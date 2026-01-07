The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Commoncents
15h

Amen

FREED0ML0VER
14h

I read "World Without Cancer" by G. Edward Griffin in the late seventies, and it convinced me that laetrile works. IIRC John Richardson talked Griffin into writing the book.

B17 in any form was almost impossible to find before the internet - supplement companies were afraid to touch it. I found the seeds in the late nineties on a website called apricotsfromgod, and when I was sure they were the real deal I ordered several pounds of them. Several years later when I wanted to reorder, the website was gone. I found out later that the website owner, Jason Vale, was in prison for refusing to quit selling the seeds.

Now they're much easier to find. My favorite source is apricotpower.com, which has several varieties of seeds, B17, B15 and enzymes in tablets and capsules in various strengths. I've dealt with them for years, and have never been disappointed.

