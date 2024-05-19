Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Helicopter Crash Last Night
"Hard landing" near Mountainous Jolfa 375 Miles from Tehran, Search Under Way in Freezing Mountains
From Telegram
Here is the location in Northern Iran where their President's helicopter has reportedly crashed.
The area is extremely mountainous and borders Armenia, and Azerbaijan.
Source: https://t.me/Jack_Posobiec/44468
From AP News
