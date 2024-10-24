On Tuesday, Kamala Harris voiced opposition to providing religious exemptions in any federal legislation legalizing abortion nationwide in the event that such legislation is brought to her desk as president.

The moment came during the vice president’s sit-down interview with NBC News’ Hallie Jackson. The network anchor asked Harris how she would advance baby-killing legislation at the federal level if elected president and Republicans control both chambers of Congress. Jackson also asked if she would be willing to make any “concessions” to get any prospective bill to her desk.

Instead of answering the question, the Democrat presidential nominee pivoted to attacking President Donald Trump for appointing three U.S. Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. She also falsely characterized the murder of unborn children as an issue of “freedom.”

“I know that there are members of the United States Congress who are well aware that their constituents are in favor of the very fundamental principle that a woman should be able to make decisions about her own body and not have her government tell her what to do,” Harris said while ignoring how abortion denies the unborn children the ability to “make decisions” about their bodies.

Jackson followed up by again asking Harris what “concessions” she’d be willing to make with a Republican-controlled Congress. The NBC host specifically queried if “religious exemptions” were “something [Harris] would consider.”

“I don’t think we should be making concessions when we’re talking about a fundamental freedom to make decisions about your own body,” Harris said.

Jackson again probed the Democrat presidential nominee, asking if she would be willing to offer an “olive branch” to moderate GOP senators to get a bill that would legalize baby-killing at the federal level passed.

“I’m not gonna engage in hypotheticals,” Harris said, adding that the issue is “non-negotiable.”

As noted by Washington Examiner Senior Political Columnist Tim Carney, Harris is seemingly endorsing the weaponization of the federal government to “force Catholic Hospitals to abort babies [and] force religious employers to cover abortion.”

The vice president’s position is unsurprising given the Biden-Harris administration’s open hostility toward and targeting of conservative Christians.

In October 2022, the Department of Justice charged six pro-lifers under the unconstitutional Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act for peacefully praying, reading the Bible, and singing hymns in the hallway of a Nashville abortion facility. These individuals were later convicted by a federal jury in January.

But the weaponization of government to go after Christians didn’t stop there.

In January 2023, the Biden-Harris FBI issued a memo revealing that the agency’s field office in Richmond, Virginia, was tasked with investigating the alleged threat of “white supremacy” among Catholics who attend Latin Mass. As Evita Duffy-Alfonso previously wrote in these pages, the memo said the FBI “may potentially mitigate” the supposed “threat” of “Radical-Traditionalist Catholics” with “‘tripwire and source development,’ which means further infiltration into Catholic communities using various kinds of informants.”

While FBI Director Christopher Wray claimed during congressional testimony that the memo was “a single product by a single field office,” House Republicans later uncovered that multiple FBI field offices were involved in the document’s creation, including those in Los Angeles and Portland.

The Biden-Harris Federal Trade Commission and Education Department have also targeted the largest Christian college in America.

The Catholic Association said the vice president’s remarks are “unsurprising given her radicalism on abortion and bigotry towards people of faith.” Meanwhile, CatholicVote noted how Harris’ pledge is another example of the Democrat presidential nominee “doubling down on weaponizing the government to jail pro-lifers who pray outside abortion facilities.”

“Why would any Christian vote for her?” the group wrote on X.

Source: https://thefederalist.com/2024/10/22/kamala-harris-wants-to-force-christian-hospitals-to-perform-abortions-against-their-will/