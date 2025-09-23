"I Will Never Surrender (Danielle's Song)"
by Rebecca Charles
Rebecca Charles wrote this song for the memory and story of her daughter, Danielle Alvarez. It’s up on SUNO and you can listen for free HERE.
I had the pleasure of interviewing Rebecca today. She kindly adds a very personal touch for us, on how the song came alive and how God played a big role in it:
Words from Rebecca Charles, on Her Daughter, Danielle Alvarez
“From birth to death, I am not going to stop.”
“The song came to me —The Killing of Danielle”— and at first, I forgot about it. But later, the words and the music wouldn’t leave me alone.”
“I finally put the lyrics together, picked a voice, and through AI, the song came alive.”
“I didn’t want it to be a rock song or a ballad. I wanted it to be a melody people would actually enjoy listening to, and at the same time, the words would carry Danielle’s story.”
“Writing came easily, because it’s the Truth.”
“And through all of this, I know one thing for sure — God is in control. I couldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Him."
~ Rebecca Charles ~
"I Will Never Surrender (Danielle's Song)"
Danielle came into this world,
A gift from God,
A life I proudly claim
Excited to meet the perfect heartbeat
Once inside of me.
The hands that promised to heal
Delayed your birth.
Now my special-needs angel,
You taught me to see…
love’s greatest gift
Was you loving me.....
The love you carried
The songs you would sing
You overcame each trial
You kept shining
You lite every room
Your spirit breaking through
A heart of pure gold
A story stolen,
A life untold..
I will never surrender
Danielle’s name will never fade
My cry for my child Is the vow I’ve made.
They took her breath
But not my fight
I stand for her now,
For my only child
I am her life defender
I will rise from the darkness,
I will never surrender
Twenty-eight years
You never in a hospital
Until the lies said, “Bring her in.”
We walked in together you whispered,
“Mommy, I don’t want to go.”
Forty days later,
Filled with doubt and woe.......
The hands that were meant to heal
became the hands that stole your soul
40 days of poison coursing through your veins
Destroying your name
Now, gone from my arms
Yet alive in my fight
I carry your story through the darkest day......
The hands that were swore to save
Became the last before her grave
Once swore to guard each fragile breath
Delivered her to untimely death.
Where is my justice
Danielle's Life will never be in vain
I will never give up
I will never be tamed
Her stolen life
A warning to the world
Her story of love and light unfurled.
I will never surrender.....
Danielle's light will be remembered
Every truth, every scar,
Every life she touched, near and far
They took her body, but not her flame
I carry it burning I will proclaim.
For my only child
I am the defender
I will fight
I will never surrender......
The hands that were meant to heal....
Have stolen you from this world
My child disarmed
Through every stumble
Every fall
Your laughter heals
Your kindness touched all ........
I will never surrender.....
Danielle’s name
Will blaze forever.
My cry for my child
Is my vow, my endeavor
They stole her breath
but not my fight
I stand for her in the Darkest night...
Danielle my daughter
My reason to stand
For justice
For truth
for Life in my hands
Until the day I hold your again
My fight for justice will never end
I will never surrender.....
I will never surrender........
I will never give up
the promise I make
I will never surrender
my faith
I carried you for 28 years.....
Danielle your light will carry on
A life stolen but never gone
The world will hear
The truth will rise
..... Through a mother's love
That never dies......
I will never surrender......
by Rebecca Charles
Join me in supporting Rebecca’s Substack:
And Supporting Rebecca’s GiveSendGo to help Legal Costs of her Ongoing Lawsuit against Northwell Health:
Let Us Pray
Holy Father,
Thank you for giving us Your Son, Our Lord, Jesus Christ, and bringing us close to You through His shed blood that paid for our sins and made us free from darkness.
Bless Rebecca and her family, as they continue with an ongoing lawsuit against the hospital that took her daughter. Give them Your leadership and guidance on how to focus and shine Your light on this great darkness so that others may repent and be led into Your kingdom. Let them fight this battle for You and prosper from being in this dark fight against the evil one.
Guide and protect them, help her case reach others, and above all, help it to not only result in good meant for evil, but to save many lives.
Help us all to continue fighting the darkness in this spiritual battle we are in! Keep our swords sharp and able to swing against all the wiles of the devil!
Keep people away from hospitals and let them look to You for their healing and salvation, we pray, Holy God.
In the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
The Rebel Patient™ is my ministry and a reader-supported publication. Together, we SHINE THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS, so thank you for reading new posts, supporting my work, and sharing this as a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you, Margaret, for writing this piece.
“I will never surrender.”
This song carries a message that I believe the world needs to hear. My hope is that it finds its way into the hands of someone with a platform who can bring it into the mainstream, so it can open eyes to the reality we are facing in medical systems built on profit, not on health.
Praise the Lord Jesus! God is always good. That is a beautiful tribute and encompasses the five stages of grief..or loss or make that love...for sure. This has been a year filled with both expected bereft and loss certainly has been for me personally and I am crawling my way back to a semblance of normalcy (my younger sister died in July); no use telling you what that means, 13 months apart. I am the last and oldest member of my family (my immediate family, I do have two sons who have busy lives). Sometimes when I think of my loss and the days following Angie's death I actually realize I was in shock and my amygdala blocked a lot of the it out since I have buried all of my family. ALL of them. I knew it was coming. My faith in God is not shaken; and the inappropriate responses by the "Commonwealth of VA. medicare etc..paperwork, bills and inquiries" and the dehumanizing part of the death of a beloved family member: THIS TOO WILL PASS.. and all that will be run through my shredder. So I hope your ANGER, GRIEF and PAIN will be resolved because it bled through the page. Much love, I join you in praying in Jesus' powerful ad precious name. :) Isabell