A lot of people think that you can’t join a Space without a Twitter/X account. Not true. Twitter/X allows users to share Spaces so others can tune in LIVE to an audio session without having to log on (see the bottom section).

I hope you can join in tomorrow, for our Space with Dr. Len Saputo.

Join HERE. We are going to have a great time!

Dr. Len Saputo

I LOVE Dr. Len Saputo. He’s always been ahead of the integrative side of medicine! I am grateful that I had a chance to work at his side when I shadowed him in clinic for a week. I saw his patience, generosity, and unhesitating willingness to help others, even if they could not pay a fee. Truly a man after my own heart, I was able to also glean scientific information and application for PET scans instead of mammography, and light therapy for all sorts of ailments.

Dr. Saputo’s educational efforts span decades, and focus on integrative health. Through the Health Medicine Forum founded in 1994, he sponsored over 350 events, including lectures, workshops, and conferences on holistic care. In 2001, he co-founded the Health Medicine Center for practical application. His radio work includes hosting “Prescriptions for Health” on KEST and http://PRN.fm since 1994, with hundreds of episodes on wellness topics; he appeared on hundreds of national radio programs. He also hosted “The Voice of Reason” internet live video show during COVID-19. He also has a YouTube video that has almost 1 million views on the Chinese medicine Artemisinin: A Cancer Smart Bomb:

His site DoctorSaputo.com offers 2,600+ free audio/video files on 30+ conditions. He’s featured in interviews on CNN, Coast to Coast AM, OMTimes, and Extreme Health Radio, plus guest spots on TV like ABC7. Recently, via PeopleUnited.net, Dr. Len Saputo leads town halls and forums on health freedom. He’s edited 6 books, written dozens of articles, and spoken at summits like The Shift Network.

Dr. Saputo has 2 books on Amazon:

And here we are so pleased to have Dr. Len Saputo with us to speak more on bringing people together! Here is Dr. Saputo’s Substack:

Previous Articles on Dr. Len Saputo

The Orinda Experiment and People United: HERE .

Low Level Light Therapy with Dr. Len Saputo: Five Days in Clinic with a Powerhouse Delivery System: HERE .

ACT NOW! Join My Guest Dr. Len Saputo and Unite! PeopleUnited.NET: JOIN to Network with People and Organizations, Town Hall Meetings: HERE.

A Special Thank You

Thank You to CatCatCat, Jan Wade, Esq., Whose HEAL YOUR BODY COMMUNITY is Sponsor!

The Video

You Can Do It

This is what Twitter says about joining a Space without logging in; there are some limitations; basically, you just listen anonymously:

Yes, you can join and listen to an X Space (formerly Twitter Spaces) without logging in. According to X’s official help center, anyone can listen to a Space via a shared link, even if they’re not logged into an X account or don’t have one at all—this works on the web browser. You’ll be able to hear the audio conversation just like any other listener, though you won’t appear in the guest list, and the listener count might not always reflect anonymous or logged-out users. Key Limitations Without Logging In: No interaction: You can’t request to speak, react with emojis, or participate in any way. To do that, you’d need to log in (or create an account) and rejoin.

Anonymous by default: Logged-out access is inherently anonymous since your profile isn’t tied to it, but X still tracks it internally for stats and recommendations.

Access method: The host (or a participant) needs to share a direct link to the live Space with you via DM, tweet, email, or another platform. You can then open it in your browser (e.g., Chrome, Safari) without signing in.

Platform notes: This works best on the web; you can’t host a Space without an account, and full features (like starting one) are app-only on iOS/Android. If the Space is recorded (Host’s choice), you might be able to access the replay the same way via a shared link. For the best experience with more options, logging in is recommended, but it’s not required for basic listening.

I will hope that we have a good turn out, and that you can be part of it;)!

Leave a comment