on camera. I got it on film. I got pictures of his car. Plain clothes, unmarked car parked it in front of my, knocked on my door, asking, inquiring about my website.

“You know, be careful where you put your signs. Your First Amendment rights are limited, blah blah blah.”

Well, they’re not. I told him that they’re not. I’m going to just continue doing what I’m doing. And all he said to me was,

“You don’t have to talk to us again if you don’t want to.”

And then he walked away like a little dog, like a scared little dog. And he got in his car and he drove away like Mary Poppins. And I’m thinking. to myself, ‘What was the point of this?’

Me: Obviously a little intimidation.

Andy Kotsanis: Didn’t work. Not a scary guy. No one scares scary, not them.

When I saw that, I then go to my spreadsheet Grapevine Police gave me. Guess whose name popped up on that? Sammy Davis Shamwell Jr.

Sam Shamwell. He was a responding officer multiple times for disturbances in that hospital. So, here there is a relationship with that police department and that hospital, which, by the way, the police department’s conveniently across the from Grapevine Baylor.

So was he a wonder? You would think that. If there were phone calls for a wellness checks inside the hospital, a disproportionate number of times that one particular officer was called to respond to them.

There were at least 74 instances just in the ‘welfare check’ department.

There were also assault reports disturbance calls. I mean, we’re talking about different things. I’m giving you one category, just one. Some of these calls are labeled special investigation. What does that even mean? I don’t know. The police don’t want to give it up. To me, let me tell you what’s happening:

We’re witnessing the fall of the United States.

The American empire is over; the dollar is over.

I’m 39 By the time I’m in my 50’s, anybody that was born in the United States, if they’re still around, they’re going to be answering to something that’s not American. That’s how I feel.

Me: Well, I think there are a lot of people that feel that there’s obviously a depopulation agenda, or they wouldn’t have tried to kill people with the bioweapon, which wasn’t a vaccine, number one. Number two, the government has incentivized hospital health care to kill. There’s no other seeming conclusion for those of us that have looked at these kinds of cases, and that needs to stop.

In the meantime, I think you’re absolutely right as far as the future is concerned, that it’s quite possible that they’re going to come back at us with something else because they’re using the same template. You look at the other countries that have had the same thing happen with the hospital protocols, with euthanasia. The MAID program in Canada is now open to the disabled.

You look at actually the release of Tommy Robinson in the UK. They had a rally over the weekend with over 3 million people who gathered in the streets to protest what the government’s been doing over there while they’re arresting people and giving them 15 months for offending somebody on social media.

And they let pedophiles go free.

I think we have come to a point in our collective societies where we either have to stand up for what’s right or succumb to a big government doing what it wants to do with a lot of people’s free will.

Andy Kotsanis: The biggest wake-up call, I think, for an average person right now, beyond my story, beyond what happened with COVID, the death of Charlie Kirk should be a humongous sign that if someone who’s perfect— he was perfect, yes, he was— he was a very perfect person. I think he was one of the most outstanding guys ever to live.

If it can happen to Charlie, it can happen to you.

If they don’t like what he had to say …and I loved what he had to say, a lot of people did. Most of the planet did. The powers that be, they didn’t. So there’s obviously a struggle, there’s a fight, there’s a fight between good and right and wrong.

And I do believe this is, in some way, a spiritual war.

But there are still man’s laws that bad guys have to understand, that you got to follow, and just because you’re bad, and just because you’re whatever, you’re a power player, whatever, you’re a doctor, you’re this, you’re that, you’re a cop, the rules still apply to you.

You’re not above the law. No one is above the law, including the king.

That the Magna Carta, the Constitution, is based off the Magna Carta. The Magna Carta was all about no one is above the law, including the king. So how do we go from that to administrators and doctors and, like you’re saying, child molesters getting away with all this crap?

I mean, are they above the law? But if someone who’s a regular person, who pays their taxes, who does nothing wrong, they make a small minor infraction, they pay for it. I don’t agree with that.

Me: That’s right. And I think what you just said about Charlie Kirk being so beloved by so many people, plus you have the people that heard of his name or never heard of him. They have now looked at a lot of his videos and have come to love him and what he stood for. I think that is one of the reasons why the crowds there in the UK over the weekend went up to 3 million when mainstream media was reporting that there were only 100, 000 people there. They had to get the police finally to admit to there being 3 million there.

But there’s something else here, speaking of the battle that we’re in between good and evil. A lot of people started wearing t-shirts with freedom of white, you know, black on it with freedom across it. Other people started wearing t-shirts that say I am another Charlie Kirk. And then somebody went on Facebook and took a picture of it looked like a sign in front of a university. campus that says kill all Charlie Kirks. And other people are now saying, right, you know, if I have to die for the truth, I’m going to die for the truth. They’re comparing him to Martin Luther King Jr to Robert Kennedy, to all the other famous people that have been assassinated, and saying that you only get assassinated if you’re telling the truth.

Andy Kotsanis: True. And you know, I know there’s a lot of great people that are still on this planet that want to do great. I do think, though, that we’re running out of time.

Do you want to continue watching your Netflix, and playing your Xbox, and being merry, and just kind of in your own little headspace?

Or do you want to detach yourself from your utopia that everyone has their own little world? Time to detach from your little world and look at this big picture of how it will affect you one day, maybe not today, but one day. Like talking about changing the food supply, the money supply, everything is changing. It’s changing in front of us. And I don’t think people understand what’s happening.

Me: So how do you stop it?

Andy Kotsantis: Like you said, you speak truth and you need numbers. You need everybody to be on the same page. Imagine if everybody decided to boycott at the same. time cigarette companies. No, everyone stopped smoking completely. And in a couple of years, cigarettes won’t exist anymore. How cool would that be? You know, but that will take effort.

You need everybody has to get on the same, the same page.

Me: And you bring up a really good point with that. As a solution to this problem, as far as I know, there’s only one lawyer combination: lawyer, nurse, who has prepared a document that you can submit to a hospital while you’re in there is to stop them from following protocols on you.

And that is the I do not consent form; is at idonotconsentform.com. This hospital insider is anonymous, and used to work for the CEO of a hospital. She knows how hospital works.

And as an anesthesiologist who was Chief of a Department, I can tell you also there was a way to go above the doctor’s head, get something submitted to the administrators that goes in your chart and instructs them on what you do and do not want. For example:

I do not consent to remdesivir.

I do not consent to antivirals.

I do not consent to vaccinated blood.

I do not consent to procedures or drugs that I do not have a conversation about with somebody as an informed consent.

And this document cannot change unless it’s in writing. So they can’t take a blink of the eye or a shake of the hand you know or a movement of the foot as a consent is a document now that’s been updated by the hospital insider, Laura Bartlett, who is the sister of Dr. Richard Bartlett, who you’re in Texas; you know who he is with the Budesonide protocol, right?

Andy Kotsanis: Oh yeah, he’s great!

Me: They’ve let me update it for today. If you go into the hospital for elective surgery, once your name is in the electronic medical system because you’re on the schedule, you can have this document submitted a particular way, and Boom! t

They can’t apply all the rules to you that they apply to everybody else. And this is based on Supreme Court. and other AMA American Medical Association medical ethics standards that say that a Jehovah witness has a right not to receive a blood transfusion. And if you notify them that you don’t want something, they do it anyway; it’s willful intent, which is not covered by medical malpractice insurance. So if somebody got sued, Laura always says they’re gonna own the. So a great petition to the general public is to get these forms done, get them delivered the correct way, because if everybody did that, I think that whole system of reimbursement for incentivized deaths with COVID and COVID diagnoses would fall to the wayside. It amazes me how we even have to do that though. Right? Right.

“Hi, don’t kill me.”

I mean, you’re thinking they’re there to help you.

And we’re running out of time, but these are the things—unfortunately, people have had to learn by losing somebody in the most destructive and murderous ways possible.

Laura’s mother, so you know her background, was a victim of hospital death 30 years ago or so. Her brother Richard was a resident in the hospital, got called to a code, and it was his Mom! She had undergone a simple surgical procedure, an upper GI, where they go in with a scope and look around, and they had clipped an artery; they’d done something, but they refused to recognize the error.

And they sat on it while waiting to speaking to their legal people.

I wish Laura was here. I should have invited her to be here. But that’s how she got to be such a strong advocate, because she’s known for all these decades how hospitals can be and how they want to cover it up and how medical mistakes are one of the most common causes of death in our country.

And it’s people like you, it’s people like Laura, it’s people like Scott Shara and others who have lost people in hospitals that are making the public awareness rise to a different level that most people don’t want to see or don’t want to believe.

Because we’ve been trained to think that doctors wearing white coats are there to help you.

Andy Kotsanis: Well, I used to think that. I look at Scott Schara’s case and my case — both of us had to deal with foreign doctors, people from other lands, primarily from parts of the world that I don’t think are fond of.

I think that the people behind this COVID stuff, I think they hired medical personnel that were not American to harm Americans. I think they knew that.

I don’t think Americans are going to harm other Americans as much as a foreigner would. So I think that there’s some of that floating around in there. But the nurse that killed my Dad is from Ohio so she’s American.

But these people think that they wear their little masks, they show up, they do whatever they want to. And then the government’s there to protect me. There are laws on my side. Well, people can still tell. They can take a photo of you and show the world who you are and what you did.

And that’s karma. And ‘if you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime’. That’s what they say, that’s what they always tell people. Well, I feel I’m gonna start saying that to people,

“If you’re not willing to deal with public scrutiny, don’t hurt people.”

Me: This is the raw truth of what happened to their children who were both Special Needs. I think that that’s a very great synopsis because I think hospitals have been protecting their employees who have had basically a green light to do this over and over and over again to people and get away with it almost all the time.

I love, it’s a little crude, but I love ‘body bags for cash’. Grace Schara’s father, Scott Schara, and his wife, Cindy, as well as Rebecca Charles, the mother of Danielle Alvarez, will tell you: “My daughter walked into the emergency room and 19 days later for Grace, and 40 days later for Danielle, ended up in a body bag. And this is children and possibly were targeted.

Scott looked up 1. 7 million patients and 85, I believe, hospitals. And there was a paper that he found showing that a disproportionate amount of the patients placed on a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order were those with Down Syndrome to the tune of 630 more likely to be a DNR, right?

And Andy, you’d be surprised how many people don’t know. We held a Twitter space over the, and I can tell you that there are still so many people in the general public who don’t even know what a DNR is.

We have to get the public awareness up. And part of that is your job. Part of that is my job. Part of that is you and me helping one another and multiplying our efforts.

I’m going to look forward to working with you more on this for bringing this to light. And I also want to invite you to be in a Twitter space with me because we can go over this and do a little introduction and factual statements of what happened to your father, Gus Katsanis. That’s a name to be remembered as much as Grace, Sharon, and Danielle Alvarez, and Gail Sieler. And there’s Peggy Hockett, and her husband, Raymond. There’s Leslie Batts, and her husband, Paul. Batts. And there’s a whole bunch o

f others. And actually, one of my goals is to have a thousand of us together one day on a Zoom like this and represent all the people that got killed in hospitals.

Andy Kotsanis: There’s a lot of them. Yeah, a lot.

And I do think restitution will be needed when litigation begins. What a lot of these people are gonna need is a lot of these people lost their livelihoods, or they lost some type of way their means of making it in life. Rather, they lost a spouse that was the breadwinner or whatever. So restitution and punitive damages will also be needed for all of these people. These hospitals should be sued for punitive damages, not just for wrongful death but multiple things.

They should sue all these hospitals out of existence.

None of these healthcare facilities, after what they did, they should remove the licensing and the certifications from these facilities. Because when you go in there, if you’re looking over your shoulder and you’re worried about someone coming in to smoke you out, that’s not healthcare. That is not healthcare.

Me: Yes, and you bring up a good point with the Joint Commission, is the one who accredits hospitals. It gives them their accreditation.

A lot of people don’t know that you can actually complain to them.

The Link to File a Complaint is HERE.

Me: Not that it’ll necessarily do a whole lot of good, but yes, it’s painful to go through all of this trouble trying to complain to people that should be in a position to help and to also prevent it from happening to somebody else.

But I think that what we can do together is increase awareness.

The real solution is to. Another solution would be to repeal the PREP Act or complain to a bunch of people. There’s a whole list of things that you can do.

I will punch in here also that Rebecca Charles, her lawyers, I can’t remember her last name right now (NOTE: Offices of Tricia Lindsay), Rebecca Charles V. Northwell Health in Glen Cove, New York. That case is pending a revision of the new lawyer and how they’re going to take what we learned from Schara V. Ascension Health. St. Elizabeth’s is going to be very interesting.

I suspect that since we found out about 16 different crazy things that nobody thought during that case is that we’re not going to be able to sue for a lot of things we thought we were going to be able to sue for, like medical malpractice.

So that case is going to be a really important one to watch and to see what angle they’re going to take out of what they’ve learned from everything else.

But like I said, you can go to sue, you can go to stop the PREP Act, you can do a lot of different things, but the most important and easy thing to do, in my opinion, is to have the I Do Not Consent Form found at idonotconsentform.com in your hand, ready to deliver to a hospital if you end up there.

Because one of the other Things I know Laura and I like to say is that

“You’re only a car accident away from an emergency room.”

So you may end up there without your knowledge or permission because somebody called 911 for you, and an ambulance came and scooped you up and took you there.

Andy, I’m going to let you have the last word, and then I’m going to go ahead and close with a pray, if that’s okay.

Andy Kotsanis: This is what I always tell people when they watch my interviews: my personal words of wisdom: it doesn’t matter if you want to be an outspoken person and have a voice for your loved one, or whatever it is you’re trying to do in your life and build something or do something, just remember this:

“Don’t confuse effort with success.”

Think about that.

Me: Beautiful, beautiful! Thank you so much, Andy Katsantis, for your father, Dr. Constantine “Gus” Katsantis, ENT surgeon extraordinaire, who came up from a wonderful, beautiful place and accomplished much in his life. Look at all the books behind you! He was a wonderful man who knew much more than just ear, nose, and throat. Look at that. Amazing! This man knew how to use a microscope! He knew how to do live blood analysis, knew a lot more than just what an ENT surgeon knows. I can tell you that 100%. I’m going to stop and say a prayer here.

Let Us Pray

I just thank you, dear God, for bringing us together. I thank You for shining Your light and love on Andy and his family, especially his mother.

I ask You to touch her heart, dear Lord, and let her know that she is joined by others like us who suffer with her and for her. We are so sorry for all that she has had to endure. These are the things that no mother, no parent, no child should have to endure, Dear God.

And we give You our suffering. We give You our plight. We put it in Your hands and have You use it.

We pray for the greater good so that what was meant for evil can be turned around and used not only for good, as you are quite capable of doing, but for the saving of many lives, for eyes to open, so that this doesn’t happen to anybody else, for us to know that there are solutions out there, especially the I Do Not Consent Form, that can stop this from happening before it even starts.

I ask you to multiply the knowledge that we have brought to today, Dear God, that You use the life of Dr. Constantine “Gus” Kotsanis, and You multiply his life, multiply the eyes that know about his life, so that additional hospitals can get the use of the I Do Not Consent Forum, and that people come to know that hospitals are not safe places.

Dear God, I ask You this. I ask You also to bless the hands of Andy and all the work that he’s doing in this regard. Bless the work of his hands and bless the steps of his feet. Guide him and lead him where he needs to go. Open the doors that need to be opened, and close the doors that need to be closed.

I thank you, Dear God, and I ask You all of this in the name of Jesus. Amen.

Andy Kotsanis: Thank you.

Me: Thank you, Andy. This is not the end; it’s the beginning of a continued fight. And you’ve got an army with you and behind you, and we’re increasing every day.

Andy Kotsanis: Well, thank you. Thank you, Margaret, for letting me take time to speak with me. And I look forward to doing this again. Thank you so much.

Me: I do too. We look forward to being in a Twitter space. Wait till you hear the people that are going to listen to your story, Andy, and who are some great questions and comments for you as well. We’re going to multiply what we’re doing over and over again. And this is going to be a wonderful venue.

Andy Kotsanis: Thank you so much. One other thing I want: the world to look past me and me being mad, my anger, and just me, an angry guy. Andy’s mad. He’s mad about his Dad. Look past me and just look at who my Dad was and learn about the story of who he was and how he died. And ask yourself the question:

“Do you want this to happen to you?”

Me: That’s so true. This isn’t about, your personality. And listen, I’m not offended by your anger; I empathize with it! I think you’re handling it better than I would; I would be crumbling.

Andy Kotsanis: I think I know a lot of people get turned off by me being upset and pissy with all of this. Man, he’s taking pictures and plastering people online. Let me tell you, if I could get a lawyer to just sue, or if I could get a policeman to come take my statements and give me a case number, okay, “We’ll call you.” Can we start there? This has not happened, which is why I’m doing this.

Me: Here you go. You know we have freedom of speech, and we’re going to multiply your word out. Andy, thank you so much. God bless you. Please give your mother our regards and let her know we are praying for her.

Thank you so much for tuning in to the Dr. Margaret Aranda Show here and on my Substack, which you’ll find at therebellpatient.substack. com. I give everybody permission to be a rebel and to do whatever it takes to be a rebel, because rebels are the ones that made this country who it needs to be. Jesus Christ was a rebel. A lot of famous people were; they did not go along with the grain — they stepped outside of it. There you go. Thank you.

May the Lord God bless you and your household! May you be filled with peace, joy, and lovingkindness toward all! We are the Body of Christ, and we need to keep supporting one another through all the pains we have, whether they personally affect us or not. When one hurts, we all hurt.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

First of all, I am upset at being censored on Rumble. And I want these stories to be told.

Very carefully, answer the next question before scrolling down.

Can you please provide me with comments and suggestions on my new podcast?

The Link is HERE.

On to the business of sharing TRUTH!

I’m not sure exactly why they targeted Dr. Constatine “Gus” Kotsanis. Maybe he was too smart for them. Or he was on to something that they wanted to stop.

Perhaps he was on to a cure for cancer, or maybe they were told by ‘higher-ups’ that it was necessary to kill him in whatever way possible, so that he could no longer talk to anyone, because of some kind of knowledge that he had.

And these instructions would have come with a caveat —

“You will get away with it. No one is going to persecute you for murder.”

To me, there had to be a reason — besides the Hospital K1lling Protocols that reimburse hospitals for Covid admissions, using Remdesivir/Veklury and ventilators, plus putting ‘Covid’ or ‘Covid pneumonia’ on the Death Certificate. If they wanted to murder him like everyone else, it would not have been as blatant, and there would have been some fear of LEAVING WITNESSES THE THE OUTRIGHT IV MURDER OF A DOCTOR BY PUSHING MEDICATION THAT KILLED.

You will see that they couldn’t help release his evil by proudly proclaiming, “You think a crime is being committed? Call the police!”

Who says that?

Someone who knows the police are on their side 👀?

Being Censored on Rumble

Well, I have slowed down to do more production on my own videos, rebrand myself, and get some other ducks in a row. I hope you like what’s ahead, and thank you for keeping me in prayer, too!

We each need to keep shining the light on the darkness and bringing God’s salvation through Christ to all the ends of the earth!

Just so you know, I colored my hair back to brown;).

Since Rumble has censored me and others in the medical freedom movement, like Dr. William Makis, I don’t want to use them any more. UK-based Bitchute is not visible to their own UK citizens (they cite the fight against the bad guys would be too much). So I am starting a Podcast.

If you feel strongly I should also post elsewhere, please let me know. For now, I don’t have any help and it takes 5 hours to do one video, not counting the actual time interviewing. I may stop transcribing, because that takes another 2-3 hours, even if I use AI to transcribe... I like it to be explicitly perfect.

On a personal note, last week, I spent 5 hours pruning tomatoes that were very tall for me, then canning cucumbers. I woke up unable to move my neck, and it was a quite painful week. I’m pushing through as much as possible and thank you for your support, encouragement, and help getting the word out on what happened to Dr. Gus Kotsanis — because it certainly appears safe to say that Baylor, Scott &White doesn’t care if we call them MURDERERS; they aren’t going to sue Andy or anyone for it — and if they did, BRING IT ON, because they will be OPEN TO DISCOVERY… and then THE TRUTH will be known. And we would undoubtedly see another layer of their depths of depravity.

Likewise, they aren’t going to sue Scott Schara for calling Ascension St. Elizabeth’s Hospital MURDERERS. For the same reason, i.e., DISCOVERY, he welcomes a defamation lawsuit.

Thank you for praying for Andy’s Mom. And all those who are left behind after having their daughter, child, spouse, or parent killed by a hospital or nursing home.

Also pray for children who have been trafficked… and let’s do out part to save more souls, because JESUS IS COMING SOON!

GOD BLESS YOU! GOD KEEP YOU SAFE! GOD GIVE ME STRENGTH! GOD GIVE US ALL BOLDNESS!!

Leave a comment