HOSTAGE SITUATION: Officer Andrew Duarte Shot and Killed by Shooter in the ICU at Pennsylvania’s UPMC Hospital
Yesterday, Shooter Tied RN with Zip Ties, Gun at Her Head. Four Injured, Including A 2 Additional Officers, a Custodian, Nurse and Doctor
Before you start reading, WHY do you think anyone would be so angry they would take a gun to the ICU and hold a nurse hostage?
Firstly, it’s not difficult to assume the shooter had a wife, mother, sister, or a relative in the ICU, whom he had been visiting over the course of the prior days or weeks.
Pennsylvania hospital remains closed after deadly shooting
Investigators are still trying to determine why a man targeted a Pennsylvania hospital, taking workers inside the intensive care unit hostage and holding one staff member at gunpoint as her hands were bound by zip ties.
A possible motive for the deadly hospital shooting in York, Pennsylvania, is still unknown.
Officials say the suspect had recent contact with the ICU "for a medical purpose."
The hospital remained closed to visitors on Sunday.
The man who authorities say entered a Pennsylvania hospital with zip ties and a pistol over the weekend had recent contact with the hospital's intensive care unit, where he took staff members hostage and was killed in a shootout that left a police officer dead and others injured.
Investigators released no new information Sunday about a possible motive for the shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York on Saturday, in which a doctor, nurse, custodian and two other officers were injured.
York County District Attorney Tim Barker said during a news conference Saturday that the man — identified as 49-year-old Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz — appeared to have had recent contact with the ICU "for a medical purpose involving another person." He didn’t release any details or identify Archangel-Ortiz’s relationship to the person, citing privacy concerns.
While the investigation is in its early stages, Barker said after watching surveillance video and reviewing statements by police and workers that it appeared the shooter intentionally targeted the workers there.
The injured hospital workers were reported to be in stable condition Sunday, and UPMC officials said they were "progressing in their recovery." The hospital remained closed to visitors.
"We know that families and visitors are vital to helping patients heal, and we are working toward making visitation possible again," the hospital said in a statement.
Barker said the hospital's own security officers were first on the scene and that the gunman fired at them, prompting a call for backup.
Dozens of officers responded from multiple agencies. When they attempted to access the ICU, the gunman was holding a female staff member at gunpoint and ordered police back behind the doors. They complied to ensure the worker wouldn't be hurt.
Authorities said Archangel-Ortiz ended up entering the hallway with the staff member, her hands bound with zip ties.
"The officers, left with no recourse, did open fire," Barker said, and the gunman was killed.
The officer who died was identified as Andrew Duarte, 30, of the West York Borough Police Department.
Duarte was a law enforcement veteran who joined the department in 2022 after five years with the Denver Police Department, according to his LinkedIn profile. He described receiving a "hero award" in 2021 from Mothers Against Drunk Driving for his work in impaired driving enforcement for the state of Colorado.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro ordered flags be flown half-staff to honor Duarte.
The two wounded officers, from Northern York County Regional and Springettsbury Township police departments, were reported in stable condition. Their identities weren't immediately released.
The shooting was the latest episode of a wave of gun violence in recent years that has swept through U.S. hospitals and medical centers, which have struggled to adapt to the growing threats. Such attacks have contributed to making health care one of the nation’s most dangerous fields, with workers suffering more nonfatal injuries from workplace violence than workers in any other profession, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
WHAT I REALLY THINK
WARNING: This is a detailed, gross and callous discussion.
This is heartbreaking for the officer, and we pray for him and his family. May God rest his soul, called in to a situation that never should have happened.
This was the shooter’s fiancé. He was defending her from murderers.
They told him she was brain dead. The organ transplantation team was already waiting at the door.
She was on a ventilator. She had a Central Line in place. They had already given her Remdesivir, fentanyl, and lorazepam. Her kidneys already failed, or they wanted them as organs.
They told him she was “brain dead”.
He knew they were killing her. To take a person with a beating heart into the Operating Room and cut out their organs while they are still alive? That’s also murder, another grand lie of the devil.
He knew they are murderers.
Poor them. They were burned out ~ an excuse for someone having gotten in an argument with him, an excuse for a staff member — probably the very nurse he took hostage — who elevated the situation and yelled at him, said words that never should have been spoken.
The ICU staff triggered him.
He knew.
We need to closely watch this case!
Maybe it will open some more eyes 👀.
Let Us Pray
🙏
Holy God,
Your love reaches to the heavens! Your majesty covers a multitude of sins with the precious blood of Jesus!
Forgive us our sins. Bless Officer Duarte’s family, Holy Lord!
Let someone in the ICU come out with the truth. Let the investigation show what truly happened, and may the hospital killing protocols be exposed and stopped!
Keep us away from doctors and hospitals!
We ask this in the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
🙏
