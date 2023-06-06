I Surrendered My Medical License to the Medical Board of California
While I was out of state, investigators showed up first at my former office, then at my home with papers giving a deadline date of today.
Would your doctor surrender their medical license rather than provide patient records?
Never in my wildest imagination did I think:
Investigators would show up at my office wearing guns on holsters - they had papers. They could have just mailed them.
While I was out of state, they showed up at my house. By then, it was already sold. The realtor happened to be there and she was unable to share any personal information about me. Bear in mind this was a little mobile home; I’m not one of those doctors who’s a multimillionaire.
While I was still out of state, two medical board agents then showed up at my new home wearing guns on hosters, leaving papers under the front door mat. This was also a mobile home.
First thing yesterday, they demanded I submit medical records of patients who:
A. Had no complaints against me.
B. Were not harmed.
So I decided to go ahead and put my license in the mail and ship it back to them. While at the post office, I called my friend Adam King and went on the air LIVE …
