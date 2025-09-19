JOIN US HERE! A Twitter Space is like a podcast - listen in. Especially important for newlyweds and pregnant women!

I am so pleased to bring you Morley Robbins. Many of you are already familiar with his work but I just heard of him within the last weeks.

This is how I heard of Morley:

I held my first Twitter Space with Abby the Midwife and Laura Bartlett, for which we also recorded a video interview: Near the end of the Space, our friend Trivium described such things as God’s word in the Last Days, prenatal vitamin iron supplements, water purity, and more. We wished to hear more on this, especially on how prenatal supplements affect the fetus and newborn baby — and Abby was quite literate in the subject, as well as Morley Robbins’ teachings. My Co-Host Laura Bartlett, co-author of the I Do NOT Consent Form, had read Morley Robbins’ books, as well. If you are pregnant, a newlywed, or know someone who is, THIS conversation is a must, and how I learned of Morley Robbins ~ it’s on hospital protocols imposed on women in labor, delivery, and newborn babies. A SHOCKER.

This conversation easily switched over to discuss copper, magnesium, and iron. The topic is incredibly fascinating.

WHO IS MORLEY ROBBINS?

Morley Robbins, known as the "Magnesium Man," is a renowned health expert and founder of the Root Cause Protocol (RCP), found at TheRootCauseProtocol.com.

Morley is also the Founder of the Magnesium Advocacy Group on Facebook .

With a BA in Biology from Denison University and an MBA in healthcare administration from George Washington University, Morley Robbins spent 32 years in hospital executive roles before a personal health crisis—frozen shoulder—led him to natural healing.

Inspired by Carolyn Dean's The Magnesium Miracle in 2009, Robbins delved into mineral metabolism, uncovering magnesium's pivotal role in energy production, alongside copper, iron, and calcium imbalances.

As a certified health coach specializing in Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis, he has conducted over 7,500 global consultations, emphasizing how deficiencies fuel chronic fatigue, autoimmunity, and metabolic disorders.

The Root Cause Protocol is this a health framework developed by Morley Robbins to address mineral imbalances, particularly focusing on magnesium, copper, and iron, to restore vitality and combat chronic health issues. He also runs a popular Facebook page, Magnesium Advocacy Group.

Books by Morley Robbins:

