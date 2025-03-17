P.S. See HERE on my Sister Substack for the $24 Billion it won in a lawsuit against the CCP/China!

In this incredibly bold move in front of all of our faces, Fauci et al published a January 2023 scientific paper in the journal Cell Host & Microbe saying that SARS Covid-2 vaccines, the same as the flu vaccines, were destined to fail for the same reasons why we could never get the flu shot right in the first place.

And “next generation” shots are needed. The paper is HERE:

Let us review this paper by section.

The conclusion of the first paragraph in the introduction states,

Effective vaccines and vaccine prevention strategies against endemic and emerging respiratory viruses are of critical importance, as these pathogens kill as many as 5 million people worldwide every year. For example, over the past decade, influenza killed 12,000–52,000 people in the United States each year 1 and ranks among the leading causes of years of productive life lost (YPLL). Endemic respiratory viruses such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the parainfluenzaviruses take many additional lives, and previously unrecognized respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19, have emerged unexpectedly. SARS-CoV-2 thus far has killed more than one million people in the United States. The increasing frequency of emergences of such pandemic respiratory viruses may be a key feature of a new pandemic era, 2 forcing us to consider anew the state of respiratory virus vaccinology ( Figure 1 ). 2 , 3

(Note: Did he, his authors, the journal peer-reviewers, and the editor mean “emergencies”? Because the sequential “emergences” are man-made, correct?)

Fauci et al then provide two images of alveolar lung damage that lead to death in a patient with Covid.

Key challenges (summarized in Table 2 ) are discussed below, along with ways to confront them in the pursuit of new and improved vaccines for respiratory viruses.

Taking all of these factors into account, it is not surprising that none of the predominantly mucosal respiratory viruses have ever been effectively controlled by vaccines. This observation raises a question of fundamental importance: if natural mucosal respiratory virus infections do not elicit complete and long-term protective immunity against reinfection, how can we expect vaccines, especially systemically administered non-replicating vaccines, to do so? This is a major challenge for future vaccine development, and overcoming it is critical as we work to develop “next-generation” vaccines.

Although rapid evolution of antigenically variable mucosal viruses like influenza A viruses 35 and SARS-CoV-2 complicate next-generation vaccine design, other mucosal-only respiratory viruses, such as RSV, have shown much less antigenic plasticity 36 , 37 , 38 ; however, it still causes repeated infections over a lifetime without the development of long-term protective immunity. 39 , 40 Thus, although genetic and antigenic variability of viruses like influenza and SARS-CoV-2 make vaccine design more challenging, these factors by themselves cannot fully explain the lack of elicitation of long-term protective immunity against other respiratory mucosal viruses like the more phenotypically stable RSV.

Another important factor to consider is that although RNA viruses share a similar inherent RNA-dependent RNA polymerase error rate, 28 different viruses (and different open reading frames within their genomes) differ in their tolerance for mutation. Mutational constraints can be related to frequent overlapping open reading frames 28 or functional constraints on the acquisition of nonsynonymous mutations as is the case, for example, with measles virus. 29 In contrast, the external influenza A virus hemagglutinin and neuraminidase proteins are comparatively plastic, and positively selected nonsynonymous mutations result in immunologically significant antigenic drift, 30 , 31 by the acquisition of nonsynonymous mutations in antigenic epitopes, as well as by altering the N-linked glycosylation patterns. 32 Rapid antigenic drift affects the control of annual influenza epidemics 8 and complicates the effort to produce broadly protective, “universal” influenza vaccines. The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein has shown a similar plasticity, with the emergence of multiple variants with altered antigenicity 33 that has complicated its control through current vaccination strategies. 34

In stark contrast, the non-systemic respiratory viruses such as influenza viruses, SARS-CoV-2, and RSV tend to have significantly shorter incubation periods ( Table 1 ) and rapid courses of viral replication. They replicate predominantly in local mucosal tissue, without causing viremia, and do not significantly encounter the systemic immune system or the full force of adaptive immune responses, which take at least 5–7 days to mature, usually well after the peak of viral replication and onward transmission to others. SARS-CoV-2 “RNAemia” (circulation of viral RNA in the bloodstream, as is seen with most mucosal respiratory virus infections, as distinct from viremia, in which infectious viruses can be cultured from the blood), has been reported, and RT-PCR levels of viral RNA have been linked to severe disease, 23 , 24 similar to studies of influenza RNAemia. 25 , 26 As a result, the non-systemically replicating respiratory viruses, apparently including SARS-CoV-2, 13 , 14 , 15 tend to repeatedly re-infect people over their lifetimes without ever eliciting complete and durable protection. 27

(2) they have relatively long incubation periods that reflect initial mucosal replication and the subsequent systemic spread of infectious virions, which allows time for the induction of the full force of adaptive immunity, and

(1) after first replicating mucosally, these systemic respiratory viruses all cause significant viremia that seeds an enormous number of infectious virions throughout the body, putting them in contact with multiple immune compartments and immune competent cell types,

More than 50 years ago, the development of successful vaccines against some of the most important respiratory viruses, including measles, mumps, and rubella, led to the hope that vaccines could soon be developed for all other respiratory viruses. However, natural infections with these three vaccine-controlled respiratory viruses, as well as smallpox and varicella zoster virus (VZV), are not representative of infections caused by most respiratory viruses. They differ in at least three critically important ways that are related to their successful control with vaccines ( Table 1 ):

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the rapid development and deployment of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines has saved innumerable lives and helped to achieve early partial pandemic control. 12 However, as variant SARS-CoV-2 strains have emerged, deficiencies in these vaccines reminiscent of influenza vaccines have become apparent . The vaccines for these two very different viruses have common characteristics: they elicit incomplete and short-lived protection against evolving virus variants that escape population immunity. 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 Considering that vaccine development and licensure is a long and complex process requiring years of preclinical and clinical safety and efficacy data, the limitations of influenza and SARS-CoV-2 vaccines remind us that candidate vaccines for most other respiratory viruses have to date been insufficiently protective for consideration of licensure, including candidate vaccines against RSV, a major killer of infants and the elderly, 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 parainfluenzaviruses, endemic coronaviruses, 22 and many other “common cold” viruses that cause significant morbidity and economic loss.

As of 2022, after more than 60 years of experience with influenza vaccines, very little improvement in vaccine prevention of infection has been noted. As pointed out decades ago, and still true today, the rates of effectiveness of our best approved influenza vaccines would be inadequate for licensure for most other vaccine-preventable diseases. 7 Even decades-long efforts to develop better, so-called “universal” influenza vaccines—vaccines that would create more broadly protective immunity, preferably lasting over longer time periods 8 , 10 —have not yet resulted in next-generation, broadly protective vaccines, although a large number of experimental vaccines are in preclinical or early clinical developmen t. 11

Until the emergence of COVID-19, influenza had for many decades been the deadliest vaccine-preventable viral respiratory disease, one for which only less than suboptimal vaccines are available. Surprisingly, little has changed with influenza vaccines since 1957 when they were first administered in US national vaccination programs. Over the years, influenza vaccines have never been able to elicit durable protective immunity against seasonal influenza virus strains, even against non-drifted strains. 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 Although current influenza vaccines reduce the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death to some degree, their effectiveness against clinically apparent infection is decidedly suboptimal, ranging from 14% to 60% over the past 15 influenza seasons. 1 Furthermore, the duration of vaccine-elicited immunity is measured only in months. Current vaccines require annual re-vaccination with updated formulations that are frequently not precisely matched to circulating virus strains . 8 Although annual influenza vaccinations are strongly recommended for most of the general public and especially for persons in high-risk groups, including the elderly, those with chronic diseases, and pregnant women, vaccine acceptance by the general public is not ideal . 9

Summary

Viruses that replicate in the human respiratory mucosa without infecting systemically, including influenza A, SARS-CoV-2, endemic coronaviruses, RSV, and many other “common cold” viruses, cause significant mortality and morbidity and are important public health concerns. Because these viruses generally do not elicit complete and durable protective immunity by themselves, they have not to date been effectively controlled by licensed or experimental vaccines. In this review, we examine challenges that have impeded development of effective mucosal respiratory vaccines, emphasizing that all of these viruses replicate extremely rapidly in the surface epithelium and are quickly transmitted to other hosts, within a narrow window of time before adaptive immune responses are fully marshaled. We discuss possible approaches to developing next-generation vaccines against these viruses, in consideration of several variables such as vaccine antigen configuration, dose and adjuventation, route and timing of vaccination, vaccine boosting, adjunctive therapies, and options for public health vaccination polices.

