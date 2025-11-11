JOIN ME on the Michelle Moore Show: Secrets in the Hospital: ER, OR, and ICU
1 pm PST | 3 pm CST | 4 pm EST
Come Join and Ask LIVE QUESTIONS in the Chat!
Link to Join us LIVE: HERE.
Michelle’s Website:
Link: HERE.
We will talk about many things I’ve written about here, from the FAKE Hippocratic oath to Hospital Protocols, ICU deaths, and “brain death”. I promise you will enjoy it and be empowered with knowledge and truth.
A special Thank You to Laura Bartlett, who will man the Twitter/X Space for me for the first hour, starting at the same time.
Here are Michelle’s Links and Info:
The Michelle Moore Show (Weekdays)
3 p.m. - 4 p.m. CST
4 p.m. - 5 p.m. EST
Michelle’s Links:
Godly Granny Products...At Checkout Use the Discount Code: MICHELLE10 for 10% off your entire order now! https://godlygranny.com/
WAVWatch: https://wavwatch.com/michellemoore
Enter CODE: MICHELLE100 at checkout to save
$100 on your order!
Universal Coin and Bullion (Gold & Silver): https://universalcoin.com/pages/truth-talk?utm_source=Michelle_Moore&utm_medium=landing_page&utm_campaign=redirect&utm_content=NTAMGS0725&pn=8003218700
1-800-321-8700 *Mention ‘The Michelle Moore Show’ when you call!
Rogershood Apothecary: https://rogershood.com/ref/2578/
Use the discount code MICHELLEM10 to save 10% off your order!
Safe Sleeve: https://www.safesleevecases.com/?afmc=20i&utm_campaign=20i&utm_source=leaddyno&utm_medium=affiliate. USE CODE: FIRST10 for 10% off your first purchase!
WEBSITE: http://MichelleMooreShow.com or https://linktr.ee/gomichellemoore
To give toward ‘Recovery For Hurricane Helene Survivors’, you can use the following:
VENMO: @GoMichelleMoore
PAYPAL: Michelle@NashvilleMichelle.com
BY CHECK: (Make check payable to Michelle Moore)
Mailing Address:
Michelle Moore
The Michelle Moore Show
1050 Glenbrook Way
Suite 480 #153
Hendersonville, TN 37075
WHERE TO WATCH:
TRUTH TALK AMERICA NETWORK: https://TruthTalkAmerica.com
RUMBLE: https://Rumble.com/TheMichelleMooreShow
RUMBLE: https://Rumble.com/TruthTalkAmerica
ODYSEE: https://www.odysee.com/@TheMichelleMooreShow
BITCHUTE: https://BitChute.com/TheMichelleMooreShow
X: https://X.com/SheShedTruther
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/gomichelle
YOUTUBE: https://YouTube.com/@SheShedTruther
SOCIAL MEDIA:
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/leadershippower
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/gomichelle
TRUTH SOCIAL: https://truthsocial.com/@gomichellemoore
X: https://X.com/SheShedTruther
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/gomichellemoore/
The opinions and information expressed on this show are of the guests and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Michelle Moore or anyone associated with this show.
The Rebel Patient™ is my ministry and a reader-supported publication that SHINES THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS. Thank you for receiving new posts, supporting my work, and helping me by being a free or paid subscriber.