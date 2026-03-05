This is a Great Resource to Open New Eyes, a New Book by Scott Schara that debuts on March 10, 2026!

“Is the Government Legally Killing Us?” is Scott Schara’s book that reviews what happened to his daughter, Grace Schara, and all he has learned from Godly, historical, and political perspectives.

Thank you for listening in and Sharing what happened to Scott’s ‘Best Buddy’.

We had Scott as our Guest Speaker on a Twitter/X Space ! Listen in anytime, and share to save lives! It’ll help people get their spiritual lives in order PLUS get their Estate Planning a good look with:

When you are competent: The I Do Not Consent Form. When you are incompetent: Write up Medical Directives specific your state. On Organ Donations: There’s no such thing as “brain death”, so make sure you have your I DO NOT CONSENT TO ORGAN DONATION CARD and properly reverse your driver’s license AND report it to the national Organ Procurement Organization. I trust Dr. Heidi Klessig’s website, HERE.

Who is Scott Schara?

Scott Schara is a dedicated advocate, father, and voice for medical freedom and patient rights, best known as “Grace’s Dad.”

His life changed forever in October 2021 when his 19-year-old daughter, Grace—who had Down syndrome—was admitted to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, Wisconsin, with COVID-19 symptoms. Tragically, Grace died during her stay on October 13, 2021. Scott maintains that her death resulted not primarily from the virus, but from a combination of hospital-administered drugs (including Precedex, morphine, and lorazepam) without proper informed consent, coupled with an allegedly wrongful do-not-resuscitate (DNR) order placed on her chart.

This led him to file a high-profile wrongful death lawsuit against Ascension Health and the hospital, seeking accountability for what he describes as medical negligence and protocol-driven harm.The case drew national attention, highlighting concerns about hospital protocols during the COVID-19 era, especially for vulnerable patients like those with disabilities. Though a jury ruled in favor of the hospital in June 2025, and subsequent motions (including claims of judicial bias) were denied later that year, Scott has continued his mission undeterred. He founded Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc., and shares Grace’s story through interviews, podcasts, and public platforms to raise awareness about patient advocacy, informed consent, and potential risks in modern healthcare systems.

Scott’s work emphasizes faith, truth-seeking, and protecting loved ones from what he sees as systemic issues where fear and institutional pressures can compromise care. He’s appeared on various shows and networks to discuss these topics, always with a focus on preventing similar tragedies.His new book, Is the Government Legally Killing Us?: How Fear of Death and the Illusion of Freedom Turn Us Into Accomplices to Evil (released or forthcoming around early 2026), builds on this personal tragedy.

Blending memoir, investigation, and faith-centered reflection, it examines broader questions about healthcare policies, government involvement, patient rights, and how societal fears can enable harmful practices. It’s a call to awareness and action for families everywhere.Join me in welcoming Scott Schara to The Dr. Margaret Show—his courage and insights are powerful reminders of why we must stay vigilant in advocating for those we love.

The Book

Share this book, leave it on a park bench or donate a copy of it to your local library. It is sure to open some eyes! Here, Scott walks through his presentation that lays out the spiritual problems that got us to where we are — and the Solutions.

And Don’t Forget that you don’t have to be scared of hospitals! Use your I Do Not Consent Form to get them to follow your consents and dissents — and be sure to talk to your Caregiver to make your wishes known, AND be sure they will fight for you if needed!

On the right: Dr. Berdine’s scathing medical expert report.

WNA - Medicaid insurance used.

This legal case showed the vaccine didn’t work — the Supreme Court disagreed and Jacobson was fined. It established the Satanic ritual of collectivism and the culture of death. But God sees individuals.

They developed allopathic medicine and jailed naturopaths, etc. The Rockefeller’s funded the medical schools with pharmaceuticals as a primary treatment plan. The USA is 4% of the population but we consume 44% of all pharmaceuticals in the world.

90% of Down syndrome babies are aborted in the womb. Parents are brainwashed to believe a Down’s baby will cause a hard life, recommending abortion instead. There’s even a Down Syndrome training document for doctors, in this regard.

Scott considers this to be the most damning legislation, behind Roe vs. Wade. Is another BOHICA = Bend Over, Here it Comes Again!

The government does not guarantee health services to patients with dementia.

This was not shared at the trial, but it is important with respect to MOTIVE. St Elizabeth’s would have received $300,000 if a ventilator had been used on Grace Schara. Instead, they were only making $1,621/day on her.

This shows the whole dementia scam. Scott opted to get a heart study that ended up showing an “OMG” level; cholesterol was too high and they wanted him to go on a statin. High cholesterol isn’t even on the Top 10 List of things that cause heart disease. Read the book, “Undoctored”. Medicare/Medicaid coverage in the clinic results in patients being fired if they don’t take statins, or other interventions. The SOC is the statin; people on a statin get dementia; and they don’t deserve medical care. If your doctor takes Medicare, they have to follow their own standards.

5-year survival rate for cancer’s Standard of Care = 2.2%.

What about all the other things? End-of-life conversations, DNR conversation x 15 min = $110. Hospice: Cindy’s brother, Ronnie, was killed under Hospice last week - they told the family the date of death before he died! Tied to an “organ donation” contract !!! See also Dr. Heidi Klessig:

Getting Organ Donation OFF: https://www.respectforhumanlife.com/

We fall for this because we fear death.

What they do to us through programming: The Hegelian Dialectic: Problem - Reaction - Solution. Satan likes to create deceptions like 9/11. We go to fear, then the Patriot Act is the “solution”, so we agree to be legally monitored 24/7 and to give up our rights to privacy. Covid created a need to seek the “peace and safety” of the jab.

Many studies show cancer was nonexistent before vaccinations. See Dr. Alexander Wilder’s quote.

The oath is to Satanic gods, Apollo.

We’ve been conditioned to think that our government doesn’t lie to us. However, look at #14 that allows the government to use prropaganda against its own citizens, i.e., “safe and effective”.

Look up Nessara as a ‘solution’ of false prophets.

To Scott Schara:

Listen to Scott here; it’s a great reminder of the history of government-sanctioned killing our citizens who are deemed unfit to save. Share with someone who is wondering why God allows such evil to be in the world; it is sure to answer some very hard questions.

Thank you for sharing and caring!

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I think you know what I really think, because I’ve covered Scott’s case in over 300 Substack articles. It’s a travesty what Grace and her family had to go through, and the court trial was like a second death.

The fact that Scott can keep on keeping on, fight and fight on, is only possible because of his faith in God and in His promises. Specifically, their family’s favorite Bible Scripture is Genesis 50:20:

What’s missing from the above verse?

Genesis 50:20 says,

“You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives. ”

So Scott shall continue to carry his cross and persevere.

When you have a purpose, there’s nothing else to do but follow God’s plan and do your best. Persevere. Ask God to use you, and do what you need to do.

Let Us Pray

For Scott Shara, Lord, that this word reaches more people and opens more eyes to depend on You and Your saving and healing grace, WE PRAY!

USE ME in whatever ways You need, HOLY GOD!

For all who have been murdered and harmed by doctors, HEAL THEIR BODIES, HOLY GOD! Comfort them, lead them in Your direction.

Keep us in remembrance of how blessed we are to be alive right now, Holy Lord, and USE US FOR SUCH AS TIME AS THIS!

We ask all this in the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

