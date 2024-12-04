Jake Lang: On Pardoning All J6 Political Prisoners
1 Million Views
Trump's Twitter main feed has not yet commented on his pardoning J6 prisoners after taking office. But he posted on Truth Social.
Trump Posts on Truth Social:
Link: https://x.com/lauraloomer/status/1863407909108908519?s=46
And a LOT of people are talking about it. Here is one voice, Jake Lang.
Jake Lang
Source: https://x.com/JakeLangJ6/status/1863625979727650914
The Video
Today’s Post: 1 Million Views
Source: https://x.com/JakeLangJ6/status/1841130995690717459
LET US PRAY WITH JAKE LANG
AMEN!
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Amen🙏
🙏 Amen 🙏