This is probably one of the darkest videos I have ever seen, posted here to encourage you that Jesus is Coming Soon - and to reinforce that the jab was not only to “depopulate” as part of the WEF, the New World Order, or Project 2030, but to stop the saving of souls for Jesus Christ!

PLEASE keep asking those around you to come to know Jesus, our only hope and salvation. And if you have given this thought, have questions, or would like more information, please do not hesitate to reach out to me or your local pastor.

NOTE: Disturbing video of demon-possesswoman.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

There is no one who can keep us well or good in life, no one but the Father. And there is no one who can lead us to him but Jesus Christ, His Son.

This video drives in that we aren’t just surrounded by the evil cabal or the elites. We are inundated by Satanic demons who are in a rage and at war with God. They only want more flesh, more blood from non-Christians, so they can offer it as a sacrifice to the devil.

Nothing I have ever seen brings it home more than this video.

And we know that God is above all demons, He is the Only God, the Only King that we bow down to.

LET US PRAY

John 10:1—18

10 The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly. 11 I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep. 12 He who is a hired hand and not a shepherd, who does not own the sheep, sees the wolf coming and leaves the sheep and flees, and the wolf snatches them and scatters them. 13 He flees because he is a hired hand and cares nothing for the sheep. 14 I am the good shepherd. I know my own and my own know me, 15 just as the Father knows me and I know the Father; and I lay down my life for the sheep. 16 And I have other sheep that are not of this fold. I must bring them also, and they will listen to my voice. So there will be one flock, one shepherd. 17 For this reason the Father loves me, because I lay down my life that I may take it up again. 18 No one takes it from me, but I lay it down of my own accord. I have authority to lay it down, and I have authority to take it up again. This charge I have received from my Father.”

Holy Father,

Thank you for holding us in Your arms. Help us to minister to those around us in the most effective ways. And help us oppose the evil one, unto death.

Let us define who we are right now, and may we promise to never waver or falter. May we have the strength to lose everything, to suffer, to be subject to ridicule and shame.

Strengthen our resolve to save more souls, GREAT LORD! And whether I go through the paths of want or the ways of righteousness, You lead me!

In the Name of Jesus!

Amen.

Psalm 23

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.

2 He makes me lie down in green pastures.

He leads me beside still waters.[a]

3 He restores my soul.

He leads me in paths of righteousness[b]

for his name's sake.

4 Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,[c]

I will fear no evil,

for you are with me;

your rod and your staff,

they comfort me.

5 You prepare a table before me

in the presence of my enemies;

you anoint my head with oil;

my cup overflows.

6 Surely[d] goodness and mercy[e] shall follow me

all the days of my life,

and I shall dwell[f] in the house of the Lord

forever.[g]

Leave a comment

Leave a comment