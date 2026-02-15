The reason I say this is plural, “babies”, is because I think hospitals have another protocol they use to target women in labor who deliver babies by themselves. And apparently, they target “Black, uneducated” women — in this case, they even wrote it in the chart. And made fun of this mom for having a “white female lawyer”.

NOTE: The Mom shows a framed image of a deceased baby.

The second video is quite graphic.

Let us pray for our babies! ❤️

The Tweet

Note 177,000 views in about 24 hours.

Source:

The VIDEO

NOTE: Frank but not graphic discussion in a very calm demeanor.

The Thread

I could not download all these videos, but you can see the tweet here. On the first image you see, just click the “X” at the top right and view the tweet. Source:

Please stop scrolling down or put just the below paragraph in your field without going further down:

Aborted Fetuses Video

WARNING, GRAPHIC IMAGE! Multiple aborted babies are lined up in a bin and they are taking the skin off. Please do not watch if you are not good with a gruesome visual. This is one of the worst things I’ve seen. God bless these babies, and all babies! May we grow to protect them more than ever!

Please scroll and see the pic, which continues to play in the video. The woman with dark braids places a cream on the babies’ skin and it dissolves it. The lady on the right pulls off the skin from the baby’s back, and then takes the skin off each leg. I’m so sorry this is just horrible. I show it because I want to know the truth, so I know there are others who want to also know.

This is bad.

And THIS is why we fight for our babies. And our pregnant Moms.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

They’ve been doing this for some time.

Let Us Pray

🙏

Dear Lord,

Forgive us for our sins! Lead us to all Your righteousness and with Your mercy, free us from all remnants and shadows of evil.

We PRAY FOR OUR BABIES! We intercede for our pregnant moms going into the hospital to have a baby!

Let us keep shining the light on this darkness of evil that preys on babies and harvests their organs and skin, Holy God of All Creation!

Only You are Good! Only You are righteous! Only You have created us in Your image!

We pray for our babies! We pray for the vulnerable! And for our continued strength to keep fighting more and more!

In Jesus’ Name!

Amen!

🙏

