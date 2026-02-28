The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Troll's avatar
Eric Troll
4h

The last time I checked:

🇮🇷 Iran hasn’t stolen any of my freedoms.

🇮🇷 Iran didn’t run up $38 trillion in national debt and destroy our standard of living.

🇮🇷 Iran didn’t pass the Patriot Act to spy on Americans.

🇮🇷 Iran didn’t pass the income tax.

🇮🇷 Iran didn’t establish the IRS.

🇮🇷 Iran didn’t hand over full control of US monetary policy to a private banking cartel with the Federal Reserve Act of 1913.

🇮🇷 Iran didn’t force the NIH to fund gain-of-function research in Wuhan China.

🇮🇷 Iran didn’t lock down American cities, businesses and schools.

🇮🇷 Iran didn’t pass experimental and deadly mRNA “vaccine” mandates.

🇮🇷 Iran didn’t print $7 trillion during the COVID Plandemic and destroy the American economy.

🇮🇷 Iran isn’t hosting drag queen story hour in our elementary schools and libraries.

🇮🇷 Iran isn’t promoting destructive life altering transgender surgeries and medications to children.

🇮🇷 Iran isn’t flooding American airwaves with pharmaceutical products.

🇮🇷 Iran isn’t trying to block out the sun or spraying harmful chemicals all over our skies.

🇮🇷 Iran isn’t spraying all our crops with cancer causing pesticides.

🇮🇷 Iran didn’t give glyphosate manufacturers immunity from poisoning Americans.

🇮🇷 Iran didn’t accuse a Supreme Court Justice nominee of being a gang rapist.

🇮🇷 Iran didn’t spend $8 trillion invading Iraq and Afghanistan, only to hand the latter back to The Taliban after the government collapsed in 3 days following 20 years of occupation.

🇮🇷 Iran didn’t steal the 2020 election.

🇮🇷 Iran didn’t open America’s borders and flood the country with 40 million illegal immigrants.

🇮🇷 Iran didn’t to start a race war by spreading hate-crime hoaxes all over our cable news and social media networks.

🇮🇷 Iran isn’t hiding the Epstein documents and failing to prosecute corrupt billionaires, politicians and royal family members.

🇮🇷 Iran isn’t forcing Americans to pass hate-speech laws and tear down the 1st amendment.

🇮🇷 Iran has never attacked us on American soil.

🇮🇷 Iran didn’t authorize Operation Fast & Furious to allow weapons to be illegally purchased and taken back to Mexico, only to be used to kill US border patrol agents.

🇮🇷 Iran didn’t overthrow Gaddafi and destroy the country of Libya where they now have modern day slave markets.

🇮🇷 Iran didn’t hide the contents of Anthony Weiner’s laptop with over 340,000 emails from Hillary Clinton, including a files labeled “Crimes Against Children”.

🇮🇷 Iran didn’t use America’s intelligence agencies, FISA court, media organizations or political class to frame Trump for treason.

🇮🇷 Iran didn’t draw up plans to assassinate Julian Assange for exposing US war crimes in the Middle East.

🇮🇷 Iran didn’t exile Edward Snowden for revealing the widespread illegal surveillance being conducted on American citizens.

🇮🇷 Iran didn’t assassinate JFK, RFK or Charlie Kirk.

The US government did all of those things on behalf of subversive domestic and foreign influence.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Darius's avatar
Darius
3h

He / they found out about those 72 virgins Mohamed promised. I had to register for the draft under Carter because of the overthrow of America's closest nation in that region. Happy for the Persian people!

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture