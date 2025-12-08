JOIN ME Tomorrow at 4 pm PST: Natural Answers for Modern Health Challenges
Gain Clarity, Confidence, and Practical Steps for Modern Health Challenges!
When I heard John Richardson speak at a recent Secrets in Healthcare Conference last month, little did I know how far this would go!
That brings us to TOMORROW evening, where I am a Guest Speaker at RNC’s ‘Natural Answers for Modern Health Challenges’ Webinar!
I am speaking on the value of Apricot Seeds, which have been in Ed’s Cancer Protocol! There is so much more to know!
Meet John Richardson, Jr. TOMORROW!
John’s father was the highly esteemed John A. Richardson, MD. Here is the 4th Edition of his book, Laetrile Case Histories: The Richardson Cancer Clinic Experience that prove apricot seeds aren’t poisonous — because of course they want you to believe they have cyanide in them, and you could die from it. Tuesday evening, I will be specifically debunking this idea.
Dr. John A. Richardson Sr., was a pioneering San Francisco physician who treated cancer patients with laetrile in the 1970s, and faced persecution from authorities for challenging conventional medicine.
View RNC Store HERE. The BOOK, Laetrile Case Histories: The Richardson Cancer Clinic Experience purchase link is SOLD OUT right now, but you can purchase many other items!
Influenced by his childhood consumption of apricot seeds, meet our Host tonight, John Richardson, Jr. He works alongside his wife and their eleven children to honor his father’s legacy amid ongoing fights for medical freedom.
You will be pleased to meet John!
Let’s Zoom Together Tuesday, December 9th at 4 pm PST | 6 pm CST | 5 pm EST
Register and Join HERE.
Mark Your Calendar! I Would Love to See You
There!
P.S. Maybe there will be some information in here that the powers don’t want you to know?
The Rebel Patient™ is my ministry and a reader-supported publication that SHINES THE LIGHT on the darkness! Thank you for receiving new posts and supporting my work by being a free or paid subscriber. You inspire me!
Sounds great! My wife and I have always been able to find natural solutions for health issues. The best solution being, a healthy diet and plenty of exercise.
On that note, in our Civil Intelligence training we learned to keep carbohydrates to a minimum and as much as possible, never eat late.
Most of the men I know, all have ED issues, something they don’t want to talk about. It seems to be an epidemic today among men after 50.
God bless
Please note this Webinar is tomorrow evening, Tuesday!
Thank you for joining me! I can't wait!