NEW BOOK: "Is the Government Legally Killing Us?: Is the Evidence Obvious?" by Scott Schara
This is a Great Resource to Open New Eyes, a New Book by Scott Schara that debuts on March 10, 2026!
“Is the Government Legally Killing Us?” is Scott Schara’s book that reviews what happened to his daughter, Grace Schara, and all he has learned from Godly, historical, and political perspectives.
When you are competent: The I Do Not Consent Form.
When you are incompetent: Write up Medical Directives specific your state.
On Organ Donations: There’s no such thing as “brain death”, so make sure you have your I DO NOT CONSENT TO ORGAN DONATION CARD and properly reverse your driver’s license AND report it to the national Organ Procurement Organization. I trust Dr. Heidi Klessig’s website, HERE.
Who is Scott Schara?
Scott Schara is a dedicated advocate, father, and voice for medical freedom and patient rights, best known as “Grace’s Dad.”
His life changed forever in October 2021 when his 19-year-old daughter, Grace—who had Down syndrome—was admitted to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, Wisconsin, with COVID-19 symptoms. Tragically, Grace died during her stay on October 13, 2021. Scott maintains that her death resulted not primarily from the virus, but from a combination of hospital-administered drugs (including Precedex, morphine, and lorazepam) without proper informed consent, coupled with an allegedly wrongful do-not-resuscitate (DNR) order placed on her chart.
This led him to file a high-profile wrongful death lawsuit against Ascension Health and the hospital, seeking accountability for what he describes as medical negligence and protocol-driven harm.The case drew national attention, highlighting concerns about hospital protocols during the COVID-19 era, especially for vulnerable patients like those with disabilities. Though a jury ruled in favor of the hospital in June 2025, and subsequent motions (including claims of judicial bias) were denied later that year, Scott has continued his mission undeterred. He founded Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc., and shares Grace’s story through interviews, podcasts, and public platforms to raise awareness about patient advocacy, informed consent, and potential risks in modern healthcare systems.
Scott’s work emphasizes faith, truth-seeking, and protecting loved ones from what he sees as systemic issues where fear and institutional pressures can compromise care. He’s appeared on various shows and networks to discuss these topics, always with a focus on preventing similar tragedies.His new book, Is the Government Legally Killing Us?: How Fear of Death and the Illusion of Freedom Turn Us Into Accomplices to Evil (released or forthcoming around early 2026), builds on this personal tragedy.
Blending memoir, investigation, and faith-centered reflection, it examines broader questions about healthcare policies, government involvement, patient rights, and how societal fears can enable harmful practices. It’s a call to awareness and action for families everywhere.Join me in welcoming Scott Schara to The Dr. Margaret Show—his courage and insights are powerful reminders of why we must stay vigilant in advocating for those we love.
The Book
Share this book, leave it on a park bench or donate a copy of it to your local library. It is sure to open some eyes! Here, Scott walks through his presentation that lays out the spiritual problems that got us to where we are — and the Solutions.
And Don’t Forget that you don’t have to be scared of hospitals! Use your I Do Not Consent Form to get them to follow your consents and dissents — and be sure to talk to your Caregiver to make your wishes known, AND be sure they will fight for you if needed!
Getting Organ Donation OFF: https://www.respectforhumanlife.com/
You Can Say, “NO!”
Get Your Permission for Organ Donation OFF Your Driver’s License:
Call Laura Bartlett at the Hospital Hostage Hotline, If Needed | 24/7 | FREE
Tom Renz Endorses the I Do Not Consent Form:
To Scott Schara:
Listen to Scott here; it’s a great reminder of the history of government-sanctioned killing our citizens who are deemed unfit to save. Share with someone who is wondering why God allows such evil to be in the world; it is sure to answer some very hard questions.
WHAT I REALLY THINK
I think you know what I really think, because I’ve covered Scott’s case in over 300 Substack articles. It’s a travesty what Grace and her family had to go through, and the court trial was like a second death.
The fact that Scott can keep on keeping on, fight and fight on, is only possible because of his faith in God and in His promises. Specifically, their family’s favorite Bible Scripture is Genesis 50:20:
What’s missing from the above verse?
Genesis 50:20 says,
“You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives.”
So Scott shall continue to carry his cross and persevere.
When you have a purpose, there’s nothing else to do but follow God’s plan and do your best. Persevere. Ask God to use you, and do what you need to do.
