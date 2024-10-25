Injured American Eagle Rescued by a Man in Tampa Bay, Florida, Sadly Passes Due to Unrepairable Injuries
Instead of tragically dying alone by the side of the highway, she got to know Ryan. A happy and a sad story, he named her Saquon Barkley.
Ryan was driving along Suncoast Parkway when he discovered an injured bald eagle next to the highway.
What happens next is so sweet and sad!
💔 WARNING: This sweet story has a sad ending.
Dude rescues bald eagle in Tampa Florida.
This man has America riding shotgun. 🇺🇸😀
Here you can see her broken wing:
We literally just posted about some absolute hero down in Tampa saving an injured bald eagle and naming it Saquon Barkley:
Unfortunately there’s a tragic ending to this story. Saquon Barkley the Bald Eagle had to be euthanized, according to the Tampa Bay Raptor Center, due to fatal injuries.
Absolute gut punch:
What an absolute boss Saquon Barkley was in that guy’s car. It had a fractured femur and wing and you wouldn’t even know. Amazing metaphor for America right there. You might think in our current state we’re injured with the way things are. That we’re down and out. Nope. We’re still going to power through, act like nothing is wrong, and continue to be the best damn country in the world. Minus the whole dying thing of course.
Such a badass bird. RIP Saquon Barkley. Enjoy the big oak tree in the sky.
P.S. Looks like Saquon Barkley the Human has to score three touchdowns this weekend against the Bengals to honor Saquon Barkley the Bald Eagle’s legacy.
A running back originally for the New York Giants, Saquon Barkley got injured. The Giants thought he was washed up, so they traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles.
He “came back to life” and is now having a good year.
I had never heard of Saquon Barkley, but now we all have an American Eagle version, and a human version;) 🙌 🏈 🦅 ❤️
Thank you, Ryan, for letting us love this beautiful girl! Instead of dying alone by the road, she got a chance to know you and be touched by a human. YOU ARE BOTH SO BLESSED!
We are all better off having known this magnificent eagle!
shouldn't have taken her to the vet, but I guess with a protected bird you have no choice. Vet sees an injury he cannot treat and puts the animal down. I had a cat badly injured, friend told me stay away from the vet, he will put him down. After 3 weeks, the cat started carefully walking again. After 6 weeks he was healed. HE since had a stroke from which he recovered, and was shot twice, from which he recovered. I know, I know, cat have 9 lives. An eagle probably has only one.
Such a beautiful and Majestic Bird! God is Good!!