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Meet Michael Hogan: The Everyday Missourian Leading the Fight to Ban Geoengineering

In a world where our skies often look suspiciously crisscrossed and our weather feels increasingly unpredictable, one ordinary citizen decided to do something about it.

Michael Hogan is not a politician, scientist, or celebrity. He’s a minister, small business owner, husband, and father from Missouri who saw growing public concern over atmospheric manipulation and chose to act.

As co-founder and President of MO Clean Skies, a grassroots 501(c)(4) nonprofit, Hogan has become one of the leading voices pushing back against geoengineering and weather modification in the Show-Me State.

What started as one man’s decision to stand up has grown into organized legislation, coalition building, and a rapidly expanding movement demanding transparency and consent over what’s happening in our skies.

What Is Geoengineering?

Geoengineering refers to deliberate, large-scale interventions in the Earth’s climate system, usually aimed at counteracting climate change. These are not small, localized experiments — they involve altering the atmosphere on a planetary scale.

Common proposed methods include:

Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI): Releasing reflective particles (often sulfur-based) high into the stratosphere to bounce sunlight back into space.

Solar Radiation Modification (SRM): Broader techniques to reduce the amount of solar energy reaching Earth.

Marine Cloud Brightening and other methods that alter clouds or the ocean’s reflectivity.

Critics argue these technologies carry massive unknown risks to weather patterns, ecosystems, human health, and the ozone layer — all without meaningful public consent.

What Is Weather Modification?

Weather modification is the intentional altering or interfering with natural weather processes. This includes changing cloud formation, precipitation, temperature, barometric pressure, or even atmospheric electrical and sonic characteristics.

The most common real-world example is cloud seeding — releasing chemicals (like silver iodide) into clouds to encourage or suppress rain, snow, or hail.

While it has been used for decades in agriculture and drought management, many people question the long-term effects of introducing foreign substances into the atmosphere on a regular basis.

Missouri’s Proposed Legislation

Missouri’s proposed legislation uses broad but clear definitions to cover these activities and the pollutants they release (aerosols, metals, chemicals, biologics, and more).

Michael Hogan’s Legislation: The Clear Skies Act

In the 2026 Missouri legislative session, Michael Hogan and MO Clean Skies produced and championed two nearly identical bills:

Both were titled the Clear Skies Act (sometimes called the Clean Skies Act). These bills aimed to prohibit geoengineering, weather modification, and cloud seeding anywhere in Missouri.

Key provisions included:

A statewide ban on any “entity” (individuals, corporations, NGOs, universities, government agencies, and even AI systems) engaging in these activities.

Creation of a public reporting system through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Authority for the DNR to investigate violations and issue cease-and-desist orders.

Strong enforcement: Violations would be felonies with minimum fines of $100,000 and up to 2 years in prison per day of continued violation.

Only narrow exemptions (such as standard pesticide use on farms).

The bills significantly advanced.

On May 12, 2026, HB 2656 passed out of the House Special Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs with an 8–3 vote. A companion Senate bill also cleared its committee.

While the legislation did not ultimately pass both chambers before the session ended, it represented major progress — forcing a public conversation and putting lawmakers on record.

Michael Hogan testified at the Capitol, brought supporters, and helped build momentum alongside groups in the newly formed American Clean Air Coalition.

The American Clean Air Coalition (ACAC) is a national alliance of researchers, legal advocates, public health organizations, and grassroots groups working together to demand transparency, accountability, and protection from atmospheric pollution, geoengineering, and weather modification activities.

It was Co-founded by Michael Hogan of MO Clean Skies alongside partners including:

GenSeven

ClimateViewer News

Health Freedom Defense Fund

Stand for Health Freedom

Global Wellness Forum

And other aligned organizations

The coalition has taken concrete action, including filing a landmark federal Petition for Rulemaking with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) — one of the first of its kind — to force documentation and regulation of activities in America’s skies.Official / Related Links:

The ACAC represents a growing united front of citizens and experts pushing back against unconsented atmospheric experiments at both state and federal levels.

MO Clean Skies has also joined federal efforts, including a petition to the EPA demanding regulation of sulfur in jet fuel and scrutiny of flight paths that contribute to persistent contrails and artificial cloudiness.

Why This Matters

Michael Hogan’s work isn’t just about one state. It’s about reasserting that the air above our heads — and the weather that affects our health, food, and families — should not be experimented on without our knowledge or consent.

His story proves that regular people can force important issues onto the legislative agenda when they’re willing to show up, speak out, and organize.

The fight for clean skies didn’t end when the 2026 session closed. With bills already advancing out of committee, the groundwork is laid for stronger efforts in future sessions.

What can you do?

Contact your Missouri state legislators and ask them to support the Clear Skies Act in the next session.

Visit mocleanskies.org to learn more and get involved.

Follow the movement on X at @MOCleanSkies

Share this information — awareness is the first step to accountability.

The skies belong to all of us.

Thanks to people like Michael Hogan, more Missourians are waking up and demanding they stay clean and natural.

The EPA and the FAA are abdicating their responsibility to do its duty to protect the public!

THIS IS THE BEST CHANCE WE HAVE SINCE A LETTER WAS SENT TO THE EPA!

Sign this Petition to force the EPA to respond!

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