If you have a chronic illness OR an unknown problem yet to be diagnosed, one the doctors cannot figure out, you need to be a professional patient so that you understand the medical system, how a doctor thinks, and how to get what you want from your doctor. Or not – and then just go ahead and find another doctor.

I say this from experience. There was a time when I couldn’t stand up without fainting, and all the doctors thought I was pretending. I literally learned how to play the insurance system and got the diagnosis of dysautonomia/POTS after visiting about 24 different doctors. It was a full-time job!

The key is to know what you want before your appointment, and to know how a doctor thinks.

Your need to know how a doctor thinks.

Every doctor in the world is trained to think in the same template, the same order, the same manner of thinking over and over again, so that things are not mistaken, omitted, or simply missed.

You need to know:

The same routine questions in a row that every doctor asks;

The standard sequence of questions, and

The expected time during your appointment to know when the question you are waiting for is asked by the doctor.

If you are reading through the lines, you realize that during your appointment, you need to be patient.

Bear with me as we dig in. I can’t change how this part of the story goes. No one can. I’m sorry some hard work lies before you, but I hope that ‘knowing’ empowers you to have some control or understanding over the process in front of you. I don’t want you to be blind. I want you to understand how things work.

I want you to fight for your diagnosis. It’s your right!

Without a formal diagnosis, no one can “put it in a box” and describe what you have. And in most cases, it’s important that you get the right diagnosis. Only then can you hope to find the right treatment and plan for the future.

Medical Error is the #3 Cause of Death in America

BEWARE: There ARE many errors in diagnosis. In fact, medical mistakes and errors have been the #3 cause of death for decades!

It can take months or years to get the right diagnosis. In asking hundreds and hundreds of patients with invisible illnesses, I discovered that it is not unusual for them to report it took decades to get the right diagnosis.

The key: Get the healthcare system to work for you and not against you.

BEFORE THE APPOINTMENT:

Before your doctor visit:

Don’t go by yourself. Take someone with you. They can take notes, record the appointment, remember drugs and dosages, ask questions, or after the doctor leaves, they can explain things in more detail to you.

Dress up: shampoo and shower.

If you have brain fog, beware of being labeled as a “poor historian”. If there is confusion about your problem, or you are unable to simply explain it, this can be a sign of brain injury, drug side effect, mini-stroke, metabolic disorder, kidney failure, dementia, or another confounding medical diagnoses.

To avoid being labeled as a “poor historian”, practice saying what happened, or practice asking a question that the doctor can answer with a simple, “Yes” or “No”. Do it in front of a mirror, or with someone else.

Arrive early. Make time for parking and walking from the car to the office.

Never arrive late, and if you do, you’d better …

Bring a gift. It could be a box of chocolates or a nice pen. These things are old-fashioned niceties that warm your doctor’s heart.

For hospitalizations, have people send you flowers. If you don’t know anyone, send yourself some flowers or chocolates. Notice that when the nurses walk in to your room, they smile! They can’t help themselves! When your nurses are uplifted and happier, this directly affects your care.

If you can’t afford flowers, get a plug-in fragrance that plugs into an electric socket. Choose lavender, cinnamon, or a flowery smell. Again, your nurses and doctors will notice the difference and they will immediately feel the warmth eminating from your room.

Put in your mind that you will precisely answer each question.

And decide that you will answer questions by using as few words as possible. After all, your doctor has only 6-12 minutes to spend with you, and you want to get out of there only with the thing(s) that you want.

In turn, if you are asked a “Yes” or “No” question, you are going to answer with just a “Yes” or “No”.

Decide what you want: an x-ray, MRI, lab test, prescription, or referral to a specialist like a orthopedic surgeon, cardiologist, or pulmonologist. That’s all you want. You don’t care how nice they are. You only want to get what you want.

How to Be a Chronic Patient

If you have chronic pain or multiple vague complaints, the doctor can label you as a “difficult”, “complicated”, or “chronic” patient.

Thoughts that you don’t want your doctor to have:

BEFORE THEY OPEN THE DOOR TO YOUR ROOM:

· You will be time-consuming. I will be sapped.

· You are long-winded. You never stop talking.

· Your medication list is long. I can’t read it while you’re talking.

· Your chart is long. I need to orient myself but you’re talking.

· I won’t be able to help you enough. All you want to do is talk.

· It’s hard to make you happy (or to help you get better).

I just want you to listen.

DURING THE APPOINTMENT:

· You aren’t listening to what I’m saying.

· You don’t answer my questions; you’re confusing.

· You want to tell your own story, your own way; you don’t pay attention.

· It may be hard for me to end the visit because you want to keep talking.

· I’m typing in the computer to give you the referral you want, and you’re still talking about something else.

· Again, Nothing I do will ever be enough.

· Again, It’s hard for you to walk out of my office and be happy.

AFTER THE APPOINTMENT:

· I don’t feel very good about myself when I take care of you.

· I feel like a failure when I take care of you.

· When I take care of you, I feel drained and sapped of my own energy.

· I can’t spend all my energy on you, or else I won’t have energy for anyone else, let alone myself.

· I hope I don’t need to see you any time soon.

· I need a breath of fresh air.

· Let me “shake you off my shoulders” and go into the next room.

· I need to take a deep breath because I feel trapped in this room.

· I’m going to be really tired when I get home, and I won’t be able to spend time with my family.

· I haven’t eaten breakfast or lunch, it’s 3 pm, and no one cares.

I know that you don’t want to be this way. You want to be different, so that I feel good about taking care of you.

Becoming a “Good Patient”

Your first doctor visit is the most important time.

Be organized. Take a friend, and review what you want before you leave.

On your first doctor visit, go prepared. This will cement their first impression of you like nothing else.

Make your doctor’s appointment seamlessly flow. For example, when it comes to telling a new consultant your list of medications, you already hand them to your doctor on piece of paper: Drug, dose, how often you take it, and how many pills are in a bottle (i.e., how the prescription is written). Watch him or her smile - and breathe a sigh of relief!

Call ahead and be sure that your chart has everything it needs: notes from another doctor, lab results, an EKG that was ordered, your old chart.

Present your gift at the beginning of the appointment.

THE HISTORY

The distory is composed of many parts:

· Medical Problems. This must include ICD-10 Codes, obtained from your patient portal. · Surgeries. · Family History. · Drug allergies. · Food allergies. ·Medications. · Supplements. Include daily dose. · Other doctors. Include specialty and contact information.

If you have a “History and Physical” from another doctor that is related to your visit, bring it on a piece of paper. When your doctor asks, “What brings you here?”, pull it out. Watch those shoulders relax.

When your doctor asks for a list of current medications, hand him/her the list.

Look the doctor straight in the eyes, and smile.

Be patient and don’t be easily offended, even if 100 doctors asked you the same things over and over again. Be grateful that this is a new doctor and a new chance for someone to get it right.

Don’t tell unrelated stories – stay on track.

Before you talk, think about your answer, and answer with the fewest number of words. THE PHYSICAL

Don’t talk while your doctor is examining you, unless you need to show them something on your body. THE ASSESSMENT

After the physical, the doctor will start writing his/her evaluation in your chart. Let her write. If they ask you more questions, only answer, “Yes” or “No.”

If you are fidgety, try to hide it. Your appointment is almost over, and this is your time to ask questions or ask for one more thing to be addressed.

“Can I ask you one more question?” Then ask.

If you want a prescription or test, (sorry, but… ) make it the doctor’s idea. “My cousin had Covid pneumonia and the doctor gave her steroids. Do you think it’s time for me to go on steroids?” - Note that you asked a “Yes” or “No” question, right?

This is your last chance, because once the doctor sends a test or prescription to the lab or pharmacy, the computer is closed.

Don’t talk while the doctor is writing your Consultant referral.

Don’t talk while your doctor is ordering anything: labs, x-rays, etc. THE PLAN

Your doctor tells you the Rx/lab/tests have been ordered.

Ask questions - and if it is a new prescription, also ask your pharmacist.

You stand up, look them in the eyes, say, “Thank you!” SMILE!

Your doctor will remember feeling good about the visit, which will help all future visits!

If you do follow these steps, you will stand out from other patients, and your doctor will love that you “spoon fed” essential information needed to get to your diagnosis and treatment plan.

THE CONSULTATION VISIT

A Consultant is there for a specific reason like a broken bone. Their focus is different and very specific. This is what modern medicine is: it disarticulates your body into its parts, assigning different doctors to each one.

In the process, it has lost “you” as a whole person. This is exactly why many people seek naturopathic, osteopathic, or holistic care.

A Consultant is there to “consult” – she may write “orders” but just provide recommendations or advice subject to approval by your Primary Care Provider (PCP).

What a Consultant Does. Sometimes they prescribe things your regular doctor cannot, physical therapy, a CT scan, or other special labs or studies. It may be that her consultation report will simply “go back” to your PCP – your PCP writes the medications. Or the Consultant may prescribe specialty drugs, anticonvulsants for seizures or chemotherapy for cancer.

What Every Consultant Cannot Do

An orthopedic surgeon will not prescribe anything having to do with your heart or lungs. Each specialty “stays” in their own lane as the Standard of Care.

A Medical Board can cite or take away a medcal license if a doctor does not stay in their own lane.

A consultation isn’t a primary care physician, but many women have no other medical problems yet have babies. Their Ob/Gyn becomes their Primary Care Physician.

ALL FUTURE DOCTOR VISITS

After the initial History and Physical is performed, every visit from then on is called a “SOAP Note”.

It is an abbreviated and systematic approach that keeps track of your presentation, interventions, and you guessed it, your ICD-10 Codes. Bear in mind that on the one hand, ICD-10 Codes are not there to help your medical condition – they are only there for insurance billing reimbursement. On the other hand, once you have a particular ICD-10 Code, it will open the door to other “approved” services like studies, therapy, or labs.

More on the SOAP Note later.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

In the old days, a doctor did everything from setting bones to delivering babies and performing appendectomies. Then medicine came in and made it profitable to separate it out into specialties.

Now the left hand doesn’t necessarily know what the right hand is doing, and God is nowhere in the equation.

So no matter your problem, remember that God is bigger, and no matter how hard it may seem, you have to be happy today with who you are, who is with you, and what you have.

Otherwise, we are always searching for happiness — thinking we will find it when we have a test, an x-ray, or a prescription. Instead, if we keep our eyes on heaven and lift our voices to praise God, we will have what we need: the peace that surpasses all understanding.

LET US PRAY

Father God of All,

Thank You for walking with me, and for holding me up when all seems lost. I love You and vow to keep turning to You more often as I walk through my life.

Today, I die to myself and vow to live for You. I will watch my words, my eyes, my ears. I will allow Your Word to enter my heart and soul, and Your Word to exit my mouth.

Forgive me of my sins, and be with me for all eternity, I PRAY.

You alone are my hope, my everything. You are my light, my strength, and my song. You are my solid ground!

Heal my body. Heal my mind and my soul. I SPEAK LIFE into my life, into my body, and I have YOUR HAPPINESS, YOUR PEACE, YOUR HOPE in all things.

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

