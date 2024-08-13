Japan has not only issued an apology to its citizens for its disastrous effects of the COVID-19 vaccines, it has declared a State of Emergency and started investigating these crimes for due punishment.

Japan has launched several scientific inquiries and will persue criminal investigation to both establish the truth and subsequently punish the perpetrators.

Is this the beginning of a Nuremberg 2.0?

Panic has hit the globalist elites, the cabal, and and Big Pharma. In their terror being discovered by the Japanese, they will do everything possible to discredit these investigations.

And the mainstream media has undoubtedly been instructed to create a total media blackout of this devastating news. This is evident.

But we must be that voice for the people. We cannot allow the elites to further gaslight the public.

The Study

The paper link is to a beautiful abstract that summarizes the findings of Young Mi Lee, MD and Daniel Broudy, PhD.

Abstract Observable real-time injuries at the cellular level in recipients of the “safe and effective” COVID-19 injectables are documented here for the first time with the presentation of a comprehensive description and analysis of observed phenomena. The global administration of these often-mandated products from late 2020 triggered a plethora of independent research studies of the modified RNA injectable gene therapies, most notably those manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna. Analyses reported here consist of precise laboratory “bench science” aiming to understand why serious debilitating, prolonged injuries (and many deaths) occurred increasingly without any measurable protective effect from the aggressively, marketed products. The contents of COVID-19 injectables were examined under a stereomicroscope at up to 400X magnification. Carefully preserved specimens were cultured in a range of distinct media to observe immediate and long-term cause-and-effect relationships between the injectables and living cells under carefully controlled conditions. From such research, reasonable inferences can be drawn about observed injuries worldwide that have occurred since the injectables were pressed upon billions of individuals. In addition to cellular toxicity, our findings reveal numerous — on the order of 3~4 x 106 per milliliter of the injectable — visible artificial self-assembling entities ranging from about 1 to 100 µm, or greater, of many different shapes. There were animated worm-like entities, discs, chains, spirals, tubes, right-angle structures containing other artificial entities within them, and so forth. All these are exceedingly beyond any expected and acceptable levels of contamination of the COVID-19 injectables, and incubation studies revealed the progressive self-assembly of many artifactual structures. As time progressed during incubation, simple one- and two-dimensional structures over two or three weeks became more complex in shape and size developing into stereoscopically visible entities in three-dimensions. They resembled carbon nanotube filaments, ribbons, and tapes, some appearing as transparent, thin, flat membranes, and others as three-dimensional spirals, and beaded chains. Some of these seemed to appear and then disappear over time. Our observations suggest the presence of some kind of nanotechnology in the COVID-19 injectables. Source: https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/102

The Paper

This 85-page paper is available as a pdf download. Here are a few pages:

Images and Figures

Note the lab is simple and small. We will come back to this later.

The Discussion

In our study of reactions to the foregoing four kinds of COVID-19 injectables by whole blood, plasma, and sperm, Novavax showed the most rapid cytotoxic effects. However, Pfizer and Moderna mRNA products showed more progressively injurious and ultimately lethal effects on living blood and sperm cells. They, furthermore, resulted in unprecedented self-assembling geometric chip-like structures, ribbons, filamentous structures, and encapsulated structures within structures. Whereas we suppose that the announced ingredients and components of Figures 28 and 29 actually are present in the heavily marketed government-backed products, closer examinations and our own experimental studies show that there must also be unannounced nanomaterials that are invisible to standard microscopic examination. Also, despite reports offered for public review outlining ingredients, several additional studies would rule out the presence of ordinary DNA or RNA based on the absence of phosphorous and nitrogen which are abundant in those macromolecules (Hagimă, 2023a). Experts in genomics recently discovered that the cancer-promoting SV40 gene is present in the COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna injectables (Murakami, 2023; McKernan et al., 2023). The connection to cancer has been well established (Shah, 2006). If the spike protein is produced by the injected programmed mRNA, as hypothesized, the result could trigger a variety of toxic effects to multiple organs including vessels which could, finally, induce multiple organ failures —endothelial inflammation, immune imprinting, and the cytokine storm (Blaylock, 2021, 2022a, 2022b). The injection contents could damage the intracellular mitochondria and p53 genes, sabotage the body’s ability to repair damaged DNA, induce immune system depletion, trigger frequent gene mutations and cancers, various autoimmune diseases, as well as reproductive failures (Alavi & Kheradvar, 2012; Xie et al., 2021; Idrees & Kumar, 2021; Classen, 2021; Seneff et al., 2022; Gat et al., 2022; Mead et al., 2024a, 2024b, 2024c). Through biochemical analysis of the injectablebculture media, the most significant finding was the presence of protein. If the media are alkaline, or if they contain chlorhexidine (0.25%), the media could reveal a false-positive. However, most culture media were maintained as acidic throughout the entire incubation period, which left no possibility for chlorhexidine to be introduced to the experiment. If there were no exposures to chlorhexidine as our study has ensured, how and from where could protein have emerged?During the initial incubatio period, the presence of protein was not detected. Without any bacterial contamination, protein could only be produced by the injectable itself in the distilled water or normal saline media. According to Cell-Free Protein Synthesis, described by Endo (2021), the bubblesbobserved in our study could be the result of self-synthesized proteins, which could be toxic. Most interesting was the initially undetected, then detectable (day 23~day 82), and ultimately once again undetectable progression of protein synthesis. We discovered what initially appeared to be a coincidental relationship between (a) the developmental patterns of self-assembled nanostructures (peak stage of development, 2 to 6 months), (b) the behavior of hydrogel (initially transparent for 2 to 3 weeks, later gel-like emulsion in nature until day 150, and finally returning to its transparent consistency) and (c) protein production to some degree. Further studies are needed to clarify the central issues regarding all three of these apparent dynamic relationships. Turning to Burkhardt’s analysis (2022), we remind readers of the effects of the spike protein and the synthesis of many kinds of proteinaceous materials discovered in blood clots (approximately 323 kinds of proteins) —especially 4 kinds from endothelial tissue damage.

Given the analyses we offer here, we speculate that the materials in the injectable products produce not only the publicly reported spike-protein induced presumably by the modified mRNA, but also there appear to be various abnormal toxic protein secretions, likely from either the presence of the nanostructures themselves or from cross-domain bacteria via hybrid synthetic biology (Maervoet et al., 2017). Further analysis is welcomed. In reporting that mistranslations of modified mRNA could produce abnormal protein synthesis and stimulate the human immune system to recognizing the abnormalities as foreign proteins, Paul Marik and his colleagues (Front line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, 2023) proved the risk of ribosomal frameshifting caused by replacing uridine with N1-methylpseudouridine to avoid its natural destruction and to ensure long-lasting antigen development, because of spike protein synthesis (Mulroney et al., 2024). Some researchers have reported that COVID-19 injectables may be causally related to pathophysiology of amyloidosis and prion disease (Perez et al., 2022; Classen, 2023; Leung et al., 2023). According to Dhuli et al. (2023), using mass spectrometry methods to analyze serum in the blood of “long COVID” patients, both viral spike protein and injectable spike protein were found together during analysis. This discovery means that “long COVID” could be correlated with both the long-lasting viral spike as well as injectable-induced spike protein. Significantly, the two spikes differed markedly. Their work appears to confirm that ribosomal frame shifting occurs post-jab, which only deepens earlier speculation that abnormal protein production may also be occurring. If these observations are valid, the abnormal protein synthesis earlier discussed could trigger arange of unprecedented varieties of disease of the sort being described, for instance by Mead et al., (2024b, 2024c). Through our observational studies of blood and semen samples (composed largely of living cells), the COVID-19 injectables showed definite and consistent cytotoxicity but in varying degrees. Novavax and AstraZeneca, especially, showed even more rapid toxic effects than did Pfizer and Moderna, even though the former are not mRNA products. This variability could prove meaningful to the mounting evidence of the cytotoxicity of the spike protein itself. Beyond the above-mentioned sequalae of infections or injections, many kinds of medical evidence were reported about the toxic spike protein characteristics —loss of elastic fiber could induce rapid skin aging and vascular rupture. Moreover, postmortem reports written by both medical professionals and embalmers have noted significant increased signs of bizarre thrombosis —likely due to the presence of unique, never-before-observed extremely elongated fibrous clots, categorically distinct from ordinary common blood clots, extracted from essentially every conduit system carrying fluids in the body. As we reported here, we have isolated numerous and various unidentified materials—a few μm in size— beyond the nanoparticles described in FDA reports for the mRNA injectables, in the Pfizer and even moreso in the Moderna products. Having concluded various experiments and careful observational studies, we infer that the materials and their observed stages of development are not natural. They are synthetic, and elemental seeming to govern a well-programmed process of structural self-assembly. That their provisional final production could be described as artificial has already been suggested in the numerous articles referenced so far. The results of experiments with exposure to heat and electromagnetic energy were significant: short-term exposures showed remarkable changes in the self-assembled structures. Ultraviolet radiation, visible light, temperature, nitrogen, sources of carbon in the air, electromagnetic fields, various wave frequencies, and other factors can evidently trigger nanoparticles to react—whether to assemble or disassemble what appear to be pre-programmed structures. Suberi et al. (2023) report on recent developments with a new mRNA delivery vehicle that utilizes optimized biocompatible poly(amine-co-ester) polyplexes. They note that the new system is a highly customizable polymer for inhalable vaccine delivery to the lung. If these previous injectables as programmed nanoparticles, which later produce polymers, are introduced into the deltoids of recipients —as they were through experimental random samples —the next generation of “vaccines” could be delivered through nasal inhalation or skin patches using similar polymer-based materials via programmed nanoparticles. Sasha Latypova, an executive and researcher for the pharmaceutical industry, discovered an extreme deviation in side effects among the batch-to-batch vials of mRNA COVID-19 injectables. In a normal world, this sort of wildly uneven deviation would be intolerable in ordinary pharmaceutical products receiving routine oversight by regulatory bodies adhering strictly to established protocols and safety guidelines. Nevertheless, as the public has been reminded continually, we are living in a “new normal”. How, therefore, might we understand more generally this obvious deviation from the old normal? One way is to consider intentionality. These products were meant to serve foremost as experimental injections for the whole of humanity —including all ethnicities, sexes, and age groups. This depiction squares with the FDA approval letter of the Comirnaty (Pfizer product; FDA, 2021), the post-marketing requirement, in infants under 6 months of age, the study completion of July 31, 2024, and the final report which is to be submitted by October 31, 2024. Worth nothing is that in the accompanying documents for the injectable products all details referring to the factories where they were manufactured were conspicuously redacted, which begs larger questions about secrecy undermining informed consent. As regards “vaccine” exposure to electromagnetic energy, preliminary observations show that the materials in the injectables react positively to wireless cell phone rechargers while they react negatively to external hard drives. As electromagnetic frequency-sensitive materials, it is plausible that the injectable contents are designed to act as a kind of semi-conductor. Many researchers have called attention to the biohazardous effects of electromagnetic energy fields to the human body, especially causing carcinogenesis, neurodegeneration, damage to reproductive cells, and rapid-developing fetal cell damage (Ilori et al., 2019; Kashini et al., 2023;Noor-A-Rahim et al., 2022; Dasdag et al., 2015; Russell, 2018; Moon, 2020). Wireless rechargers or external hard drives are useful and very common personal electronic devices. If recipients of the experimental injectables (“vaccines”) have these materials circulating in their body and if they use these personal electronic devices, the devices themselves may, beyond routine electromagnetic field exposure, increase harm to their health, particularly to cellular regeneration, as the contents react synergistically with ambient radiation. If the injectablecontents are designed, in part, to serve as both software and hardware for the clandestine construction of intracorporeal networksas Kyrie and Broudy (2022) suggest, the contents likely interact with electromagnetic energy fields outside the body. In the present developmental stage of mobile communications networks globally, we urge researchers to reproduce setup alternative studies to better understand what remote effects there maybe on human/animal/plant biology in the face of forthcoming 6G and 7G iterations of WiFi and LiFi. Despite rampant speculation in the literature regarding the use of COVID-19 injectable products and the development of wireless body area networks, abbreviated to WBAN (Jornet & Akyildiz, 2013; Jing et al., 2023), more interdisciplinary work is needed. Such studies would aid in the development of possible electromagnetic treatment modalities for recipients seeking alternatives to either standard chelation protocols or escaping entirely from an electromagnetic energy-polluted environment. Incubation studies, furthermore, showed that distilled water served as an ideal medium to reveal unique changes in the growth of injectable contents. Since distilled water is unadulterated and undisturbed by its own electrochemical properties, we postulate that it has latent potential to manifest the specifically engineered developmental pathways, the intended characteristics of the injectable contents, and to respond, as programmed, in easily observed ways to electromagnetic energy. In the plasma reaction, we speculate that the self-assembly process of nanomaterials was hampered by the profusion of blood cells at the bottom of the dish where space for self-assembly was already occupied. However, very few small chips were found at the bottom of the plasma dish by one month incubation and then disappeared. Later, filaments and pipe-like structures, even relatively small and few, appeared and maintained their morphology until the late stage of incubation. This finding indicates that initial assembly at the bottom is not a prerequisite to the later development of the filamentous structures. So, in vivo, it could be possible to produce various nanofilaments or carbon nanotubes without any prerequisites whatsoever. In analysis of blood clots from vaccinated persons, a few filament-like structures were found attached to brownish homogeneous cloudy white clots extracted from the middle layer of whole blood sediment. When in close proximity to an electromagnetic field, the filaments could possibly trigger the formation of a clot and, thus, disturb free blood or lymph flow. Given their microscopic size and wide distribution throughout the body, if these foreign materials interact with either inside or outside sources of energy, as the literature states, they could well become elongated, enlarged, and serve as mysterious modes of morbidity and eventual mortality. Beyond the pathophysiology described above, the theoretical work of nanotechnology described in the decades of literature appears to be present in the practical application of the mRNA “vaccines”, especially in Pfizer and Moderna. Anecdotal observations of patients suffering from a range of sudden extraordinary injuries in the wake of the initial rollout of the “vaccines” triggered our inquires both in the laboratory incubation studies and in the published literature across biology, nanotechnology, electromagnetic field science, and materials engineering. Taken from the original “vaccine” contents, the incubation studies were fruitful in helping to identify various foreign materials and to better understand their possible pathophysiology in vivo. Other researchers, however, have offered alternate opinions that the materials could simply be sodium chloride (NaCl), and other contaminants, and their observed behaviors simply the result of natural crystallization. That whole class of objections can be addressed with an appeal to physics.nFractals have long been known to form in linear dimensions through regular predictable patterns, and when environmental factors are optimal, such as oscillation in the material universe, fractals develop higher structural dimensions (Dubuc et al., 1989). Moreover, it has been widely observed that the residue of most evaporated solutions features similar crystals —especially NaCl and various kinds of electrolytes and even in water itself via the hydro-glyph mechanism (Wakeling cited in Bailey, 2022). It was, therefore,bnecessary that the injectables be cultured in media that maintained an uninterrupted liquid state which would serve to verify that these sorts of self-assembled structures are not the same natural crystals induced by normal evaporation processes. Significantly, mRNA technology is often marketed in terms of software as a kind of operating system or technology platform (per Moderna’s Website). Although Moderna’s original characterization of mRNA technology as a computer program has been deleted from their website, we offer it to readers as a reminder of their prototypical concept: Recognizing the broad potential of mRNA science, we set out to create an mRNA technology platform that functions very much like an operating system on a computer. It is designed so that it can plug and play interchangeably with different programs. In our case, the “program” or “app” is our mRNA drug —the unique mRNA sequence that codes for a protein (Moderna quoted in many articles, e.g., see Reuters, 2021; Martin, 2024). The geometric patterns of most of the self-assembled structures, as in electronic circuits or 3-dimensional chip-like structures, progressively degraded after about day 80 during incubation of the Pfizer booster (injection number 4, P4), which has a different timeline from the other injectables (P1, P2 & Moderna), while similar degradation patterns were also manifested. This means that the injected nanomaterials appear to be programmed to behave in the manner observed and to carry out regular intervals of self-assembly and disassembly. The entire process, we theorize, must be periodically re-enforced, likely through the prescribed regimen of new “booster shots” per CDC recommendations. Occasionally, other researchers have reported microscopic findings of filamentous structures in commercially branded normal saline. Despite apparent similarities in morphology with injectable filaments, the structures found in saline are slightly different in their behavior and growth patterns. Noteworthy were the various unusualstructures that appeared: unique striated curled ribbons and various filaments, scaled like snakeskin, that seemed to contain hollow compartments as in bamboo shedding bubbles. These structures proliferated throughout the medium and were elongated, twisted, knotted, discolored, and varied in texture.During our observational studies, the filaments that appeared to shed bubbles were consistently active. We urge that further studies are needed to differentiate whether these filaments derive from the basic media or from the injectable product itself. Regardless, isolating their origin could represent a significant discovery for the question of whether many, or even, most other pharmaceutical products and/or manufacturing processes are already contaminated by nanotechnology. It is sobering to think that the covert technology may not be limited to the COVID-19 injectables. Highly detailed geometric self-assembled structures featuring right angles were observed at the bottom of the culture dishes (in a well-maintained liquid state) while dislodged floating structures in the upper layer appeared during the 1stfew weeks as noted. Research in nanomaterials engineering shows that Biohybrid Magnetic Robots (Microalgae-based Magnobots) could be produced and propelled throughout the body by a variety of triggering factors: electromagnetic energy,change inpH range, manipulation of glucose levels, and by varying light spectra with the aim of targeting certain tissues (Li et al., 2023). Observations during our incubation studies suggest the presence of magnobots, especially in the Pfizer sample. Our culture studies revealed that the Pfizer products in simple distilled water produced a variety of transparent ribbons, thin film-like membranes, coils,band spirals even without exposure to special supplements or ambient energy sources. These patterns of growth and appearance in the culture media could not be explained apart from mechanisms of action peculiar to nanotechnology (Cao, 2019; Truong et al., 2016). During the initial stage of incubation with various electrolyte solutions, the self-assembly process was possibly interrupted to some degree by the crystallization taking place in the various media and solutions and their concurrent spread across the bottom of the dish. Various kinds of transparent ribbons, films, coils,and spirals appeared in the Pfizer sample incubated in distilled water. These were very similar in structure to the micro-and magnetic-nanorobots already presented in numerous scholarly papers (Zhou et al., 2021). These structures, according to numerous researchers,could serve as signal conductors, biosensors, switches, and/or electronics devices needed for the transhumanist movement toward a post-human society (Kyrie & Broudy, 2022; Mousavi et al., 2021; Bailey, 2022; King Abdullah University, 2021; Alamoudiet al., 2021; Marsudiet al., 2021; Zhang et al., 2019; El-Husseiny et al., 2022; Shiu et al., 2022; Zhou et al, 2021; Johnson, Broudy & Hughes, 2024a, 2024b, 2024c, 2024d). These structures could also serve as nanodevices such as plasmonic antennae or as transceivers for terahertz band communications (Jornet & Akyildiz, 2014). Nanostructures are known to be stimulated to grow and carry out functions from various triggers: visible light, temperature (heat), electromagnetic fields, ultraviolet radiation, water, carbon and oxygen via air, special electrolyte-Ca++. These phenomena we have been able to confirm through longitudinal observations. Noteworthy, also, is observed phenomena in the uppermost layer and the middle layer of the culture media likely due to the mass and weight of the structures. During the late stage of incubation of Pfizer in distilled waterat about day 337, transparent bundles of wire-like hollow tubes emerged and, in the uppermost layer, appeared similar in structure to skin extract 2 (another anonymized patient designated simply as E2). These filaments were different in character, however, from ordinary filaments. As of this writing, the tubes have since developed into unique striated curled ribbons. This process of dynamic and changing morphology represents a key signifier of another kind of recycling pattern likely related to injection and the production of skin extracts observable from long-term incubation studies. Furthermore, the bundles and ribbons could be more durable and long-lasting silica, or they may be synthetic graphene-coated polymer nanotubes, or similar nanowires serving as conductors or semiconductors survivable to temperatures from 1000°C to 4,000°C according to the relevant research literature (Hagimă, 2023b). While the presence of foreign materials in the human body triggers various natural detoxifying processes, some materials nevertheless persist despite all attempts to chelate or dismantle them. Aluminium, for example, has long been known to lodge in the brain for long periods and the outcomes are often neurological disorders and disease (Shaw, 2017). We infer from our observations, therefore, that critical discussion of possible treatments or regimes of detoxification are necessary. Especially with regards to test subjects who have been jabbed within one to two weeks, silica water may be helpful because it could potentially disturb the early stage of assembly of the chip-like structures. In the later stage, say, three weeks after injection, colloidal gold or silver (3-5 nm in diameter and 10-20 ppm) has been observed to attach to, disrupt, actively degrade, and ultimately dissolve various various nanostructures. The longer-term results of such treatment protocols are being examined in ongoing experiments. Mica also has been shown to exhibit similar positive effects. Routine exposure to heat saunas may also trigger nanomaterials to dislodge from tissues and escape through sweat gland pores. We postulate that recovery of damaged organs and normal blood flow can return with the use of gold or silver, or other specialized crystals with their own unique healing frequencies. Since electromagnetic energy stimulates the formation of the observed nanostructures, regular (re)grounding (earthing) the body can help discharge over-accumulated electromagnetic energy in tissues. Avoiding unnecessary excess exposure to electromagnetic energy can also be beneficial. Personal electronics, such as smart watches, smartphones, wireless earphones, Wi-Fi routers, and all other forms of electromagnetic energy pollution, should be significantly reduced if not eliminated. The various remedies we describe here could be applicable as regimes for “vaccine” detoxification while subjects bear in mind the unique personal variance of each response. The Conclusion A review of government white papers and scholarly literature in biotechnology, nanotechnology, materials science, and electronics engineering combined with longitudinal incubation studies reveal compelling evidence of various fundamental corruptions. Injectable modified mRNA platforms —widely known as “vaccines” —inject in the deltoids of billions of human beings are evidently adulterating what is already there. Observational studies and comparative analysis suggest that intentional contaminations appear in the “vaccine” vials, in blood samples extracted from test subjects exposed to the “vaccines,” and in the subsequent shedding of synthetic biologicals (Woodruff & Maerkl, 2016). Both the morphology and behavioral characteristics of these observed phenomena suggest that far from being pure (Finn, 2011p. 138), these injectables are composed of, hitherto, undisclosed additional engineered components responsive to a range of internal and ambient forms of energy, all of which are traceable to and described throughout the scholarly literature. Profound deviations from the generally understood meaning of the “vaccine” marketing slogan and its claim of “safe and effective” appear in observations of the “biologicals” under the microscope. Excess deaths, incidences of “turbo” cancer and various autoimmune diseases reported globally since the rollout of the “injectables” show a suspiciously high correlation. The perversions we have described suggest a clear correspondence to the communications infrastructure now appearing under construction in the long-planned well-funded Internet of Bodies, the IoB (Celik et al., 2022), a kind of synthetic global central nervous system —the details of which are also widely discussed and illustrated in the scholarly corpus. Biohybrid Magnetic Robots, in particular, represent a significant concern for researchers attempting to make sense of the responsiveness of these “biologicals” to energy sources. We echo the calls of other researchers engaged in similar studies: until the components can be verified and their long-term effects understood, a necessity flouted by calls for Emergency Use Authorization, an immediate global ban is needed. Source: https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/102/282

There needs to be a global ban on all mRNA jabs!

Thank you for supporting my efforts at bringing you the truths that aren't found in mainstream media.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Sometimes I write to an audience that just opened their eyes. Other times, like now, I add content for the benefit of those who appreciate the scientific literature and/or want to see the raw data for themselves.

I get that it may be too much for you. Don't be overwhelmed. Do not have fear. We are in this together and we will see it through.

Real Heroes

These scientists are heroes for putting their reputations on the line and getting their data accepted for publication. They are to be commended for alerting the world about something that should have been seen years ago!

I am ashamed of American scientists. We suck. That includes a special shame for fertility and reproductive doctors who have this capabilities in their own labs! And it includes microscopists who have this technology. I am super ashamed of pathologists who - years ago - could have helped millions and billions.

It brings to mind that America has the highest rate of infant deaths, pregnant women who die during labor, and of course those who get murdered in hospital killing protocols. We have more vaccines for children, and more autism. We aren't that special in our scientific accomplishments, and the public has virtually no benefit from scientists seeking to help. All the scientists who are helping have been diminished, lost their licenses, or are otherwise financially constrained.

American scientists pander to ourselves and show up to give lectures to one another about things that should be screamed from the mountan tops! Or more truthfully, we are too busy making money to care about doing something benevolent for the world - and to this, I speak to the fertility experts who make tons of cash and do nothing to help the public.

Okay, my rant is almost over.

What was your first thought upon reading this headline? My first thought:

Why the hell did this take so long?

All the scientists in the world with FERTILITY CLINICS having this capability should be absolutely ashamed of themselves! A special shame to them, pathologists and microscopists!

Fertility Clinics

ANY fertility clinic in the country could have done what these researchers did - SHUT DOWN THE CLINIC TO DO THIS STUDY!

You saw the small lab photo. This was not rocket science. I have highlighted the necessary lab equipment below. “Culture media” is a petrie dish, usually kept warm in an incubator to grow bacteria.

Look at the Materials and Methods:

Materials and Methods Fifty-four samples were used in the study: 50 residual injectable vials (43 Pfizer, 7 Moderna) acquired immediately after their use in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, and 4 unopened new injectablevials (2 Pfizer, 1 AstraZeneca, 1 Novavax). Initial observations were made on Pfizer and Moderna products under an Olympus stereomicroscope on the same day the vials were first used. Residual fluids in the vials were preserved at −20° Celsius in a laboratory freezer for subsequent study. Later, after thawing, the residual samples were placed in various culture media or long-term observation. The objective was to observe any changes that might occur over time and that might be observable under the microscope. Injectable fluid samples as well as blood and semen specimens were examined under a stereomicroscope augmented by a Makler Counting Chamber. Laboratory conditions were maintained with a stereomicroscope, a laminar air flow clean bench, a heat template, and an ultra-violet light as shown in Figure 1. The stereomicroscope is a highly specialized tool for examining 3-dimensional and dynamic specimens and it is also useful in observing the results of micro-procedures commonly applied in the context of assistive reproduction protocols —intracytoplasmic sperm injection, assisted hatching, blastomere biopsy, etc. The Makler Counting Chamber is also specialized for counting sperm cells in limited space for the evaluation of male fertility. All procedures were carried out aseptically on a clean bench in the Hanna IVF [In VitroFertilization] laboratory — registered No. 138 by the Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare as a specialized sterile space. Due to concern during the study period about possible cross-contamination of specimens, all procedures in fertility treatment were suspended. Due, also, to the additional concern about the unpredictable nature and potential behavior of exposed nanomaterials, the laboratory was permanently closed to any public access.

They closed a fertility clinic to study the liquid in the vax bottles. Any fertility clinic or pathologist in the world could have done this experiment.

And any microscopist can repeat or expand on this study with minimal lab equipment.

Hats off to Young Mi Lee, MD and Daniel Broudy, PhD! Congratulations on a job well done!

You put America to shame.

The Solutions

And what public health measures is Japan going to take to get rid of the nanobots?

The authors cite possible therapeutic measures: getting away from WiFi, ditching your iPhone, grounding to Mother Earth (walk barefoot, hug a tree, or take a bath). They believe colloidal gold or silver may have a role, as well as mica, certain frequencies, and heavy metal detoxification or chelation therapy that extracts metals like aluminum.

There are many other therapies that can help, many of which require an in-person visit or a procedure. I chose remedies that you can do from home.

I will keep in touch with my friends and associates from Japan, and advise you of any public nanorobot protocols that emerge.

Thank you for reading my writings and for supporting my efforts.