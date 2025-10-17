Today, the Texas Medical Board unanimously decided to publicly reprimand Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, an Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) doctor who treated thousands of COVID-19 patients with drugs like ivermectin.

The issue began in 2021 when she tried to prescribe ivermectin for a critically ill patient, Jason Jones, at a hospital that refused to give it. Dr. Bowden shared details about the case on social media, which led to complaints about breaking patient privacy, acting unprofessionally, and prescribing improperly.

The board said her actions didn’t meet Texas medical standards, focusing on her social media posts and how she handled patient relationships, not the treatment itself.

A public reprimand is a formal warning that stays on her record forever. It must be shared with employers, hospitals, and insurers, and could hurt her job prospects or reputation.

Today, Dr. Bowden said she has,



”No regrets.”

She also said she believes the board’s actions are unfair and politically driven, and plans to appeal. She’s also suing the Texas Medical Board, claiming they’re overstepping and biased. Additionally, she announced that she will sue each individual Board Member — they’ll get their notices sometime next week.

Many supporters think this is payback for her challenging COVID vaccine rules and hospital policies.

Dr. Bowden faces no fines or license suspension.

In case you missed it, here is Dr. Mary Talley Bowden’s televised comment, process, and unanimous vote to reprimand her.

Before I give you the Texas Medical Board hearing, review the board’s examination of her social media posts, which may very well be the real reason behind their prosecution of her license: her exercise of free speech.

The Thread

Today’s Texas Medical Board Tweet

The Video is HERE :

The Thread

WHAT I REALLY THINK

The Board has their process, and they laid it out as if it ran on their own without any ability to oppose it. The pompous board was unanimous, showing the pressure and hand-picking they do in selecting them in the first place. Who ARE they?

The Texas Medical Board (TMB)

The TMB consists of 19 members: 12 physicians and 7 public members. They are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Senate for 6-year terms. The full board meets 5 times a year to handle disciplinary cases.

Leadership:

Sherif Zaafran, M.D. (President, Physician Member) – Anesthesiologist from Houston; oversees board operations.

Physician Members (Partial List from Recent Appointments/Records):

Devinder Bhatia, M.D. – Cardiovascular surgeon from Tomball.

James “JD” Distefano, D.O. – Sports medicine physician from College Station.

Robert David Martinez, M.D. – Hospitalist from Edinburg.

Mary “Kelly” Green, M.D. – Ophthalmologist from Marble Falls.

Satish Nayak, M.D. – Family physician from Amarillo.

Public Members (Partial List):

Tomeka Herod – Business executive from Allen.

Robert Gracia – (Details limited; public appointee).

LuAnn Morgan – (Details limited; public appointee).

Noted in Case Context (Potential Bias Concerns):

Sharon Barnes (Public Member) – Involved in early communications about Bowden.

Manuel Quinones ( Physician Member) – Participated in initial hearing stages.

George DeLoach (Public Member) – Referenced in text exchanges.

Similar TMB Disciplinary Cases

The TMB has handled several cases of off-label prescribing of drugs like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19. They’ve looked at informed consent, standard of care, and “unprofessional conduct” rather than the treatments themselves, a curiosity to me if there was no patient harm.

These mirror aspects of Dr. Mary Talley Bowden’s case, which included prescribing without hospital privileges or inadequate risk disclosure.

Here are additional TMB examples from 2020-2025:

Dr. Stella Immanuel (Houston, 2021)

Issue: Prescribed hydroxychloroquine to a COVID-19 patient without fully explaining risks or obtaining proper informed consent.

Outcome: Non-disciplinary “corrective action” – fined $500 and required to improve consent procedures. No license suspension.

Similarity: Off-label COVID prescribing; emphasized documentation over efficacy.

2. Dr. Eric Hensen (Texas, 2021-2025)

Issue: Treated COVID patients with ivermectin and spoke against lockdowns/vaccine mandates; accused of unprofessional conduct.

Outcome: Under ongoing TMB investigation, facing potential license revocation. No final resolution as of October 2025.

Similarity: Advocacy for ivermectin; scrutiny of public statements and treatment protocols, like Bowden’s social media posts.

3. Unnamed Houston Doctor (2020)

Issue: Used hydroxychloroquine for multiple COVID patients; faced malpractice claims over standard of care.

Outcome: Fully exonerated by TMB – ruled that the standard of care was met.

Similarity: Early off-label use during pandemic; board cleared the doctor despite complaints, contrasting harsher scrutiny in Bowden’s case.

4. Dr. Robert Apter (Mentioned in Texas Lawsuit, 2022)

Issue: Part of a federal suit against FDA/TMB over ivermectin referrals; prescribed for COVID without established efficacy evidence.

Outcome: No direct TMB discipline detailed; case highlighted board referrals but focused on broader suppression.

Similarity: Ivermectin advocacy; involved regulatory overreach claims, akin to Bowden’s lawsuits.

These cases reflect TMB’s pattern: lighter actions for consent issues, heavier for public advocacy or more seemingly, for PUBLIC OUTCRY.

In 2025, Senate Bill 2422 passed to shield doctors from future discipline for such prescribing, potentially retroactively aiding cases like Bowden’s.

Overall, about 90% of TMB cases settle informally, but COVID-related ones often escalate due to public scrutiny or the board’s need to appear superior and/or teach the doctor a lesson.

Dr. Bowden complained she spent $250,000 in attorney fees, which is much less than the $1 million many others have spent over years or a decade of defending their medical licenses. The payoff is that they want to make a point and create less of a struggle for future doctors, and that they retain their income-producing ability.

Perhaps they don’t yet know that you can still be a healer, be certified, and get around the entire state licensing system. I learned this through my spiritual acumen that told me I don’t need a piece of paper from the state to be a healer; the gift is from God. Hence, I am a Certified Tribal Practitioner in all 50 states.

Let Us Pray

Thank You Lord God Almighty,

For all that You give, all that You are.

Thank you for walking with me in the garden, for talking to me through Your Holy Spirit, and for leading me to where You want me to be — alive and helping to SHINE THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS!

Keep Your light and love shining on Dr. Bowden and all doctors who fight for what is right, Holy Lord. Bless all who strive to do the right thing, to be Whistleblowers, to contribute to make the world a better place.

Thank you for all my talents and gifts, Holy God of All the Ages! I will allow my gratitude to shine forward today and all days! I will praise Your Name no matter my losses, my needs, my doubts, nor my circumstances. As long as I have breath, Holy Lord, I shall Praise Your Name!

Use me, lead me, guide me to Your Path, Your Plans, Your Ways!

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen.

Leave a comment