Kamala Harris Films Podcast Episode with Alex Cooper on "Call Her Daddy" - During Last Tuesday's Hurricane Helene Rescue Efforts
CAUTION: Includes Previous Video Conversation Cooper Had With a Porn Star. Graphic Discussion of Men's Anatomy and Sexual Acts. 2.8 Million Views.
In the wake of Hurricane Helene and with Tropical Storm Milton.l on the way, the government continues to atrociously behave.
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/collinrugg/status/1842377497066807553?s=46
The Video
The Thread
Another Tweet
The Video
Here's an ad:
The link: https://mslegal.org/subscribe/moms-for-liberty-petition/
We are becoming more and more godless as a society, and that is exactly the great sin of America. America Must Repent and change her ways - or suffer the wrath of God's revenge for messing with His Creation!
If you don't yet know God, please get to know Him through His Only Son, Jesus Christ of Nazareth! 🙌
And if you already know God, ask Him to send you where He needs you. And if you don't yet know Him, you can simply accept Christ into Your heart and start a new life in Him:
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
God please help us. What is happening?! Oh we know and we're warned the Matthew 24 wrong is right perilous times will come 😢https://www.getyarn.io/yarn-clip/753d3907-8c75-4450-b509-3252c0c25ea9. Ruck Up and get ready for the greatest spiritual battle with the darkest powers seen. Sadly, hope it's not true, even my favorite director S. Spielberg might be compromised too?
Thank you Margaret. The inmates and sinmates are running the asylum. God help us indeed!