Klaus Schwab Emailed Staff Notifying Them He Is Stepping Down as Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF)
As 86-year old Klaus Schwab steps down as Executive Chairman of the WEF to be a “non-executive Chairman”, see the list of potential candidates to take over his position.
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a Paid Subscriber or Founding Member.
The buzz started with an email from
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Rebel Patient™ to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.