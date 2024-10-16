Hurricane Helene People Finder: A Shared Google Doc Excel File of Missing and Found People
Source: https://x.com/kdditch/status/1844419715948781938?s=46
Link: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Pp41yMpPeMvZShN11xXAZdB3-6wu_cZyAB-QxgUoeEw/htmlview
⬆️ There are 3900 entries. Here's a rough count I did as I counted the number of missing, divided by the total number of entries up to that point:
100 of 665 missing
200 of 1133
300 of 1551
400 of 2027
500 of 2391
600 of 2671
700 of 2056
800 of 3079
900 of 3376
1,000 of 3684
72 of 3900
1172/3900 = 30%
30% Are Missing
And I know there are probably 2,000 or more missing in North Carolina. Thank you for continuing to pray! 🙏
LET US PRAY
Holy God of All the Ages,
We ask You to bless those affected by all the hurricanes, especially for those in North Carolina who have not yet been rescued or discovered. Help the rescue missions, the boots on the ground, the doctors and nurses, and all who are helping clear the roads and gain access. Bless them, we pray!
We thank You for all we have, even amongst our problems, as they shrivel up in comparison to that which so many have suffered.
Help us, lead us, and guide us through the power of Your Holy Spirit!
In the Mighty Name of Jesus.
Amen!
🙏
Thank you Margaret!
Prayers that those , the lost and the worried, who need this information can get to it.