Jay Bhattacharya was a vocal anti-mandate advocate, being one of three authors of the Barrington Declaration.

The Great Barrington Declaration

The Great Barrington Declaration was co-uthored by Dr. Martin Kulldorff (Harvard), Dr. Sunetra Gupta (Oxford), and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (Stanford). They were all prominent epidemiologists and public health scientists.

The Great Barrington Declaration, issued in October of 2020, advocated for a "Focused Protection" to shield high-risk people from COVID-19 while allowing those at low-risk to resume normal activities, aiming for herd immunity.

It criticized lockdowns for causing significant public health and social harm and pivoted Dr. Bhattacharya to his current position as NIH Director.

38 Pages are seen here: https://www.akleg.gov/basis/get_documents.asp?session=32&docid=15

Dr Jay Bhattacharya was highly revered and respected for speaking up and out against what worldwide governments did to their people.

That is, until last week, when he wrote an opinion piece that stood behind a paywall, one that seemed completely uncalled for by many.

The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/shannonjoyradio/status/1956194021237240056?s=46

The Thread

The Article Link Source: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2025/08/12/nih-mrna-vaccines-jay-bhattacharya/

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Trust me when I say that there’s a lot of bad news out there that I don’t write about, simply due to time constraints. And emotional draining.

I only try to bring forward the things that are truly important either from a health or spiritual standpoint that affect us all.

With politicians, it’s nearly impossible to know what they really think, because they can be threatened or paid to make comments. They regularly seem to change their tune once elected, and we’re never going to know why.

Did Dr. Bhattacharya get ‘a visit’?

Did they make him submit that (uncalled for) opinion piece?

Did he do it out of his own volition?

I submit that we’re never going to know.

Rather than spin our heads around wondering if this or that will happen, let’s HAVE NO FEAR and keep our eyes on God.

Let Us Pray

🙏

Father God,

Forgive us of our sins. We try to live with perfection, but fail at every turn.

Keep us focused on You. Let us Love You, Dear Lord, Our God, with all of our strength and might! And let us love our neighbor as we love ourselves, as You commanded us to do.

We pray for our neighbor, our cities, and our country, Dear Lord of All The Ages. Bless our leaders, put Your ways into their hearts. Forgive them their sins as You judge their hearts, Great God.

Grant us Your favor in a this spiritual battle we are in. Grant us discernment, wisdom, and grace.

We put all our hope in You!

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

🙏

