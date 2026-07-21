#1 DO NOT FEAR HOSPITALS. You can protect yourself from today’s hospital protocols by using the FREE I Do Not Consent Form™ provided by Laura Bartlett, the sister of Richard Bartlett, MD. But we didn’t always have this Form, and it exists because people, especially the unvaccinated, were allegedly targeted by doctors.

#2 JOIN OUR X SPACE TONIGHT and #3 Listen with us LIVE to Sen. Ron Johnson’s “Reckoning”.

Pray for America ~ Stay Aware ~ Stay Awake ~ Shine a Light ~ Plant a Seed

Incentivization at its Finest

They did it all over the world, paying hospitals and nursing homes to put people on the protocols. And they did it even for those who came into the ER and died after a motorcycle accident.

Of course, it didn’t help that hospitals got bribed paid for saying people were dying of “Covid” — and many feel they killed people in hospitals, including Dr. Peter McCullough, seen here:

The Tweet

The Video

The Zoom Conference

This evening, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is hosting a Zoom meeting at 7:00 PM Eastern Time; it will focus on COVID-19 hospital protocols.

In this virtual session, Sen. Ron Johnson will review personal testimonies from Americans about experiences with hospital protocols during the pandemic. These come from his call for testimonies, whose deadline closed yesterday.

• Purpose: Johnson and advocates (e.g., Leslie Batts, whose husband was killed) compiled heart-wrenching survivor and family stories for public hearings and exposure.

• Johnson’s Stance: He has held multiple Senate hearings in 2026 on COVID-related topics (e.g., vaccine safety signals, alleged suppression of research, and cancer links). This fits his broader push for accountability on pandemic policies, protocols, and government responses.

How to Join

ZoomGov Meeting — JOIN HERE | Meeting ID: 165 583 6546 | Passcode : 4F.=KAQ# (or 94245326 in some formats)

Dial-in by Phone (US): (669) 254-5252 (San Jose) or (646) 828-7666 (New York).

Check Official Channels — Visit Sen. Johnson’s website or his X account @SenRonJohnson for any changes.

These events aim for a public reckoning. Act quickly—spots fill fast

This is an opportunity for affected individuals to hear updates on the hospital protocols, especially if you submitted a testimony.

We’ll do a short discussion prior to the LIVE event, then host it LIVE and do a short discussion thereafter.

The Hospital Protocols

Most of our readers already know what these ‘protocols’ are. Here is a review:

It was bad enough to argue with pharmacists who refused to fill ivermectin prescriptions. Those of us who knew what was happening in hospitals also argued with ER doctors until our faces turned blue. If you missed these articles, it will give you a good idea of what doctors like me had to go through during Covid. Trust me, it was awful. It was a nightmare.

Remdesivir, the only FDA approved “anti-viral”, only for hospital use.

High-flow oxygen, which carried oxygen toxicity and worsened breathing.

Ventilators, which carried an almost 100% death rate in many hospitals.

Isolation from family, which left out accountability and humanness.

Delayed or no antibiotic use, which was a huge factor in causing mortality .

Failure to use repurposed drugs like a Budesonide inhaler, a “silver bullet” treatment that offered a cure for hospitalized patients.

Many asked if people were murdered in hospitals, once they were admitted to the hospital.

For the benefit of those who are new, here are the basics as explained by Dr. David Martin, who quotes Dr. Bryan Ardis who has significantly spread this word on Remdesivir:

The Video

In our October 2023 update, Gilead Sciences tried to shift Remdesivir liability to manufacturer Hikma (UK/Portugal) after glass particle contamination caused strokes, amputation, and death in patients . The US Chamber of Commerce filed an amicus brief supporting Gilead, while a Michigan judge previously ruled no PREP Act immunity.

In November 2022, we covered a Truth for Health Zoom event on holding hospitals accountable for alleged “ white coat killings” via Remdesivir, isolation, and incentives up to $500k per COVID death . Speakers discussed legal tools, Joint Commission complaints, battery claims, and resources for families.

In December 2022, we covered the family of patient Thomas Suggs at Clovis Community Hospital (formerly referenced as Kaiser Clovis), California, who claimed staff forced Remdesivir against their wishes . They urged public calls to phone number (559) 324-4000, to stop the drug, citing kidney damage and hospital protocols.

Last month, we highlighted Sen. Ron Johnson’s call for testimony from doctors, nurses, EMTs, and respiratory therapists on harmful hospital protocols, especially Remdesivir and ventilators. It featured whistleblower accounts from Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell, Dr. Bryan Ardis, FLCCC doctors, and nurse Kimberly Overton alleging medical mismanagement caused preventable deaths.

“Unbelievably Cruel”

Sen. Ron Johnson has described these protocols as “unbelievably cruel” and called for this public “reckoning” to expose alleged atrocities, including restrictive visitation policies (especially for unvaccinated patients), isolation of patients, use of treatments like Remdesivir (with known risk of kidney and liver failure), ventilators, and financial incentives that he and others claim contributed to unnecessary deaths.

Protect Yourself from Hospital Protocols

Because they are STILL in effect.

You may know that you can protect yourself from today’s hospital protocols, by using the FREE I Do Not Consent Form™ provided by Laura Bartlett, the sister of Richard Bartlett, MD.

I love to promote this document as a tool patients or families can use to explicitly refuse certain hospital protocols, treatments, or interventions during a medical stay. It is positioned as a way to assert informed consent and potentially avoid standardized COVID-era approaches.

“Don’t be scared. Be prepared.” ~ Laura Bartlett

DOWNLOAD > PRINT > NOTARIZE FOR FREE AT YOUR BANK > DELIVER

Remember to pack the I Do Not Consent Form™ in your travel bag!

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