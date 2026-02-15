The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia's avatar
Patricia
1h

There are way TOO many questions with NO answers. Keep asking!

Reply
Share
Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
16m

I would especially be dubious about the hospital as I see it’s Novant. They have been involved with rather strange things to the point where I just recently ended my 18 year status as a monthly donor to St. Judes after finding out that they are affiliated with Novant.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture