Introduction to John Beaudoin, Sr

Today we have a true American hero and one of the most relentless whistleblowers of our time — John Beaudoin Sr.

John is an electrical engineer, data analyst, and author of The Real CDC, and the companion book, The CDC Memorandum: Notice of Criminal Liability, seen on his author website.

For years, John has meticulously examined over 1.6 million official death certificates from states like Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Connecticut.

What he uncovered is explosive: systematic manipulation of death records, where COVID vaccine deaths were hidden or reclassified as COVID deaths.

He has filed multiple whistleblower complaints exposing how public health officials allegedly omitted vaccine status and falsified causes of death.

One of his most shocking findings is the massive spike in sudden kidney failure deaths. Beaudoin’s analysis shows over 155,000 excess acute kidney injury and renal failure deaths across the United States since 2020 — described as one of the greatest losses of life in 100 years outside of wartime. Many occurred in younger, previously healthy people, coinciding with hospital protocols like Remdesivir and the rollout of COVID vaccines.

John brings hard, irrefutable numbers and graphs — not opinions. His work is meticulous, data-driven, and impossible to ignore.

We will give a warm, respectful welcome to John Beaudoin Sr.!

John’s Research on Death Certificates

John has analyzed over 1.6 million death certificates and exposed some shocking patterns. Here is one short Facebook video clip where John explains, in one instance, how the CDC lies:

How the CDC Hides Vaccine Deaths

We will ask John Beaudoin, Sr., to walk us through exactly how the CDC hides vaccine deaths — by specifically by deleting or omitting the ICD code Y59.0 (viral vaccine) from death records after early 2021, and by reclassifying vaccine-related deaths as simple ‘COVID-19’ deaths.

Main Methods According to John Beaudoin, Sr:

Deletion of the Y59.0 ICD Code

Y59.0 is the official ICD-10 code for “viral vaccines” (used for adverse events from vaccines). In early 2021, when death certificates listed “vaccine” or “vaccination” as a cause, the code Y59.0 sometimes appeared. After early 2021, Beaudoin claims the CDC systematically deleted this code when processing and coding the records before releasing them publicly. Without Y59.0, no one can easily track or count vaccine-related deaths in national data. Reclassifying Vaccine Deaths as COVID-19 Deaths

Deaths clearly linked to the COVID vaccine (e.g., clotting, stroke, pulmonary embolism, gastrointestinal hemorrhage, or sudden organ failure) are often listed only as “COVID-19” (code U07.1) on the death certificate, with no mention of the vaccine. Beaudoin found examples where people died shortly after vaccination (sometimes within days), yet the certificate omitted the vaccine entirely. Omission of Vaccine Information Altogether

Even when the death certificate mentions “vaccination” in the text, the CDC’s coding process frequently fails to assign any vaccine-related code (Y59.0 or T88.1 for immunization complications). This makes vaccine deaths invisible in official mortality statistics and CDC WONDER queries.

What’s a CDC WONDER Query ?

CDC WONDER stands for Wide-ranging ONline Data for Epidemiologic Research. It is the CDC’s free public online database system that allows anyone to run custom searches (called queries) on official U.S. public health data — especially death records.

In Simple Terms:

A CDC WONDER query is a search you create on the CDC website ( wonder.cdc.gov ) to pull statistics from millions of death certificates.

You choose filters such as: Year range (e.g., 2019–2025) Cause of death (using ICD-10 codes like U07.1 for COVID or Y59.0 for viral vaccines) Age, sex, state, etc.

The system then returns tables, counts, and graphs based on real death certificate data.

Why It Matters (Especially in John Beaudoin’s Research)

John Beaudoin Sr. heavily uses CDC WONDER queries on the Multiple Cause of Death database to analyze how deaths are coded.He claims that:

The specific ICD code Y59.0 (“Viral vaccines” — used for vaccine adverse events) is almost never shown after 2021.

Many vaccine-related deaths are instead coded only as U07.1 (COVID-19), making vaccine deaths invisible in public queries.

A Most Used Database for Death Data:

Multiple Cause of Death 1999–202X (or Underlying Cause of Death)

The exact steps to run a simple CDC WONDER query for Y59.0 (vaccine deaths) yourself

Step-by-Step Instructions Go to the CDC WONDER homepage at https://wonder.cdc.gov/ Under the Mortality section, click on:

Multiple Cause of Death (or directly use: https://wonder.cdc.gov/mcd.html) On the next page, click “Data Request” (or the link for the latest available years, such as 1999–2023 or provisional data). You will now see the query form with several sections. Scroll down to the section called:

“ICD-10 Codes” or “Multiple Cause of Death” (it may say “Entity Axis Conditions” or “Record Axis Conditions”). In the “Select cause of death” or “Enter ICD-10 codes” box: Type or paste: Y59.0

Click the Add button (or select it from the list if it appears). Set your time period: Under “Year” or “Period”, select the years you want (e.g., 2015–2025 or 2020–2024 to focus on the pandemic/vaccine period). (Optional but recommended) Group the results: Under “Group Results By”, select Year (so you see deaths per year). Scroll to the bottom and click the big “Send” button. Wait a few seconds — the results table will show the number of death certificates that included Y59.0 as one of the causes of death. Quick Tips Use Multiple Cause of Death (not Underlying Cause) because Y59.0 is rarely listed as the main (underlying) cause.

If you get very low or zero results after 2021, that aligns with John Beaudoin’s claim that the code is often omitted or deleted during CDC processing.

You can also add filters like Age, State, or Sex if you want more detail.

Over-Counting COVID Deaths

Some non-COVID deaths (including blunt force trauma, fentanyl overdoses, and vaccine injuries) were labeled as COVID-19 deaths, inflating COVID numbers while simultaneously hiding vaccine signals. I can confirm this, as here’s a Florida motorcycle accident death cited as a Covid death on the Death Certificat e: ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who died in a motorcycle crash was counted as a COVID-19 death in Florida, according to a new report from FOX 35 Orlando. ORLANDO, Fla. - (UPDATE) On Saturday, Kent Donahue, from Dr. Pino’s office, said the motorcyclist’s death “was reviewed and he was taken off the list for COVID fatalities.” Two days after a FOX 35 investigation, health officials confirm that a motorcycle death that was initially counted among COVID-19 fatalities has been removed from the state’s data. A spokesman for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said it was reviewed and removed, but he didn’t know exactly when. FOX 35 began investigating this on Thursday after Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino said that a man who had coronavirus but died in a motorcycle crash had been added to the COVID death data. At the time, he said he had asked the state to remove it from its numbers, but he didn’t know if it ever was. After reporting on this Thursday and Friday, officials notified FOX 35 on Saturday that they verified the death is no longer being counted. (OLDER STORY VERSION) A person who died in a motorcycle accident was added to Florida’s COVID-19 death count, according to a state health official. FOX 35 News found this out after asking Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino whether two coronavirus victims who were in their 20s had any underlying conditions. One of his answers surprised us. “The first one didn’t have any. He died in a motorcycle accident,” Pino said. Dr. Pino was asked if the man’s data was removed. “I don’t think so. I have to double-check,” Pino said. “We were arguing, discussing, or trying to argue with the state. Not because of the numbers -- it’s 100…it doesn’t make any difference if it’s 99 -- but the fact that the individual didn’t die from COVID-19…died in the crash. But you could actually argue that it could have been the COVID-19 that caused him to crash. I don’t know the conclusion of that one.” There are still two people in their 20s on Orange County’s data list for coronavirus deaths. So is this a contradiction to how the state says it’s counting deaths? Earlier this week, the Florida Department of Health sent FOX 35 News a statement that attempted to clarify that a “COVID death” is determined if, “COVID19 is listed as the immediate or underlying cause of death, or listed as one of the significant conditions contributing to death. Or, if there is a confirmed COVID-19 infection from a lab test – and the cause of death doesn’t meet exclusion criteria – like trauma, suicide, homicide, overdose, motor-vehicle accident, etc.” “The only thing that I can say to people is the data I provide you with is the data we consume from the state. We offer you the best data that we have,” Dr. Pino said. Dr. Pino tells us the medical examiner has to certify all COVID-19 deaths. We also reached out to that office and haven’t heard back. Source: HERE. Beaudoin calls this “fraud as a matter of custom and practice,” incentivized in part by CARES Act funding. Resulting Excess Deaths

Beaudoin’s analysis shows massive spikes in specific causes after vaccination rollout, especially acute kidney injury/renal failure (he estimates ~155,000–250,000 excess deaths nationwide since 2021), cardiac events, strokes, and clotting issues — many occurring in younger or previously healthy people — yet these are not attributed to the vaccine in official data.

Beaudoin argues these practices make it statistically impossible for the public (or even researchers) to see true vaccine mortality signals in CDC data.

He has filed whistleblower complaints and detailed his findings in his books The Real CDC and The CDC Memorandum.

Important Note: These are John Beaudoin Sr.’s claims based on his independent analysis of state death records. You can imagine they are cited as being highly controversial, not accepted by mainstream public health authorities, and not independently verified in peer-reviewed studies.

Official CDC and health department positions maintain that COVID vaccines are safe and that death certificate coding follows standard practices.

Let’s Discuss All Today with John Beaudoin at 10:30 am PST!

Thank You to John

We so much appreciate John Beaudoin Sr. joining us today on The Dr. Margaret Show and exposing how the CDC has systematically hidden and misclassified vaccine-related deaths.

John’s groundbreaking analysis of over a million non-redacted death records from Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Connecticut revealed several shocking findings:

Hundreds of accidental deaths (including blunt force trauma and fentanyl overdoses) were fraudulently labeled as “COVID” deaths.

Numerous vaccine-caused deaths — including in children and young adults — were either omitted entirely or reclassified as “COVID” deaths, with no mention of the recent vaccination.

The CDC deliberately stopped applying the proper ICD-10 code Y59.0 (“viral vaccines”) to death certificates that explicitly listed “vaccine” or “vaccination” as a factor — effectively erasing vaccine deaths from national statistics.

A dramatic shift in causes of death: excess respiratory deaths in 2020 gave way to massive excess circulatory, clotting, bleeding, cardiac, and other vaccine-consistent deaths starting in 2021 when the shots rolled out.

John’s meticulous, data-driven work, cross-referenced with VAERS and official records, shines a bright light on this obfuscation and the fraud that became custom and practice in the COVID era. John gives us undeniable evidence and the courage to demand accountability.

To everyone who joins the Space, you know we have LIVE Q&A for you to ask thoughtful questions, (or simply listen) — thank you for supporting The Dr Margaret Show and our exclusive Speaker interviews!

This is how the truth spreads!

We are deeply grateful for John’s time, integrity, and his relentless commitment to the facts.

Stay vigilant, everyone!

Let Us Pray

Heavenly Father,

We thank You for the gift of this gathering and for the courage You have given John Beaudoin Sr. to uncover and speak the hard truths about how vaccine-related deaths have been hidden and misclassified.

We lift up the families who have lost loved ones — the children, the young adults, and all those whose deaths were wrongly attributed or erased from the record. Bring them comfort, justice, and peace. May their stories not be forgotten.

Lord, we ask for wisdom and discernment for all who hear today’s discussion, and for this message to shine a light on the darkness.

Help us to keep seeking truth with integrity, protecting the vulnerable from harm, and standing together against deception wherever it is found — whether in data, institutions, or hearts.

Thank You for granting strength and protection to John and to everyone working to bring transparency and accountability.

May the evidence he has so carefully compiled lead to greater honesty in public health and healing for our nation.

We pray for the injured, the grieving, and those still seeking answers. Surround them with Your love and guide the hands and hearts of those who care for them.

In Your mercy, shine light where there has been darkness, and let truth prevail for the sake of all Your children.

We FOREVERMORE PRAISE AND GLORIFY YOU FOR KEEPING US IN YOUR PRESENCE FOR ALL ETERNITY, THROUGH THE PRECIOUS BLOOD OF YOUR SON, OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST!

With all I am, I bow down to You! My brokenness, my burdens are cleansed from within, only through You. You change my heart, you cleanse my soul! Thank You, Lord! YOU ARE MY HIDING PLACE!

In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

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