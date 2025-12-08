When I heard John Richardson speak at a recent Secrets in Healthcare Conference last month, little did I know how far this would go!

That brings us to TOMORROW evening, where I am a Guest Speaker at RNC’s ‘Natural Answers for Modern Health Challenges’ Webinar !

I am speaking on the value of Apricot Seeds, which have been in Ed’s Cancer Protocol! There is so much more to know!

Meet John Richardson, Jr. TOMORROW!

John’s father was the highly esteemed John A. Richardson, MD. Here is the 4th Edition of his book, Laetrile Case Histories: The Richardson Cancer Clinic Experience that prove apricot seeds aren’t poisonous — because of course they want you to believe they have cyanide in them, and you could die from it. Tuesday evening, I will be specifically debunking this idea.

Dr. John A. Richardson Sr., was a pioneering San Francisco physician who treated cancer patients with laetrile in the 1970s, and faced persecution from authorities for challenging conventional medicine.

View RNC Store HERE . The BOOK, Laetrile Case Histories: The Richardson Cancer Clinic Experience purchase link is SOLD OUT right now, but you can purchase many other items!

Influenced by his childhood consumption of apricot seeds, meet our Host tonight, John Richardson, Jr. He works alongside his wife and their eleven children to honor his father’s legacy amid ongoing fights for medical freedom.

You will be pleased to meet John!

Let’s Zoom Together Tuesday, December 9th at 4 pm PST | 6 pm CST | 5 pm EST

Register and Join HERE.

Mark Your Calendar! I Would Love to See You

There!

P.S. Maybe there will be some information in here that the powers don’t want you to know?

