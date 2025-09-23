Rebecca Charles wrote this song for the memory and story of her daughter, Danielle Alvarez. It’s up on SUNO and you can listen for free HERE.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Rebecca today. She kindly adds a very personal touch for us, on how the song came alive and how God played a big role in it:

Words from Rebecca Charles, on Her Daughter, Danielle Alvarez

“From birth to death, I am not going to stop.” “The song came to me —The Killing of Danielle”— and at first, I forgot about it. But later, the words and the music wouldn’t leave me alone.” “I finally put the lyrics together, picked a voice, and through AI, the song came alive.” “I didn’t want it to be a rock song or a ballad. I wanted it to be a melody people would actually enjoy listening to, and at the same time, the words would carry Danielle’s story.” “Writing came easily, because it’s the Truth.” “And through all of this, I know one thing for sure — God is in control. I couldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Him." ~ Rebecca Charles ~

"I Will Never Surrender (Danielle's Song)"

Danielle came into this world,

A gift from God,

A life I proudly claim

Excited to meet the perfect heartbeat

Once inside of me.

The hands that promised to heal

Delayed your birth.

Now my special-needs angel,

You taught me to see…

love’s greatest gift

Was you loving me.....

The love you carried

The songs you would sing

You overcame each trial

You kept shining

You lite every room

Your spirit breaking through

A heart of pure gold

A story stolen,

A life untold..

I will never surrender

Danielle’s name will never fade

My cry for my child Is the vow I’ve made.

They took her breath

But not my fight

I stand for her now,

For my only child

I am her life defender

I will rise from the darkness,

I will never surrender

Twenty-eight years

You never in a hospital

Until the lies said, “Bring her in.”

We walked in together you whispered,

“Mommy, I don’t want to go.”

Forty days later,

Filled with doubt and woe.......

The hands that were meant to heal

became the hands that stole your soul

40 days of poison coursing through your veins

Destroying your name

Now, gone from my arms

Yet alive in my fight

I carry your story through the darkest day......

The hands that were swore to save

Became the last before her grave

Once swore to guard each fragile breath

Delivered her to untimely death.

Where is my justice

Danielle's Life will never be in vain

I will never give up

I will never be tamed

Her stolen life

A warning to the world

Her story of love and light unfurled.

I will never surrender.....

Danielle's light will be remembered

Every truth, every scar,

Every life she touched, near and far

They took her body, but not her flame

I carry it burning I will proclaim.

For my only child

I am the defender

I will fight

I will never surrender......

The hands that were meant to heal....

Have stolen you from this world

My child disarmed

Through every stumble

Every fall

Your laughter heals

Your kindness touched all ........

I will never surrender.....

Danielle’s name

Will blaze forever.

My cry for my child

Is my vow, my endeavor

They stole her breath

but not my fight

I stand for her in the Darkest night...

Danielle my daughter

My reason to stand

For justice

For truth

for Life in my hands

Until the day I hold your again

My fight for justice will never end

I will never surrender.....

I will never surrender........

I will never give up

the promise I make

I will never surrender

my faith

I carried you for 28 years.....

Danielle your light will carry on

A life stolen but never gone

The world will hear

The truth will rise

..... Through a mother's love

That never dies......

I will never surrender......

by Rebecca Charles

Join me in supporting Rebecca’s Substack :

And Supporting Rebecca’s GiveSendGo to help Legal Costs of her Ongoing Lawsuit against Northwell Health:

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

Thank you for giving us Your Son, Our Lord, Jesus Christ, and bringing us close to You through His shed blood that paid for our sins and made us free from darkness.

Bless Rebecca and her family, as they continue with an ongoing lawsuit against the hospital that took her daughter. Give them Your leadership and guidance on how to focus and shine Your light on this great darkness so that others may repent and be led into Your kingdom. Let them fight this battle for You and prosper from being in this dark fight against the evil one.

Guide and protect them, help her case reach others, and above all, help it to not only result in good meant for evil, but to save many lives.

Help us all to continue fighting the darkness in this spiritual battle we are in! Keep our swords sharp and able to swing against all the wiles of the devil!

Keep people away from hospitals and let them look to You for their healing and salvation, we pray, Holy God.

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

