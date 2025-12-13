Who Knew?

Your skin lotion, toothpaste, and shampoos can be creating breast cancer gene markers in you… as seen from this study, when you stop using them for just 28 days, you REVERSE the gene markers!

I’ll go over this 2023 study, then Michelle will discuss what led her to start manufacturing “GodlyGranny” products — from God’s ingredients!

What is a Twitter/X Space?

It’s a podcast. You don’t need a Twitter/X account to listen in, so it’s open to all.

Join Us HERE ! See you! 2 pm PST | 4 pm CST | 5 pm PST

Yes! This Space is after the early afternoon Space with Author Marc Girardot! Each will go a maximum of 3 hours, so we hope you enjoy spending time with us while doing other things like baking cookies, doing Christmas Cards, and wrapping presents! Merry Christmas!

Mark Girardot is on with us at 10 am PST | 12 noon CST | 1 pm PST: HERE .

