The bolded remarks are from a Telegram group; the regular font is my response.

From a Telegram Group

Is Catastrophe Ahead? This is circulating among many Telegram groups. Here's the post plus I have taken the list of singers and discovered for myself why they stated cancellations were done.

You decide.

Now I want you all to keep in mind. As you may have learned from boxer Ryan Garcia or Taylor Swift a lot of these artists are given information prior to the general public being informed from mainstream media. Do you all remember the artists who were canceling tours before Covid-19 was even announced as any type of emergency? Because when you think about it a lot of the artists who are canceling their tours in 2024 did before the WHO determined that MPOX was a health hazard. Before Covid-19 These Artists Cancelled Tours The Rolling Stones had initially delayed the announcement of their 2020 North American tour before COVID-19 fully impacted the music industry. They later officially postponed it due to the pandemic. Miley Cyrus canceled her planned performance at a charity concert in Australia in February 2020 due to concerns about the rising threat of COVID-19, particularly in light of the bushfires that had impacted the region. Neil Young announced in early 2020 that he would not be touring due to his focus on environmental issues and his desire to reduce his carbon footprint. This decision was made before the pandemic took full effect. The K-pop group BTS canceled their planned April 2020 concerts in Seoul, South Korea, due to concerns about the growing impact of COVID-19 in the country, making them one of the first major acts to cancel shows due to the virus. Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson postponed his tour dates in Italy in late February 2020 as the country became one of the first in Europe to experience a significant outbreak of COVID-19. Green Day postponed their planned Asian tour dates in February 2020 due to concerns about COVID-19 as the virus began spreading in that region. This decision was made before global lockdowns became widespread. Source: https://t.me/JulianAssangeWiki

Share The Rebel Patient™

The List of Canceled Singers

Usher postpones tour.

August 14th - canceled his Atlanta due to dangerous weather. But he cited the reason was to “rest his body”, according to one source.

Rod Stewart cancels tour.

About 10 days ago, he canceled his 200th show in Las Vegas due to strep throat. Hours later, he announced more plans for next year at The Colosseum. He canceled an August 9th show in Lincoln, CA to recover from “a summer strain of Covid-19”. He postponed another August concert in Stateline Nevada. In context, his full statement on his health was, “I’m aware my days are numbered but I’ve got no fear. We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket.”

OMD postpones tour.

They were to begin a 2024 North American tour next month, but now all shows are postponed “due to health issues around the band requiring treatment”. It is the first time (outside the pandemic) that we have postponed a tour in our 45 year career, and we would not do so without exhausting all alternative options first.” The shows are rescheduled for May, June, and July of 2025.

Aerosmith postpones tour.

An August 2, 2024 note on their website says,

“As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage.



We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you - the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true.



*For those who purchased their tickets through Ticketmaster, you will automatically be refunded – there is nothing further you need to do. For those who purchased via third-party resale sites such as SeatGeek, StubHub, VividSeats, etc. – please reach out to your point of purchase for more details.*”

Fugees postpones tour.

It looks like their last tour is on September 4, 2024 in Huntsville, Alabama, and People Magazine says they have posted no new concerts after that, apparently because of low ticket sales.

Sneaky Puppy postpones tour.

I see no canceled tours on their website, and I could still purchase tickets for September 14th.

However, a Relix announcement states that their keyboardist passed away, so they are postponing tour dates “due to the exponential loss felt in the wake of band member Shaun Martin’s passing.” He died on August 3 after “extensive medical supervision stemming from an April 2023 stroke.” He was 45.

Single Mothers postpones tour.

I can still buy tickets, and I could not find any information that anything has been canceled.

Heart postpones remaining tours.

This was a July 2nd announcement, with shows postponed due to cancer.

Chief Keef postpones tour.

The above announcement was made on July 17, 2024.

“I apologize to all my fans. I know how much yall are expecting to see me and the Glo in yall city. But for health reasons Im postponing the tour until later this year. Yall can get a refund or hold onto your tickets for the new date. Be on the road real soon! – Sosa,” he wrote to his Instagram Story. … The first of 17 shows was set to kick off in Boston on Tuesday (July 16), with upcoming stops in Detroit, Brooklyn, Philly, Charlotte, Atlanta, Miami Beach, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles and Phoenix, wrapping up in San Francisco on Aug. 13.

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers postpones tour.

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers have shifted their Spirit Trail 25th Anniversary Tour due to bandleader and namesake Bruce Hornsby’s current bout with vocal issues, affecting his ability to speak and sing. As a result, the band has applied changes to its summer schedule, canceling a pair of concerts intended to take place on July 4 in Albany, N.Y., and July 6 in Hammondsport, N.Y., as well as rescheduling other East Coast dates. … “Tour Update: Due to a vocal issue affecting Bruce’s ability to sing and speak, we must unfortunately make a few changes to our June & July touring schedule. While we’re disappointed to have to cancel Albany and Hammondsport, we look forward to honoring the rest of the performances. All previously purchased tickets to the rescheduled dates will be honored on the new dates. Please reach out to the box office for any questions regarding ticket status or refunds. Thank you for your understanding and well wishes. We look forward to resuming the summer run in Grand Rapids,” the official statement presented via Hornsby’s social media. See below.

I can still buy tickets.

Benson Boone postpones tour.

There is only one USA concert scheduled in October.

He canceled his tour in Australia, but TheMusic.com says he’s on for America:

American hitmaker Benson Boone’s upcoming Australian tour has been postponed due to a “scheduling conflict,” tour promoters Frontier Touring revealed in a statement. However, it’s not all bad news, as all venues booked for the tour that would have taken place in September have been upgraded. Frontier Touring said: Frontier Touring wish to advise that Benson Boone’s tour of Australia and New Zealand will be rescheduled to January 2025. In great news, the rescheduling has provided the opportunity to upgrade the previously sold out shows to larger venues, ensuring even more Benson Boone fans can secure tickets! Frontier Members can access pre-sale tickets to see the Ghost Town hitmaker from 4 pm on Monday, 19 August, before the general sale opens at 11 am on Thursday, 22 August. You can find more ticketing information on the Frontier Touring website. Demand to see the American singer has been tremendous, with Boone going from performing at The Forum in Melbourne to now playing at Festival Hall.

The above Frontier Touring website shares his 2025 schedule:

I don't see any scheduled concerts for the rest of the year.

Ann Wilson postpones tour.

The NY Post cited:

Ann Wilson, lead singer of the rock band Heart, announced she was diagnosed with cancer and that the group will postpone the remaining shows on its Royal Flush Tour. In a statement on Tuesday, the rock legend, 74, said she removed a cancerous growth via surgery and is recovering steadily. Her doctors, however, urged her to undergo preventive chemotherapy and to take time off from performing “in order to fully recover.” “To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted & we’ll let you know the plan as soon as we can,” Wilson said. “This is merely a pause,” the singer added. “I’ve much more to sing.” According to the release, the rescheduled tour dates will be announced in the coming weeks. Over 50 shows in dozens of cities across the US and Canada are affected by the postponement.

All previously purchased tickets for the now-postponed shows will be honored. The rock group also canceled the European leg of its tour in May, with a release via X announcing Wilson had to have “a time-sensitive but routine procedure for which the minimum recovery time is six weeks.” Heart formed in 1973, with the band being led by Wilson and her sister Nancy Wilson on the guitar. Throughout the decades, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers made hits like “Magic Man” and “Alone.”

Niel Young & Crazy Horse postpones tour.

The above Variety.com article cites:

Neil Young announced Wednesday that the remaining dates on the tour he has been doing with his longtime backing group Crazy Horse are being canceled, due to illness hitting “a couple of us” since they last performed in May. He did not specify whether he was among those stricken. The cancellations are for shows as far as three months out from now. Affected are the seven Canadian shows Young had lined up in July, plus three U.S. shows he had scheduled for late September, at the Hollywood Bowl, southern California’s Eddie Vedder-driven Ohana Fest and Kentucky’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival. Young said in a statement on his website that the unnamed band members had come down ill at some point after their last gig, which took place more than a month ago, on May 22 at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan.

They got ill in May and canceled concerts for over four months, through September.

Marseille & Prague postpones tour.

The US rockstar, 74, was supposed to perform in Prague on Tuesday (28 May), which was postponed to a yet unannounced date. This comes after “further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next 10 days”. The entire statement reads: “Following yesterday’s postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days. “New dates for these shows will be announced shortly. Those wishing a refund will be able to obtain it at their original point of purchase. “Bruce is recuperating comfortably, and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their hugely successful European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid at the magnificent Civitas Metropolitan.” Springsteen and the E Street Band’s tour has met with a series of problems since the tour started in September 2023. Two concerts in Philadelphia were postponed due to an unspecified illness in August, and then all planned performances for September were cancelled citing a decision made by “his medical advisors.”

I can still buy tickets for tomorrow’s show in Philly.

That's a lot of cancellations for August and September.

Eliza & The Delusionals postpones tour.

According to TheMusic.com,

Just two days before they were scheduled to kick it off, Eliza & The Delusionals have been forced to postpone their Australian tour due to an injury sustained by front woman Eliza Klatt. In a post shared to the band’s Instagram this afternoon (July 31), Klatt said she’d severely injured her left hand, “resulting in an emergency surgery, four screws and a plate”. She explained of the situation: “The doctors have advised that this next few weeks are crucial for the recovery if I’m [going to be able] to play guitar ever again.” Initially scheduled to begin in Sydney (Gadigal) this Friday (August 2), the tour has now been pushed back by nearly six months. As Klatt mentioned in her post, this delay will give her time to “recover and do rehabilitation so I’m able to play guitar in the future”.

Queen of The Stone Age postpones tour.

The July 10, 2024 article reads,

American rock band Queens of the Stone Age has been forced to cancel several upcoming European dates on their 2024 tour, a sudden and unexpected annulment that has disappointed their fans. However, there’s a good excuse: band founder and frontman Josh Homme is returning to the US for “emergency surgery”. “Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue,” the band wrote in a statement. The band canceled eight shows from today (10 July) to 27 July, including festival appearances, in France, Slovakia, Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria, Romania, Hungary, and Greece. … Details on Homme’s medical condition and the nature of the surgery are not known at this point, but Homme, 51, revealed in 2023 that he had successfully undergone treatment for cancer.

Fletcher postpones tour.

Above, Rolling Stone magazine reported this in 2023.

Missy Elliott postponed tours.

This statement was made on the 4th of July.

Missy Elliott's late pet greatly influenced her decision to embark on her upcoming tour. The hip-hop icon, 52, revealed ahead of her upcoming tour, Out of This World - The Missy Elliott Experience, that she previously postponed going on tour several times — most recently to look after her beloved dog Hoodie, who died in November. "I stayed home a lot because I didn't want to go out on the road, and something happened," Elliott, 53, exclusively told PEOPLE. "He was 17 and lived a long, happy life." She adds that her senior dog was "so pretty" and "lived a very long time." After Hoodie's death, encouragement from her friend Ciara helped motivate Elliott to tour again. Source: https://people.com/missy-elliott-previously-put-tour-plans-on-hold-to-care-for-dying-dog-exclusive-8671284

On April 8, 2024, People Magazine confirmed her plans to go back on tour. You can see that she has no new scheduled concerts.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

We don’t know the real reasons why singers cancel tours. They make public statements and most people trust them.

By the time I finished investigating each singer, I was less impressed with the thought that singers have pre-knowledge of an upcoming event. Then I decided to look into this more.

Taylor Swift

I looked into Taylor Swift, who recently diverted a planned concert attack in Vienna, with several venues there canceled earlier this month.

In May, she canceled her summer tour for family reasons.

The Black Keys announced they were abandoning a stadium tour in favor of a series of shows at smaller venues. The tour was to have started September 17th in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and no new concert dates have been announced.

Pink canceled her tour due to health issues.

More than a year into her Summer Carnival Tour, Pink is hitting pause due to an unspecified health issue. The Grammy-winning pop star announced Tuesday that her show scheduled show in Bern, Switzerland, is canceled due to doctor's orders.

The Jonas Brothers recently postponed their upcoming European tour. Originally to commence in May, the jaunt to Europe was pushed to September due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts.

… and

Hootie & the Blowfish have 48 dates booked in 2024, Dave Matthews Band has 34. Other top acts hitting the road include Chris Stapleton, Kenny Chesney, Maroon 5, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Zac Brown Band.

MY BOTTOM LINE:

I find the incidence of cancer to be very high in singers. Yes, many of these singers have cancer (maybe due to the jab) and that is a crying shame.

Do I think something will hit in September or October? Yes, I think it is over 51% likely, and this list of singers is not the most compelling reason for me to reach this conclusion.

I will keep my eyes open and keep these things in mind. I believe that it is likely that something will happen just before November elections, and am working on another article in this regard, having to do with a planned monkeypox outbreak.

Again, no surprise.

Leave a comment