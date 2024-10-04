This is going viral in my Telegram groups:

It lists the name of the Fire Chief, his phone number, and his email address. I don't feel it is right to broadcast that information; he knows what he did and a bunch of people already know.

No flight restrictions were in effect on Saturday night or Sunday morning. Thirty minutes after the altercation with the local official, the flight restrictions went into effect.

REPORT A FAILURE TO BE ALLOWED TO HELP

Any pilots that have been threatened with arrest, in NC, trying to make rescue attempts, please let Dan Bishop aware of it

She says to call the office of Rep. Dan Bishop if you are a pilot who was threatened with arrest, or know of a pilot who was threatened. “It’s up to us, y’all!”

