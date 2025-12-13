Join Us! Michelle Moore Joins the HEAL YOUR BODY/HEAL OUR COUNTRY Community on a Study Showing Beauty Products Can Cause Breast Cancer in Men & Women: And When You Stop for 28 Days, You REVERSE Risk
The Things They Don't Want You to Know
Who Knew?
Your skin lotion, toothpaste, and shampoos can be creating breast cancer gene markers in you… as seen from this study, when you stop using them for just 28 days, you REVERSE the gene markers!
I’ll go over this 2023 study, then Michelle will discuss what led her to start manufacturing “GodlyGranny” products — from God’s ingredients!
Everything you need to know is on my Sister Substack;):
What is a Twitter/X Space?
It’s a podcast. You don’t need a Twitter/X account to listen in, so it’s open to all.
Join Us HERE! See you! 2 pm PST | 4 pm CST | 5 pm PST
The best gift is our time.
Yes! This Space is after the early afternoon Space with Author Marc Girardot! Each will go a maximum of 3 hours, so we hope you enjoy spending time with us while doing other things like baking cookies, doing Christmas Cards, and wrapping presents! Merry Christmas!
Mark Girardot is on with us at 10 am PST | 12 noon CST | 1 pm PST: HERE.
The Rebel Patient™ is my ministry that SHIINES THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS! It is a reader-supported publication. Thank you for receiving new posts and supporting my work by being a free or paid subscriber. You ROCK!