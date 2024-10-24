Kamala Harris Moves to Force Christian Hospitals, Doctors, Nurses, and Staff to Perform Abortions Against Their Will
On Tuesday, Kamala Harris voiced opposition to providing religious exemptions in any federal legislation legalizing abortion nationwide in the event that such legislation is brought to her desk as president.
The moment came during the vice president’s sit-down interview with NBC News’ Hallie Jackson. The network anchor asked Harris how she would advance baby-killing legislation at the federal level if elected president and Republicans control both chambers of Congress. Jackson also asked if she would be willing to make any “concessions” to get any prospective bill to her desk.
Instead of answering the question, the Democrat presidential nominee pivoted to attacking President Donald Trump for appointing three U.S. Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. She also falsely characterized the murder of unborn children as an issue of “freedom.”
“I know that there are members of the United States Congress who are well aware that their constituents are in favor of the very fundamental principle that a woman should be able to make decisions about her own body and not have her government tell her what to do,” Harris said while ignoring how abortion denies the unborn children the ability to “make decisions” about their bodies.
Jackson followed up by again asking Harris what “concessions” she’d be willing to make with a Republican-controlled Congress. The NBC host specifically queried if “religious exemptions” were “something [Harris] would consider.”
“I don’t think we should be making concessions when we’re talking about a fundamental freedom to make decisions about your own body,” Harris said.
Jackson again probed the Democrat presidential nominee, asking if she would be willing to offer an “olive branch” to moderate GOP senators to get a bill that would legalize baby-killing at the federal level passed.
“I’m not gonna engage in hypotheticals,” Harris said, adding that the issue is “non-negotiable.”
As noted by Washington Examiner Senior Political Columnist Tim Carney, Harris is seemingly endorsing the weaponization of the federal government to “force Catholic Hospitals to abort babies [and] force religious employers to cover abortion.”
The vice president’s position is unsurprising given the Biden-Harris administration’s open hostility toward and targeting of conservative Christians.
In October 2022, the Department of Justice charged six pro-lifers under the unconstitutional Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act for peacefully praying, reading the Bible, and singing hymns in the hallway of a Nashville abortion facility. These individuals were later convicted by a federal jury in January.
But the weaponization of government to go after Christians didn’t stop there.
In January 2023, the Biden-Harris FBI issued a memo revealing that the agency’s field office in Richmond, Virginia, was tasked with investigating the alleged threat of “white supremacy” among Catholics who attend Latin Mass. As Evita Duffy-Alfonso previously wrote in these pages, the memo said the FBI “may potentially mitigate” the supposed “threat” of “Radical-Traditionalist Catholics” with “‘tripwire and source development,’ which means further infiltration into Catholic communities using various kinds of informants.”
While FBI Director Christopher Wray claimed during congressional testimony that the memo was “a single product by a single field office,” House Republicans later uncovered that multiple FBI field offices were involved in the document’s creation, including those in Los Angeles and Portland.
The Biden-Harris Federal Trade Commission and Education Department have also targeted the largest Christian college in America.
The Catholic Association said the vice president’s remarks are “unsurprising given her radicalism on abortion and bigotry towards people of faith.” Meanwhile, CatholicVote noted how Harris’ pledge is another example of the Democrat presidential nominee “doubling down on weaponizing the government to jail pro-lifers who pray outside abortion facilities.”
“Why would any Christian vote for her?” the group wrote on X.
Source: https://thefederalist.com/2024/10/22/kamala-harris-wants-to-force-christian-hospitals-to-perform-abortions-against-their-will/
The Tweet
The Thread
WHAT I REALLY THINK
Firstly, it is no surprise that Roe v. Wade was reversed. If you study law, you will see that the Supreme Court had no jurisdiction into creating a new law, so R v. W never should have happened - reversing it was simply a legal move.
Secondly, what comes first, a woman’s right to her own body, or a doctor’s right to NOT cause a murder of an innocent life?
I feel this is extremism, made to insight hatred and strife. One has to wonder: What is the real agenda? Because this feels like a distraction.
I think the real agenda is to cause power outages on November 5, delay a vote tally and announcement of a new President, then to starve people so they riot and cause civil unrest.
Get your emergency supplies in order!
LET US PRAY
Holy God,
Forgive us our sins, and lead us in all of Your Ways, Almighty God!
Thank you for taking care of our needs, for giving us the pleasure of being here for this time. We don’t know what the future brings, but we do know that our future is only in Your Mighty HANDS!
Give us the peace that surpasses all understanding, the spiritual prowess to KNOW THAT YOU ARE ALL WE NEED! Give us Your Mighty Blessing to do good, to help our fellow citizens, and to rest KNOWING THAT WE HAVE ETERNITY IN HEAVEN WITH YOU!
BLESS those who need physical help, Lord! Help people who have not yet been discovered HANG IN THERE until help arrives! HOLD BACK THE RAIN! HOLD BACK THE FREEZING TEMPERATURES! Help the animals get feed and hay, empower them with added strength and MIGHT!
Guide us! Lead us! Immerse Your HOLY SPIRIT IN US! Work miracles through us and in us, we BESEECH YOU, GOOD, MIGHTY, AND MERCIFUL LORD!
PROVIDE MORE VOLUNTEERS, MORE SUPPLIES, MORE HELP, DEAR LORD. Give the volunteers and first responders more rest and rejuvenation, Holy Father!
We pray all this in the MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS, THE KING OF KINGS AND THE LORD OF LORDS!
AMEN!
Kamala is out of her mind and needs therapy/institutionalization.