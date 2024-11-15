We're less than an hour into this UFO hearing and I've already heard some significant claims. Tim Gallaudet said we have satellite VIDEO of UFOs. Michael Shellenberger said we have full motion video, FLIR, and Infrared. We have Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites recording, and full color video. This LEO satellite video is real. No one went back in time 10 years ago to make it with what we're learning TODAY in this hearing. Source: https://t.me/police_frequency/130053

The Video

BREAKING UPDATE! ‘We are not alone’ – Congress hears more testimony about UFOs. Wednesday’s joint congressional hearing by subcommittees of the House Oversight Committee was titled, "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth." Source: https://t.me/police_frequency/130094

Another Post

WE TELEPORTED AN AIRPLANE✈️⚡️ It's oddly specific that all this UFO stuff is about three orbs in a triangle formation and we record it secretly in infrared and thermal. The MH370 videos are from 10 years ago, just days/weeks after the plane vanished. Two military videos from completely different perspectives of the same event. Lets just accept that the United States did this sinister crime, the Universe is holographic, and zero point energy is a free, green energy source for the world. This will satisfy UFO disclosure. Source: https://x.com/i/status/1856795564081328586

Another Post

A former Pentagon official testified to Congress that the U.S. government has evidence that "we are not alone in the cosmos," but that a "cabal" of officials is hiding the information. The official, Luiz Elizondo, is the former head of the Defense Department's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), which was tasked with investigating Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs). He and other witnesses testified before the House Oversight Committee. "Excessive secrecy has lead to grave misdeeds against loyal civil servants, military personnel and the public, all to hide the fact that we are not alone in the cosmos," Elizondo said, later calling the group a "cabal." "A small cadre within our own government involving the UAP topic has created a culture of suppression and intimidation that I have personally been victim to, along with many of my former colleagues," he continued. Elizondo went on to urge Congress to enact legislation protecting whistleblowers who are currently too afraid to come forward about government operations. "I believe that we as Americans can handle the truth. And I also believe the world deserves the truth," he said. Source: https://t.me/AzazelNews/728462

A Post

• The US has super duper secret programs that collects UFO spaceships and reverse engineers them… • These programs run without congressional Oversight… —— but I can’t tell you… because ya know.. secret stuff. • The Pentagons Public Affairs office employs a psychological operations officer to spread intentional disinformation. Reference: https://rumble.com/v5oz6qt-the-us-has-a-program-that-collects-ufo-spaceships-and-reverse-engineers-the.html

Author: Marilyn Moore, Mallory Harris Published: 4:23 PM MST November 13, 2024. Updated: 7:03 PM MST November 13, 2024 WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Colorado's Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert pressed witnesses Wednesday at a UFO hearing on theories she said she's heard about non-human civilizations underwater. Members of the House Oversight Committee have spent more than a year trying to uncover secret government research into alien life and UFOs, also referred to as "unidentified anomalous phenomena" or UAPs. Wednesday's hearing, titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth," featured four experts who said the U.S. government and the Pentagon should be more transparent about UFO sightings and research. Source: https://www.9news.com/article/news/politics/national-politics/rep-lauren-boebert-republican-ufo-alien-coverup/73-0e3a0c31-c0d8-4b50-ba2d-3b864a12c777

What do you think? Is this just a distraction?

From what? FEMA exercises?

Leave a comment