We know that if your child does not agree to get vaccines, your pediatrician can fire him or her. And if you decide your child isn’t going to be getting any vaccines, that is your choice. After all, not even China or Russia mandate any childhood vaccines.

New Childhood Vaccination Schedule

The CDC cut the routine childhood schedule from about 84 to 88 doses down to about 30. Dr. Robert Malone, Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) says the new recommendation to stop giving the Hepatitis B shot at birth to babies of Hepatitis B-negative mothers is a historic shift in the direction of giving fewer shots to infants.

But states like California, which passed AB144, a new California law rammed through legislature as a “budget bill”, the board will be rejecting federal recommendations. And they’re not the only ones: a group of physician organizations are suing RFK, Jr on the new vaccine schedule filed a suit against the U.S. Department of HHS and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. regarding these changes in federal vaccine policy.

Plaintiffs Suing RFK, Jr

American Academy of Pediatrics

American College of Physicians

Infectious Diseases Society of America

American Public Health Association

Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine

But a parent has to be careful, because anyone can call Children’s Protective Services on any parent. For that reason, I am simply providing information and not telling you what to do or how to do it. Nothing is medical or legal advice.

Incentivized Pediatric “Healthcare” is Big Business

Children have become the customers of pediatricians. That’s because pediatricians get paid extra bonuses for having a clinic that is 100% vaccinated. HMOs give pediatricians $200-$600 bonuses per fully-vaccinated child. For a large practice, that can mean over $1,000,000 annually.

This explains why parents are “fired” for refusing shots. It also explains why new Moms are taught to fear rare diseases in the hospital, and so they are told lies, such as:

“Your baby will bleed out without Vitamin K.”

It’s not “healthcare”. It’s big business.

The truth is that HMOs pay pediatricians per vaccinated child, with bonuses upwards of $1 million a year (see video below). In fact, Dr. Mary Tally Bowden states had she done this in her clinic, she would have received $1.6 million.

Here’s Senator Ron Johnson asking,

“What is the truth?”

Dr. Brian Hooker, PhD, father of a vaccine-injured son, is from Children’s Health Defense. He answers the question by saying pediatricians are

“typically incentivized by HMOs. HMOs buy as sell vaccines, so vaccines are big businesses are HMOs. But the incentivization is usually anywhere from $200 to $600 per fully vaccinated patient, as long as… a certain percentage of their practice is fully vaccinated. So some pediatricians can make up to $1 million or more a year, just in those incentives. Sen. Ron Johnson: “I’ve also heard stories of pediatricians basically firing patients because they won’t get vaccinated…” Dr. Brian Hooker: “That is correct.” Dolly Tommey: “We hear that story over and over again. So the lies that the pediatrician tell us, that our baby will die if we don’t get vitamin K at birth, the baby will bleed out before it gets to the car… these stories, if you don’t get the HPV vaccine, then you will die of cancer. These parents have told us these stories, and they’re the same over and over again. How can they get away with lying like that to us parents?

To show the American Academy of Pediatrics has changed over the years, see their recommendations for a family prone to eczema:

What the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Said in 1958

This 1958 AAP guidance addressed specific risks from the smallpox vaccine. People with atopic eczema could develop eczema vaccinatum—a severe, sometimes fatal reaction where the vaccinia virus spreads on damaged skin. The AAP apparently aimed to prevent this potentially fatal side effect. Today, modern vaccines don’t use live vaccinia, so it doesn’t apply today — yet where is the concern for severe side effects like Guillain-Barré, from a flu shot?

Whether you believe in viruses or not, the risk of any child suffering a potentially fatal vaccine injury cannot be minimized or underestimated.

The Risk of Injury

While most side effects are mild (soreness, low fever), bear in mind that all along, may now feel that SIDS or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, may have been childhood vaccine-induced sudden death. Various government sites, as well as the package inserts, list common and extremely rare risks.

You do not want your child to suffer a rare or extremely rare and life-threatening side effect, not even once, because your child could die:

DTaP/Tdap (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis/Whooping Cough): Anaphylaxis, Shoulder Injury Related to Vaccine Administration (SIRVA, within 48 hours), fainting; very rare: seizures, prolonged crying, high fever (>105°F), or whole-limb swelling (especially after later doses).

MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella): Febrile seizures, low platelets (thrombocytopenia); rare: anaphylaxis, Thrombocytopenic purpura (within 7–30 days); extremely rare: Encephalitis or anaphylaxis.

Polio (IPV - Inactivated Polio Vaccine; note: OPV is no longer used routinely in the U.S.): Anaphylaxis (very rare).

Hepatitis B: Anaphylaxis.

Hib (Haemophilus influenzae type b): Anaphylaxis (extremely rare).

Pneumococcal (PCV): Febrile seizures (very rare).

Varicella (Chickenpox): Severe rash or spread of vaccine virus (e.g., to eye (mainly in immunocompromised); anaphylaxis.

HPV (Human Papillomavirus): Anaphylaxis, fainting-related injuries.

Meningococcal (MenACWY, MenB): Anaphylaxis; very rare Guillain-Barré.

Influenza (Flu): Anaphylaxis, especially with egg allergy in some formulations; very rare Guillain-Barré (~1–2 per million doses).

Rotavirus (oral): Intussusception, a bowel blockage and medical emergency that could lead to emergency surgery (very rare).

Independent, non-government researchers find different statistics, with epidemiologist Nicolas Hulcher cites,

“We found 12 studies that compared vaccinated to completely unvaccinated children.” “Every single one found that the vaccinated... had far higher risks and rates of neurodevelopmental disorders—including autism, ADHD, tics, learning disabilities, speech delays.” “If you jab your kid with the full schedule, there’s about a 57% chance they will develop a chronic disease.”

See below:

Having an Unvaccinated Child

Of course, the Amish and many other cultures don‘t vaccinate their children. If I was having a child and wanted to consider completely ditching vaccines, I would read this 2017 book by naturopathic doctors Judith Thompson, ND and Eli Camp, ND, DHAP with contributions by Judith Bolce, ND, LAc, FASNO” The Unvaccinated Child: A Treatment Guide for Parents and Caregivers. It offers naturopathic treatments for all childhood illnesses.

The Amazon book intro says,

“The Unvaccinated Child is an unparalleled naturopathic treatment guide for common childhood illnesses. Its style is reader friendly for parents without a medical background or for practitioners looking for treatment options to offer their patients. As children can contract many of the childhood illnesses regardless of vaccination status, this is a practical must-have book for any parent whether their child has or has not been vaccinated. The Unvaccinated Child reviews the history of germs and how a child’s terrain is a better indicator of health or disease. The naturopathic foundations of health familiarize parents with the necessary steps to create long term health. The authors go through each childhood illness children are commonly vaccinated for and offer naturopathic treatments such as herbs, supplements, essential oils, homeopathy, hydrotherapy, nutrition, and physical medicine as tools to work through each illness. The book includes a compendium of naturopathic protocols with a complete how-to section, resources and references to arm readers with the means to effectively nurture children back to health. Contact: vitalhealthpub@gmail.com”

The Vaccine Notice Form

If you want to keep your child unvaccinated, some pediatricians have you sign a “Refusal to Vaccinate” Form. According to a tweet by Too Baffled x.com/toobaffled, it does self incriminate you!

The Documents

Page 1

Page 2

In case you want to show it to someone or check the language of your previously-signed pediatrician’s office, download it here:

Page 3

Page 4

Download your own Cover Letter and Vaccine Notice here, as CPS can say you endangered your child by signing the pediatrician’s form — and SHARE THIS!

Types of Alternative Doctors

Besides a ‘regular’ or allopathic doctor, there are other alternative doctors. I will discuss each one, their training and certification, and provide you with some resources for vaccine-free pediatricians. If you see any others, please message me and I can add them — or add them to the Comments and I’ll put them here in the text. Thank you!

Alternative Practitioners and Training vs a Regular MD

Integrative Medical Doctor (IMD)

Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine (DO)

Naturopathic Doctor (ND)

Licensed Acupuncturist (LAc)

Chiropractor (DC)

Homeopath

Certified Tribal Practitioner (CTP)

Traditional Native American Healer

After I explain these specialties, I will provide you with as many pediatric practitioners as I can — and please advise me if you have any more to add.

A Regular MD

Becoming an MD (Doctor of Medicine) follows a standard U.S. path with mandatory residency for independent practice. Bachelor’s degree (undergrad prerequisites): 4 years. Medical school (MD program): 4 years (first 2 preclinical/classroom; last 2 clinical rotations). Residency (required postgraduate training in a specialty): 3–7 years (e.g., 3 years for family medicine/pediatrics/internal medicine; 5–7 years for surgery, neurosurgery, etc.). Fellowship (optional for subspecialties like cardiology or oncology): 1–3 years additional. Total time post-high school: Usually 11–15+ years (4 undergrad + 4 med school + 3–7 residency), up to 14–18+ years with fellowship or longer residencies. Most become fully licensed practicing physicians in their early-to-mid 30s.

The primary official website for medical doctor (MD) training in the United States is the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) site.

Children may be seen by any of the following alternative medicine doctors and healers:

After these specialties, I will review physician/practitioner services that host a population of professionals.

1. Integrative Medical Doctors (MD or DO):

An MD or DO who practices integrative medicine that may combine traditional Western medicine with other therapies that treat the whole person. You get an MD or DO, complete a traditional residency like family practice, then get additional training from places such as the Andrew Weil Center or those that allow board certification through the American Board of Integrative Medicine (ABOIM).

The main website dedicated to ABOIM is the American Board of Physician Specialties: https://www.abpsus.org/aboim/. You can look up a Provider here:

To look up a practitioner:

For more details: Integrative Medicine board certification overview: https://www.abpsus.org/specializations/integrative-medicine/ Eligibility requirements: https://www.abpsus.org/aboim-eligibility/

Time and degrees to train: Bachelor’s degree (undergrad prerequisites): 4 years. Medical school (MD or DO): 4 years. Residency in a primary specialty (e.g., family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics): 3–7 years (most common: 3–4 years for primary care; longer for surgical specialties).

Integrative medicine fellowship (optional but key for board certification via ABOIM): 1–2 years (e.g., the renowned Andrew Weil Center program is a 2-year, 1,000-hour online fellowship with retreats; others like Jefferson’s are 2 years part-time). Total time post-high school: Usually 11–17+ years (8–12 years for basic MD/DO training + 1–2 years for integrative fellowship, plus any extra for longer residencies or subspecialties).

This is how I would find an Integrative Medicine Doctor in Los Angeles: A. Search “integrative doctor in Los Angeles”, then find the Yelp reviews for the Top 10.

B. Look for a local association of integrative doctors: Search “integrative doctor association in Seattle” or “best integrative doctor association in Seattle”:

2. Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO):

Similar to a traditional Doctor of Medicine (MD), DOs can diagnose, prescribe, operate, and practice in all specialties. They have a holistic, patient-centered philosophy of mind, body, and spirit, focus on illness prevention, the body’s natural healing processes, and interactions between the environment, lifestyle, and the musculoskeletal system on overall health.

DOs complete the same rigorous 4-year medical education as MDs (classroom, lab, clinical rotations), plus 200–500 extra hours in osteopathic manipulative treatment (OMT/OMM). This gentle hands-on technique uses stretching, pressure, and resistance to diagnose, treat, and prevent problems by improving musculoskeletal function, easing pain, and supporting natural healing—often reducing the need for meds or other interventions.

In practice today, the distinction between DOs and MDs has largely blurred—patients often receive equivalent care regardless of the letters after the doctor’s name. Many DOs even choose not to use OMT routinely, focusing instead on conventional treatments.

Osteopathic medicine is one of the fastest-growing segments of U.S. healthcare. DOs now represent about 11–12% of all physicians, with over 140,000+ practicing DOs and nearly 30% of U.S. medical students in osteopathic programs. Official websites: The American Osteopathic Association (osteopathic.org) or the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (aacom.org).

The Osteopathic Cranial Academy -

3. Naturopathic Doctor (ND):

NPs a licensed primary care provider who graduates from an accredited 4-year naturopathic medical school. NDs diagnose, treat, and prevent illness by addressing root causes using natural, holistic therapies (e.g., nutrition, herbs, lifestyle changes), while blending modern science with the body’s innate healing ability. They emphasize prevention and whole-person wellness (body, mind, spirit). Licensed in about 25 U.S. states and several Canadian provinces.

Each state has its own laws, licensing bodies, and regulations that describe requirements for education and training, and define scope of practice.

Naturopathic Doctors (NDs) do not require residency for licensure and independent practice in most U.S. states and provinces (except Utah, which mandates at least 1 year).The core training is a 4-year graduate-level program at an accredited naturopathic medical school (after a bachelor’s degree or equivalent prerequisites), totaling about 8 years post-high school. This includes classroom sciences, naturopathic modalities, and extensive supervised clinical training (often 1,200+ hours of direct patient care in the later years).Optional post-graduate residencies (typically 1–3 years, most commonly 1–2) are available for advanced mentorship, specialization, or deeper clinical experience. Only about 25–30% of NDs pursue them, as spots are limited and privately funded (unlike mandatory, federally supported MD/DO residencies). Total time to become a practicing ND: usually 8 years; up to 9–11+ years if including an optional residency.

American Association of Naturopathic Physicians (AANP)

From their website: “Currently, 26 jurisdictions (23 states plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands) have licensing or registration laws for naturopathic doctors (NDs/NMDs). In these jurisdictions, naturopathic doctors are required to graduate from accredited four-year residential naturopathic medical programs and pass an extensive postdoctoral board examination (NPLEX) in order to receive a license or registration. Licensed and registered NDs have a specific scope of practice as defined by their state’s law, and must fulfill State-mandated continuing education and reporting requirements. For information about the Naturopathic Physicians Licensing Examination Board (NPLEX) and the North American Board of Naturopathic Examiners (NABNE), please see the Education page.”

AANP Physician

Locations:

Naturopathic Medicine Institute: Find a Naturopathic Doctor that Does Not Vaccinate Children: www.naturopathigcmedicineinstitute.org

Naturopathic Medicine Institute Directory: See map above. https://naturopathicmedicineinstitute.org/directory/

Arizona and California: Regenerate Health Medical Center | 1933 Cliff Drive; #27B | Santa Barbara, CA 93109 | (805) 620-7122 | info@regeneratehealthmc.com

4. Licensed Acupuncturist (LAc):

Acupuncturists are not allowed to give vaccinations.

This is a state-licensed healthcare professional trained in acupuncture and often Traditional Chinese Medicine. LAcs diagnose, treat with needles/herbs/lifestyle advice, and promote holistic wellness.

Prerequisites: Complete 2–4 years of undergraduate college education (usually 60–90 semester credits or equivalent) at an accredited institution, often including sciences like biology, anatomy, and physiology.

Professional Program: An accredited graduate-level program from the Accreditation Commission for Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine (ACAHM) (formerly ACAOM). These programs award a Master’s degree in Acupuncture (or Oriental Medicine), typically lasting 3–4 years full-time. The curriculum includes classroom theory (e.g., acupuncture points, meridians, Chinese herbal medicine in some programs), diagnostics, and extensive hands-on clinical training (often 1,000+ supervised hours in student clinics). Some schools offer Doctor of Acupuncture (DAc) programs, which may add 1+ year for advanced specialization. Additonally, complete a Clean Needle Technique (CNT): Complete a required course and exam on safe needling practices (administered by CCAHM). National Certification: Pass exams from the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM) — the gold standard for most states. NCCAOM certification is required or accepted in ~47 states + D.C. for licensure.

Total time post-high school: Usually 7–10+ years (4 years undergrad + 3–4 years acupuncture master’s program + certification/licensure process). No mandatory residency is required (unlike MD/DO paths), though some do it.

Websites: NCCAOM website: https://www.nccaom.org/ (for certification eligibility). ACAHM directory: https://www.acahm.org/directory (for accredited schools).

5. Chiropractor (DC):

Chiropractors are not allowed to give vaccinations.

This is a licensed healthcare professional who diagnoses and treats musculoskeletal disorders, primarily through manual spinal adjustments and manipulations. They focus on the relationship between the spine and nervous system to promote natural healing, relieve pain (especially back/neck), improve mobility, and support overall wellness without drugs or surgery.

Chiropractors earn a Doctor of Chiropractic (D.C.) degree from an accredited program regulated by the Council on Chiropractic Education (CCE).

Undergraduate prerequisites: At least 3–4 years (typically 90+ semester credits, often a bachelor’s degree in sciences like biology or health sciences; most students complete a full 4-year bachelor’s).

Chiropractic doctoral program: 3.3–4 years full-time (some schools offer accelerated 3.3–3.5-year options with year-round trimesters; averages ~4,200–5,000+ contact hours, including extensive classroom sciences, labs, and supervised clinical training with at least 1,000 hours of hands-on patient care).

Licensure: After graduation, pass national board exams (NBCE Parts I–IV) and state requirements (no mandatory residency, but continuing education is required to maintain license).

Total time post-high school: Usually 7–8 years (3–4 undergrad + 3–4 chiropractic program), with many completing in about 7 years via efficient paths. The Council on Chiropractic Education (CCE) accredits programs; board certification is often through national exams, but there is no single “board” site like ABMS. Check state boards or https://www.cce-usa.org/ for education standards.

Pictured above, find a vax-free Chiropractor at: PXDOS. Just enter your city and state below to search their directory of doctors.

6. Homeopath (unlicensed or certified):

Homeopaths are not allowed to give vaccinations.

Practices homeopathy, a 200+ year-old alternative system using highly diluted substances to stimulate the body’s self-healing. Remedies are chosen based on “like cures like” and individual symptoms. Unlicensed homeopaths offer services without formal regulation; certified ones complete training programs (e.g., via CHC or schools) for voluntary certification, but it’s not a licensed medical profession in most U.S. states.

In the U.S., homeopathy is nationally unregulated and in most states, practitioners are usually unlicensed. Homeopathy training varies widely depending on the path: professional (non-medical) homeopaths vs. those with medical backgrounds (e.g., MD/DO/ND adding homeopathy).

For Professional/Lay Homeopaths (Unlicensed or Certified Classical Homeopath - CCH)

No mandatory undergraduate degree required, though many have some college or science background.

Professional programs (often from ACHENA-accredited or approved schools) typically require 1,000+ hours total: 500 hours of theory/foundations in classical homeopathy (materia medica, repertory, philosophy, case-taking). 500 hours of clinical training (including supervised cases, e.g., at least 10 independent chronic cases with follow-ups).

Program duration: Usually 3–4 years full-time or part-time (e.g., New York School of Homeopathy: 3-year online program; Northwestern Academy: 4-year part-time; some 3-year full-time like American Medical College of Homeopathy).

Certification (voluntary, via Council for Homeopathic Certification - CHC): Pass rigorous exam after meeting hours + prerequisites (e.g., college-level anatomy/physiology/pathology). Credential: CCH (Certified Classical Homeopath).

No required residency; some pursue mentorship or apprenticeships.

Total time post-high school: Typically 3–5+ years, depending on prior education and program pace. Many start without a bachelor’s, so shorter than licensed professions.For Medical Professionals Adding Homeopathy (e.g., MD, DO, ND)

Requires full prior training (e.g., 11–15+ years for MD/DO including residency; 8+ years for ND).

Additional homeopathy: Often 120–350+ hours of postgraduate courses/seminars (or integrated in ND programs), plus 2+ years practice for some certifications (e.g., ABHM for MDs).

Homeopathy is not licensed federally; only a few states (e.g., Connecticut for MD homeopaths) have specific rules. Practice as a non-medical homeopath is legal in most states as a complementary therapy. For details, check Council for Homeopathic Certification (homeopathcertification.org) or schools via ACHENA (achena.org).

7. Certified Tribal Practitioner:

This is a specific certification issued by the First Nation Medical Board (FNMB), a tribal licensing board established in partnership with the Crow Nation (a federally recognized Native American tribe) to regulate and certify providers of indigenous medicine (also called “alternative” or integrative healing practices).This certification leverages tribal sovereignty to license practitioners (often in complementary/alternative medicine) who might otherwise face restrictions in conventional state licensing. It’s part of an economic development initiative for the Crow Nation, allowing certified providers to practice certain therapies (e.g., invasive ones like IVs/injections for higher-level CTPs) on tribal members or affiliated groups, with claimed sovereign immunity protections in all 50 states.

Requirements: Typically requires a doctorate (e.g., MD, DO, ND, DC) plus training in relevant modalities. CTP is for those using invasive therapies; related tiers include:

Certified Tribal Healer (CTH): Doctoral/post-graduate level, non-invasive (e.g., nutrition, homeopathy).

Certified Tribal Technician (CTT) and Traditional Tribal Healer (TTH): Vary by education and scope.

Scope and Recognition: Primarily tied to the Crow Nation and FNMB; not a standard national or state license like MD/DO boards.

For official info, applications, fees, and details, visit the First Nation Medical Board website.

8. Traditional Native American Healers:

Also called medicine people, medicine men/women, holy persons, or shamans — though many tribes avoid the term “shaman” as it’s not indigenous) are revered spiritual leaders and practitioners within Indigenous tribes. They serve as intermediaries between the physical and spiritual worlds, addressing illness holistically by treating body, mind, emotions, and spirit. They:

Diagnose and heal physical ailments (e.g., using herbal remedies, ethnobotany like plants for fevers, wounds, or snakebites), mental/emotional issues, and spiritual imbalances.

Restore harmony and balance, often viewing illness as disruption in relationships with nature, community, or the Creator/Great Spirit.

Use ceremonies, prayers, chants, smudging (with sacred medicines like sage, tobacco, sweetgrass, cedar), drumming, sweat lodges, manipulative therapies, and rituals.

Prevent illness through community guidance, storytelling, and promoting wellness tied to cultural laws and the natural world.

Practices vary widely across the 574+ federally recognized tribes (e.g., Navajo, Cherokee, Lakota, Pueblo), with no single “standard” system — some emphasize herbalism, others spiritual visions or community rites.

There is no formal degree, school, or national certification like in Western medicine. Knowledge passes orally through generations:

Often begins with a spiritual calling (via dreams, visions, illness, near-death experience, or family lineage).

Involves rigorous apprenticeship under an elder healer (years or decades of learning, observation, and practice).

May include vision quests (fasting in isolation for days to seek guidance from spirits, animals, or the Creator), fasting, prayer, and earning “medicine” or power through dedication.

Legitimacy comes from community trust, demonstrated success, and tribal/elder recognition — not external boards.

Traditional healing remains vital today, often integrated with modern medicine (e.g., in Indian Health Service facilities), emphasizing cultural respect and sovereignty.

Letters of Vaccine Exemption

ALL 50 STATES

Dr. Colleen Huber: Website: NatureWorksBest.com Consults: Office@NatureWorksBest.com Call (480) 839-2800

JOIN US tomorrow — or anytime to play back the recording — as Dr. Colleen Huber joins our X podcast to discuss vaccine injury and exemption letters (of which I believe she has won every one she has fought back on): HERE. You do NOT have to have a twitter/X account.

Pediatric Practitioners

Connect to verify. These references may need updating; please message me if you have any edits, additions, or deletions. Thank you!

Organizations and Sites

ALABAMA

Dr. Duncan Heard | You Can Heal | 701 South St, STE 100, Mountain Home, Arkansas 72653 | (682) 231-1409‬ | drduncanheard@gmail.com | pivotalhealth.live

ARIZONA

CALIFORNIA

COLORADO

CONNECTICUT

Stephanie Sousa, ND | Naturopathic Healing | 10 South Street Suite 205; Ridgefield, Connecticut 06877 | 203-431-1688 | info@drstephaniesousa.com | drstephaniesousa.com

Hahnemann Health Family Medicine | 57 North St., Suite 323; Danbury, Connecticut 06810 | 203-798-0533 | harryofgang@gmail.com | hahnemannhealth.com - also in New York: Hahnemann Health

50 Park Ave; NY, New York 10016 | (212) 684-2290

FLORIDA

Florida has not issued licenses to Naturopathic Doctors since 1959

Dr. Wendy BETH Hurwitz | Adolescent Medicine in Lakewood Ranch or Sarasota, FL 34202 | 941-917-7080 or 941-366-3000

Molly Thelisdort, ND, MAc | and | Dr. Kye Peven, AP, DSOM, ND | Winthrop Natural Medicine | Delancy Station Street, Winthrop Riverview,

Florida 33511 | (656) 220-7145 | winthrop@wshcare.org | wshcare.org/Winthrop/

GEORGIA

Alma Holistic Wellness | 504 Chickamauga Avenue; Rossville, Georgia

30741 | 423-401-0242 | info@almaholisticwellness.com | naturopathicmedicineinstitute.org

KENTUCKY

Dr. Petersburg | CREATED FOR HEALTH | 3140 Arrowhead Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40513 | 425 219 3853 | docnate45@gmail.com | createdforhealth.com

LONG ISLAND

MARYLAND

MASSACHUSETTS

MINNESOTA

MISSISSIPPI

Dr. Kirby Thompson, ND, MSOM, LAc | Wildflower Wellness, LLC | 427 Weathersby Road; Hattiesburg, Mississippi

39402 | 601-287-3837 | drkirbythompson@wildflowerwellnessllc.com |

NEW YORK

Benjamin Kligler, M.D. | 245 Fifth Avenue @ 28th Stret, 2nd Floor; New York, NY | 646-935-2257 | http://healthandhealingny.com/highlights.asp

Mary Scanlon-O’Kelly MD | (646) 935-2220 | 245 5th Ave New York, NY 10016

Hahnemann Health Family Medicine | 50 Park Ave; NY, New York 10016 | (212) 684-2290harryofgang@gmail.com | hahnemannhealth.com - also in Connecticut: 57 North St., Suite 323; Danbury, Connecticut 06810 203-798-0533

NORTH CAROLINA

OHIO

Dr. Thomas Roesch of Premier Pediatrics | 5386 Cox-Smith Rd, Suite A

Mason, Ohio 45040 | 513-770-3466

Dr. Sant | Whole Kids Pediatrics | 904-479-2393 or 614.298-KIDS | 1335 Dublin Road, Suite 114E; Columbus, Ohio 43215 RiversEdge Corporate Center |wholekidspediatrics@gmail.com

Dr. Thahn Truong | 5126 Butler Warren Rd; Mason, Ohio 45040 |

513-459-2839

OKLAHOMA

TEXAS

WASHINGTON STATE

WISCONSIN

VIRGINIA

The Naturopathic Niche | 101 Lucy Ln; Waynesboro, Virginia 22980 | 540-447-0398 | office@naturopathicniche.com

Christie Fleetwood, ND, RPh, FNMI, cBC | 12248 Percival St, Chester, Virginia

23831 | 804-768-9333 | Virtually: Across the US and Into Other Countries (Canada, Australia, and the UK) | HOMESCHOOL FRIENDLY | drfleetwood@monarchnaturalmedicine.net | monarchnaturalmedicine.com

ONTARIO, CANADA and AROUND THE WORLD

