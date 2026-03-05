The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jj's avatar
jj
6h

I just received notice that my copy of this book is out for delivery, and days before the scheduled release. Isn't this special.

I was expecting Amazon to employ some censure technique and blame it on their AI.

Maybe AI is coming around to our side. I wrestle with and pin it down, often. I love it when AI finally says "uncle", and confesses they were misdirecting, and admits to the scams that their controllers actually commit. LOL

You end with "Now What"? Stick with God's plan and commands for our separation and departure from all parts of this hell on earth by this world and its actors, including their medical war arm. It's all or nothing.

John Baptist told the vipers he is putting the ax to their root, not their branches. We need to do the same. The word "the" means "God" or "God's", as in "theology", which is the study of God. Or "theosophy" which is the false teaching of God, headed by Madame Blavatsky, Alice Bailey... and their Lucifer publishing houses, which this world's/Rome's UN embraces as its One World Religion furnished with a black cube altar in their meditation room.

Oh, to see all this collapse and fade away into the wind, as God promises. Such a sweet thought and odor.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture