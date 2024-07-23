It is being reported that Representative Andy Ogles (R-TN) has introduced articles of impeachment against Kamala Harris.

Whedon credits Twitter’s @OliviaBeavers. Source: https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/gop-rep-ogles-introduces-articles-impeachment-against-kamala-harris

The first page of the impeachment states his name. The date and signature are not visible. This has raised the question amongst some that the measure has not been officially raised, and we don't know when or if it will be.

On that, note that measures are not published on Congress.gov until the day after they are introduced. If Ogles submitted his resolution today, it should be available as an online publication tomorrow.

These recent impeachment measures are reportedly updated from those submitted in 2023.

I will spare you the Twitter/X thread that is mostly complaining about how Ogles is finally doing something during his term.

P.S. Is Biden dead? No word. VP Kamala Harris is on her way to see him at his Delaware home.

Reference

Share The Rebel Patient™

Leave a comment