🚨 On June 29, 2026, tahe House passed the KIDS Act (H.R. 7757) 267-117.

It is framed as child protection with age verification, default safety settings & parental tools—but critics (including 90+ advocacy groups) warn it’s weaker than the Senate version and risks broad digital ID / biometric scans for internet access.

The privacy vs. safety debate heats up. It’s on its way to the Senate now.

What is at stake?

The Tweet

Note: Foul language throughout.

The Text

This bill is a fucking Trojan Horse. Period.🚨🚨🚨

Its a federal surveillance and control system over the entire internet that will be used on adults.🚨🚨🚨

Using child safety. As cover 🚨🚨

1. It builds a national digital ID system through the back door.🚨⚠️

The bill says three times it does not require age verification. That is a lie. Every single protection in the bill only triggers when a platform “knows or should have known” a user is a minor. No platform can prove it did not know without checking. The bill creates a legal trap where the only safe path is to card everyone. Once that infrastructure is built, it does not get turned off when you turn 18. The same system that checks if you are 16 today checks if you are 21 tomorrow. The same database that verifies a teenager verifies a gun buyer, a voter, a patient. This is a national digital identity system built under the cover of child protection.

⚠️⚠️2. It hands the FTC the keys to the internet.**

The FTC gets authority over age verification standards, content safety audits, data broker registries, social media research, chatbot rules, gaming platform safety, educational resources, advertising regulations, and enforcement of the entire act. The FTC becomes the operational regulator of the American internet. This is the largest federal power grab over online platforms in a decade, buried inside a children’s safety bill where nobody will vote against it.

⚠️⚠️3. It forces companies to spy on children to prove they are protecting them.**

The audit requirements mandate platforms track and report how many minors use their service, how long they spend, what safety features they use, what reports they file, and what personal information is collected. The government orders companies to gather detailed statistics about children under the banner of protecting them. A bill that claims to protect children’s privacy mandates the collection of more data about children than has ever been collected before.

🚨🚨4. It shields Big Tech and crushes small competitors.

The data broker rules exempt Google, Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft because their product is advertising services, not data sales. The companies that collect the most minor data in the world are exempt from the data broker regulations. The compliance costs annual third-party audits, safety tools, parental controls, reporting systems, age verification infrastructure cost millions. Big tech absorbs this. Small platforms die. The bill consolidates market power among the largest tech monopolies while pretending to regulate them.

5. It cuts parents out through school contracts.**🚨🚨🚨

Educational technology companies can collect children’s personal information without parental consent if they have a written agreement with a school. The school consents. The parent is never told. Google Classroom, Microsoft Teams, Canvas—they all get direct access to student data through school district contracts. This is a corporate pipeline of minor data with zero parental involvement, written into a bill that claims to empower parents.

6. It kills encryption through regulatory pressure. 🚨🚨🚨

The bill says it does not require breaking encryption. Another lie. It requires platforms to provide messaging controls, content filtering, and safety features for minors. On an end-to-end encrypted platform, you cannot filter content you cannot see. The only way to comply is to either break encryption for minor accounts or disable it entirely. The bill creates regulatory pressure to destroy encryption while claiming to protect it. Once encryption is weakened for minors, the vulnerability exists for everyone.”

Continued Post

The Text

7. It guts Section 230 without touching it.🚨🚨🚨🚨

The bill says it does not change Section 230. It does not need to. It creates duties of care, safety design requirements, audit obligations, and reporting mandates that Section 230 does not cover. Section 230 protects platforms from liability for what users say. This bill creates liability for how platforms are designed and operated. It achieves the same result as repealing Section 230 without the political fight platforms become legally responsible for their architecture, which forces them to monitor, restrict, and pre-approve everything.

8. It funnels every legal challenge into one federal court.

Every constitutional challenge to this bill goes to the US District Court for the District of Columbia. One court. One venue. One set of judges. No company in California, no civil liberties group in New York, no platform in Texas can challenge this law in their home circuit. This prevents multiple federal courts from issuing injunctions and ensures the government fights on home turf every time.

THE BOTTOM LINE:🚨🚨🚨

This is not a child safety bill. It is an internet control bill wearing a child safety costume.

Children are the emotional weapon. The regulatory infrastructure is the weapon itself.

It uses the politically untouchable cause of child protection to:

• Build a national digital identity verification system

• Hand the FTC regulatory control over the internet

• Force more data collection on children

• Protect Big Tech monopolies from competition

• Strip parental rights through school contracts

• Destroy encryption through compliance pressure

• Kill Section 230 through regulatory obligations

• Stack the legal deck by concentrating challenges in one court

🚨🚨🚨🚨 This bill does not protect children. It builds a system to verify, track, and regulate every person who uses the internet and uses children as the excuse to build it.

The KID’S ACT

The KIDS Act (H.R. 7757) is a House-passed package of child online safety bills including a revised KOSA.

It passed the House 267-117 on June 29, 2026, but has not become law.

It faces Senate hurdles and competing proposals. Critics highlight “know or should have known” language on minors potentially driving broad age checks and oversight.

Link to

The Thread

Link: https://www.foxnews.com/tech/fcc-phone-id-plan-could-end-burner-phones

The Video

Another Tweet

The Text

“The internet could change if the U.S. House passes the KIDS Act today to “protect children.” Critics warn it could mean de facto age checks for everyone and weakened encrypted communications.

The KIDS Act is a package of around a dozen bills that pairs a revised Kids Online Safety Act with new age-verification, AI chatbot, and messaging rules.

Digital rights group EFF warns the design would pressure platforms to age-check all users, not just minors, since liability can attach when a service “should have known” a user’s age, and flags new rules touching encrypted and disappearing messages. Sponsors Brett Guthrie (R) and Frank Pallone (D) say it’s kids-safety protection and note KOSA’s text says age verification isn’t required.”

How to Complain

Sign this petition to stop it in the Senate:

https://resist.bot/petitions/PODDUG

Call your reps now:

https://protectkidsnotplatforms.org/

WHAT THOMAS MASSIE HAS TO SAY

It looks like more could have been done.

How can any politician be “afraid to vote”, based on the title? Or “just want the government to have total control”?

Let Us Pray

Father God,

Thank you for all I have, especially compared to so many others. You take care of my past, present, and future. You know what lies before me, and before the world.

Whatever they try to do, I only belong to you. No one can make me leave Your love, and I willingly follow the path laid out before me.

Thank You for blessing our country, for keeping me safe and resting under Your wings of protection.

Keep guiding me to Your perfect will. Send me those I can help.

I ask this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen!

🙏

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