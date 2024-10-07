In the wake of Hurricane Helene and with Tropical Storm Milton.l on the way, the government continues to atrociously behave.

The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/collinrugg/status/1842377497066807553?s=46

The Video

The Thread

Another Tweet

The Video

Here's an ad:

The link: https://mslegal.org/subscribe/moms-for-liberty-petition/

We are becoming more and more godless as a society, and that is exactly the great sin of America. America Must Repent and change her ways - or suffer the wrath of God's revenge for messing with His Creation!

If you don't yet know God, please get to know Him through His Only Son, Jesus Christ of Nazareth! 🙌

And if you already know God, ask Him to send you where He needs you. And if you don't yet know Him, you can simply accept Christ into Your heart and start a new life in Him:

Leave a comment