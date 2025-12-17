ADDENDUM: Watch on Children’s Health Defense (CHD) LIVE, HERE:

Grace Schara

Grace Schara was a 19-year-old with Down Syndrome who died exactly 7 days after her admission on October 6, 2021 at Ascension St. Elizabeth’s Hospital after COVID-19 admission.

Her family alleges wrongful death due to unauthorized medications (including a “lethal cocktail” of sedatives), lack of informed consent, and an improper do-not-resuscitate order. The hospital attributes her death to COVID-19 complications; a June 2025 jury trial ruled in favor of the hospital and the results of that trial earned us a list of awful facts that were previously unprecedented in hospital care:

Upcoming Hearing



A hearing on the family’s motion for a new trial (retrial), alleges judicial bias by Judge Mark McGinnis. It was previously scheduled for December 11, 2025 and has changed since then, to this Friday, December 19th.

The same Judge McInnis as presiding over the entire 3-week trial will sit on this Hearing.

Retrial Hearing, Schara v. Ascension

TIME: Friday, 12-19-2025 11:00 am

Re: Wrongful Death

“This matter will not be adjourned by the court except upon formal motion for good cause or with the specific approval of the court upon stipulation by all parties.”

This Hearing will be Held using ZOOM.

To join by video from the ZOOM app, click on Join Meeting and enter the Meeting ID: (216) 334 8758.

ZOOM LINK: HERE. Copy and paste to your reminders HERE: https://wicourts.zoom.us/j/2163348758?omn=83272119554

PHONE CALL: To appear by phone: Call 312-626-6799 and enter the Meeting ID: 216 334 8758

IN PERSON: WHERE: Branch 1, Government Center, Courtroom 1 PHONE: (920) 832-5152 ADDRESS: Circuit Court Judge/Circuit Court Commissioner 320 S Walnut Street | Appleton WI 54911



JUDGE: Mark J McGinnis

WHY: Because it seems the judge said things he shouldn’t have said regarding the trial, and has reportedly been charged with criminal behavior, and is retiring early next year. Maybe he will see that he was biased and should not have done what he did. Maybe he gets a chance to make things right by granting this motion.

My Summary of Scott’s Argument for Retrial is HERE:

The Tweet

Source: HERE.

The Thread

Link to Plandemic: HERE:

WHAT I REALLY THINK

You can hear Scott talk about this trial and hearing HERE, on a Twitter/X Space held on September 13th:

If you haven’t heard Scott’s voice when talking about Grace, this is a worthwhile endeavor because of the gravity of the situation and the outcome that could happen to any of us.

If you don’t already have your I Do Not Consent Form in hand, you might want to just go ahead and print it out today. AND talk to a loved one and look them in the eyes to MAKE SURE THEY WILL FIGHT FOR YOU. You Need an Advocate who will do what you want (and don’t want) done!

Get her done!

Download > Print > Notarize > Deliver when Hospitalized

Let Us Pray

Father God,

I love You! You have Mercy that never fails me, and all of my days, You are the One who loves and protects me, who is so GOOD!

I know that You have been faithful to me — all my life! I know that You are the author and perfecter of my faith, my goals, and my dreams. We ask You to be faithful to Scott and his family, to have this process find mercy in the judge, righteousness in the process that brings truth to Grace.

Your voice leads me through the fires, the winds, and the darkest nights! YOU ARE CLOSE TO ME, LIKE NO OTHER! El Shaddai, Let Your Majesty REIGN in this process, let it be Scott’s strength.

You are my Father, my Creator, my Friend! There is NONE like You! I know it was my cross You bore, Holy Jesus! I bow in praise to You and ask You for the forgiveness of my sins! Lead and guide me in all Your ways! Let Your power reign over me!

I ask all this in Jesus’ Name,

Amen.

