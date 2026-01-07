This is the start of 62 Laetrile Case Histories from the book by the same name, citing cases with permission from John Richardson, whose father, John A. Richardson, MD, researched Laetrile in the 1970’’s, treating about 4,000 cancer patients at Richardson Clinic in the San Francisco Bay area.

I am so pleased to have met John Richardson in person, and to have been introduced to the depth of Laetrile’s background information. I am sure that I never would have been able to bring forward this information to you, had John not come to our home and stayed with us. For this, I thank Our Lord!

Dr. John Richardson: A Doctor Who Dared

Here is a 1976 article featuring Dr. John Richardson, Sr. and the attack against Laetrile/Amygdalin/Vitamin B17/Apricot seeds, from a medical journal, Cancer Control Journal:

Dr. John A. Richardson, Sr. is a great role model for me and many other doctors who stand for medical freedom, alternative and integrative care, and natural treatments not embraced by the regular allopathic medical system.

He became a prominent figure in the controversial use of laetrile (amygdalin, derived from apricot pits) as an alternative cancer treatment, which he promoted as part of “metabolic therapy” alongside diet, vitamins, and enzymes. This is “Ed’s Life Plan” that my husband, Ed, is taking for remission from bladder cancer (See infographic below, under “New”, bottom left; my article is HERE).

Updated for 2026, Ed now takes 3 capsules instead of 25 apricot seeds/day: Vitamin B17, pancreatic enzymes, and Vitamin B15. I eat 12 apricot seeds/day.

The Obstacles

Like medical boards throughout the nation have done to allopathic and naturopathic doctors throughout time, the California Board of Medical Quality Assurance ( the predecessor to the current Medical Board of California) accused Richardson of unprofessional conduct for prescribing laetrile. After multiple legal battles and 2 arrests, the board revoked Dr. Richardson’ California medical license.

This is something I am all too familiar with, as 2 medical board agents in black suits showed up at 3 different places looking for me — wearing guns on holsters.

They think that taking away our piece of paper is going to stop us from sharing what God has given us as healers. Here’s what they don’t want you to know.

Of 4,000 patients described in Laetrile Case Histories: The Richardson Cancer Clinic Experience, a cross-section of 500 were selected for study. Of these, 250 were able to be contacted after years had passed; not included are those with the weakest medical histories and those that were overly repetitious. Here is some background and the first Case History:

Laetrile Case History #1

Page 129

M110MX: CANCER OF THE BREAST

In July, 1974, this fifty-year old woman sought medical attention because of a lump in her left breast. Subsequent mammogram and needle biopsy were both negative. The mammogram report concluded, however: Clinically palpable firm mass in the lower portion of the left breast which radiographically presents as an ill defined increase in density not too unlike that of fibrocystic change. The clinical feel of the lesion, however, warrants biopsy. The patient decided to have the lump removed but would not sign a surgery consent for removal of the breast in the event the lesion was cancer. Pathology report stated in part: Microscopic: … In some areas the tumor occurs as nests of cells which extend into the surrounding adipose tissue. The tumor extends to the margins of resection. Microscopic Diagnosis: Infiltrating Ductal Carcinoma, Left Breast. The fact that the tumor extended “to the margins of resection” tells us that not all of it was removed. Because of this, the doctors urged her to have her left breast amputated. The probably need for cobalt therapy following surgery was also suggested. This woman decided that she preferred to try metabolic therapy including Laetrile. Treatment was begun in August, 1974. She began the standard twenty-day course of therapy, receiving 6 to 9 grams of Laetrile I.V. per day. This was supplemented by a regimen of pancreatic enzymes and a broad spectrum of vitamins and minerals. She began the recommended animal-protein-free diet and has remained on it since that time. She has rejected all forms of orthodox therapy. To the surprise of her original physician, this patient’s cancer has not reappeared, even though it is certain that malignant tissue remained after her excisional biopsy. She continues to lead an entirely normal life with no evidence of cancer. (See Appendix for this patient’s history after 1977.)

Appendix, Page 252

Emphases are mine.

Cancer of the left breast confirmed by biopsy in July 1974. Orthodox treatments rejected. Began metabolic therapy same month. We do not know if this was continued after 1977. Per internet search, patient’s life was extended 19 years. Died at age 70 in October 1993. Cause of death is unknown to us.

The Richardson Plan

The John A. Richardson, MD Plan is an alternative cancer “metabolic therapy” to kill cancer. It includes diet, amygdalin/vitamin B17/laetrile/apricot seeds, pancreatic enzymes, and vitamin B15.

The Core Principle of Using Amygdalin (Vitamin B17)

Dr. Richardson’s protocol centers on amygdalin, known as a nitriloside compound that is abundantly found in apricot kernels and 1,200 other plants, including bitter almonds, apple seeds, and sorghum.

Amygdalin contains benzaldehyde and cyanide, but these molecules remain “locked” but are released in the presence of cancer cells due to the enzyme beta-glucosidase. Unlike conventional chemotherapy which targets all cells in the hopes of the patient surviving with enough normal cells, amygdalin targets cancer cells and leaves normal cells unaffected. That is because normal cells neutralize any free cyanide with the enzyme rhodanese, converting it into harmless thiocyanate excreted in urine, while cancer cells are selectively destroyed because they have no rhodanase and cannot stop cyanide accumulation. The Metabolic Pathway is seen below:

When I first asked Grok about other chemotherapy that use the same mechanism as amygdalin, it answered with both disulfiram and mafosfamide. OF COURSE, I couldn’t find anything more on these two, and will keep my eyes out for more information.

Key Mechanisms of Amygdalin:

The Robinson Wellness Plan considers vitamin B17 to be a systemic nutritional deficiency rather than a localized disease requiring toxic interventions like chemotherapy or radiation.

This is substantiated by the Hunza peoples, who consume up to 200 apricot seeds per day — they live to age 160 years, with women bearing children even at age 65. The Hunzas have never had cancer. This substantiates that vitamin B17 is viewed as a vitamin deficiency.

See more below:

Targeted Cytotoxicity : Amygdalin’s cyanide and benzaldehyde synergize to disrupt cancer cell metabolism without harming healthy tissue.

Oxygenation : Vitamin B15 (pangamic acid) enhances cellular oxygen uptake, creating an inhospitable environment for anaerobic cancer cells.

Immune Support: Amygdalin stimulates immune function while reducing inflammation linked to tumor growth. There are many other benefits of amygdalin, including antiparasitic effects.

Key Features of the Richardson Plan

Diet : a raw, whole-food, megavitamin approach rich in nitriloside-containing foods such as apricot kernels, apple seeds, millet, buckwheat, and lima beans, as naturally sources of B17 and other nutrients. Includes a high intake of raw vegetables, fruits, fish, and limited poultry; avoids processed foods, sugar, dairy, and meats to prevent metabolic stress and support detoxification. This is seen as essential for the protocol’s success. In other words, you can’t just swallow a few pills and expect results.

Enzymes : The pancreatic enzymes trypsin and chymotrypsin are incorporated to break down tumor coverings or coatings, which facilitates both the body’s natural immune attack by Natural Killer (NK) cells, and optimizes amygdalin’s cyanide release specifically at cancer sites. Both these actions minimize toxicity to healthy cells. Trypsin and chymotrypsin are also used to degrade the protein in beef, so avoid beef and use the enzyme activity to target cancer cells.

Supplements and Vitamins: Additional vitamins include emulsified vitamin A, high-dose vitamin C, and vitamin B15 (pangamic acid), which address deficiencies, reduce oxidative stress, and enhance immune function.

Losing My License

They can’t take away my knowledge.

Stay Tuned

This marks the beginning of a series I will do on Laetrile Case Histories: The Richardson Cancer Clinic Experience. Stay tuned as we bring forward additional, incredible case histories of amygdalin success stories, and discuss additional attributes of amydgalin and apricot seeds.

Because you need to know that there are alternatives out there that don’t just involve cutting (i.e., surgery), radiating, and targeting both cancer and normal cells (i.e., chemotherapy).

