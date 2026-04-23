Kristen Meghan Kelly is a former U.S. Air Force Bio-Environmental Engineer who has publicly claimed she discovered evidence of what she describes as geoengineering/chemtrails while on duty.

This is my viral tweet on what she tried to do, and how they got back at her.

The Video

Kristen Meghan Kelly

Military Service: She enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at age 19 (around 2001–2002 timeframe, shortly after 9/11) and served 9 years on active duty, separating around the end of 2010.

She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in Occupational Safety and Health (the Master’s is from Columbia Southern University).

Rank & AFSC: Staff Sergeant (E-5), Non-Commissioned Officer. Her Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC) was 4B071 (or 4B0X1), Bioenvironmental Engineering Technician

Role & Responsibilities: She worked as a Senior Industrial Hygienist / Environmental Specialist. Her job involved screening and approving hazardous materials brought onto Air Force bases, conducting air/soil/water sampling, radiation surveys, noise monitoring, workplace safety evaluations, and ensuring environmental compliance (essentially performing OSHA/EPA-style functions on military installations). She has described her duties as protecting service members from hazardous exposures.

She has stated she started as a skeptic about “chemtrails” but changed her mind after seeing what she claims were massive shipments of aluminum, barium, and strontium compounds being delivered to bases and allegedly mixed into jet fuel. When she reportedly raised concerns and asked for safety data sheets, she says superiors threatened her with involuntary psychiatric commitment for six months to silence her. She left the military shortly afterward and began speaking publicly around 2013–2014.

Post-Military Experience & Career Immediately after separating from active duty, she was hired as a GS-12 Industrial Hygienist / GEMS Coordinator (Green Environmental Management System / Environmental Specialist) with the Veterans Health Administration (VA). She has over 20 years total experience in industrial hygiene, occupational safety, and environmental health (military + civilian). She has worked as a consultant, public speaker, expert witness, and activist. She is also known in health-freedom circles for later whistleblowing on other topics (e.g., COVID/vaccine-related issues and OSHA concerns).



Her 2014 presentation at the Atlanta Music Liberty Fest (and subsequent interviews) is the main source of her whistleblower testimony and is widely circulated in geoengineering/chemtrails communities. Supporters view her technical background as lending credibility; critics argue the claims align with conspiracy theories not supported by mainstream science and question some details of her story.

Full Presentation 15-minute Video

"Ex-Military Whistle Blower, Kristen Meghan, Exposes Chemtrails"

This is the groundbreaking ~45-minute talk where she details her experiences as a U.S. Air Force Bio-Environmental Engineer, the shipments of aluminum/barium/strontium, her confrontation with superiors, and the alleged threats she received. It's the most widely shared version of her testimony.

The YouTube Video Info: At the 2013 Atlanta Music Liberty Fest, Kristen Meghan, former Air Force Industrial Hygienist and Environmental Specialist, gave a ground breaking presentation of what she had discovered about Chemtrails while serving her Country. This BRAVE young lady has put her livelihood / life on the line for U.S. Please take a minute to thank her and help U.S. by redistributing this Video and any other VALID information about Chemtrails to as many people as you can! This is a GLOBAL issue, other countries must get this information as well. “they” are spraying the majority of the population... Why?

The Thread

The Video

WHAT DO YOU REALLY THINK?

I see the chemtrails virtually every day, and they make me sick. It’s not normal, they are doing it on purpose, and it is quite concerning.

ONLY GOD can keep us protected from all harm! Only HE can overcome and work miracles! Only HE can work in our midst! To HIM be all the Glory!

Let Us Pray

Father God,

I come to You and ask Your forgiveness for my sins, shortcomings, and failures. Forgive me for not doing more, for not being louder, for not meeting my own expectations.

At the same time, I thank You for blessing my eyes to see, igniting my ears to hear, and warming my heart to care. I AM SO GRATEFUL FOR WHAT YOU HAVE GIVEN ME!

Help me to do more. Open my eyes yet again. Put people and situations before me so I can help in some way.

THANK YOU for blessing the work of my hands, of leading and guiding my steps!

MOST OF ALL, I thank you for the empathy and compassion You have bestowed upon me, traits that allow me to feel what others feel. While at times it is overwhelming and my heart BREAKS, THANK YOU FOR MENDING ME AND KEEPING MY SWORD SHARP! THANK YOU FOR SENDING PEOPLE WHO HELP KEEP ME GOING, HOLY LORD OF ALL CREATION!

I ask nothing of You today… only to use me. I bow before You in adoration and holiness, My Father of All the Ages and Creator of all that breathes! I only ask that You help me fight the evil that seems to prevail. Lead others to me, those who I can help!

And I PRAISE YOUR HOLY NAME FOR ALLOWING ME TO BE ALIVE FOR SUCH A TIME AS THIS! ONLY YOU ARE HOLY! ONLY YOU GET MY GLORY AND PRAISE! YOU ARE HERE IN MY MIDST AND I WORSHIP YOU FOREVERMORE!

In the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

A SPECIAL NOTE

Every story matters. Whether you or your loved one suffered from deadly hospital protocols, injuries or losses connected to the COVID-19 shots, or other forms of institutional or medical betrayal during the pandemic, your voice deserves to be heard.

By documenting what happened, you help preserve evidence, raise awareness, and ensure these crimes against humanity are never erased from history. Choose the category below that best fits your experience — and know that your courage helps bring truth, healing, and accountability for all.

AS the nation observes the 45th annual National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, a time set aside to honor survivors, remember the lost, and demand real justice, we have real solutions to make hospital deaths a MEDICAL CRIME.

While traditional victim services focus on street crime and violence, one organization is courageously expanding the conversation: The Betrayal Project USA is making sure victims of medical and institutional betrayal are finally seen, heard, and counted.

IF YOU DON’T KNOW, please join us in learning more and exposing the darkness.

If you lost someone in a hospital, please get the medical and billing records to check and see if they really died from “Covid”—or from Remdesivir and ventilators. And be sure to honor them:

Thursday, April 23 – Daily Livestream & Workshop

Event: Evening livestream as part of the “A Nation Betrayed” series (topic rotates – possible focus on brain death/organ procurement or fraud).

→ Full Week Announcement & Livestream Info

Friday, April 24 – Daily Livestream & Workshop

Event: Evening livestream as part of the “A Nation Betrayed” series (topic rotates – possible focus on paths to justice or advocacy training).

→ Full Week Announcement & Livestream Info

Saturday, April 25 – Daily Livestream & Workshop

Event: Evening livestream as part of the “A Nation Betrayed” series (closing topics and next steps).

→ Full Week Announcement & Livestream Info

→ Full Week Announcement

Ways to Participate All Week:

Here’s how you can advocate right now:

Add your loved one’s name and story to the Medical Crime Victims Memorial Wall — so they are remembered and counted: HERE. Sign the Proclamation for Victims of Medical Crimes and share it widely: HERE. Document and Report the Medical Crime — you don’t need perfect records. If something felt wrong, that is enough to begin: HERE. It guides you to the appropriate intake form based on what happened:

Hospital Protocols (harm or death from COVID-era hospital protocols, coercion, or “standard of care” issues): → HERE .

COVID Shots / Vaccine Injury (including injuries, deaths, or pregnancy losses): → HERE .

Other Institutional or Medical Betrayal (any other medical harm, neglect, or institutional betrayal): → HERE.

Share your testimony — turn personal pain into public truth: HERE.

Thank you for Sharing and Caring!

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