Ryan was driving along Suncoast Parkway when he discovered an injured bald eagle next to the highway.

What happens next is so sweet and sad!

💔 WARNING: This sweet story has a sad ending.

The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/thinktankfranks/status/1848781810211099053?s=46

The Telegram Post

Dude rescues bald eagle in Tampa Florida.

This man has America riding shotgun. 🇺🇸😀

Source: Frank Fighting For Freedom 🇺🇸

The Video

Video Images

Here you can see her broken wing:

The Thread

An Update

We literally just posted about some absolute hero down in Tampa saving an injured bald eagle and naming it Saquon Barkley: Unfortunately there’s a tragic ending to this story. Saquon Barkley the Bald Eagle had to be euthanized, according to the Tampa Bay Raptor Center, due to fatal injuries. Absolute gut punch: What an absolute boss Saquon Barkley was in that guy’s car. It had a fractured femur and wing and you wouldn’t even know. Amazing metaphor for America right there. You might think in our current state we’re injured with the way things are. That we’re down and out. Nope. We’re still going to power through, act like nothing is wrong, and continue to be the best damn country in the world. Minus the whole dying thing of course. Such a badass bird. RIP Saquon Barkley. Enjoy the big oak tree in the sky. P.S. Looks like Saquon Barkley the Human has to score three touchdowns this weekend against the Bengals to honor Saquon Barkley the Bald Eagle’s legacy. Source: https://www.crossingbroad.com/2024/10/rip-saquon-barkley-the-bald-eagle.html

Facebook Post

Source: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=857572449923928&id=100070135410156

Saquon Barkley

A running back originally for the New York Giants, Saquon Barkley got injured. The Giants thought he was washed up, so they traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles.

He “came back to life” and is now having a good year.

What a Tearjerker!

I had never heard of Saquon Barkley, but now we all have an American Eagle version, and a human version;) 🙌 🏈 🦅 ❤️

Thank you, Ryan, for letting us love this beautiful girl! Instead of dying alone by the road, she got a chance to know you and be touched by a human. YOU ARE BOTH SO BLESSED!

We are all better off having known this magnificent eagle!

