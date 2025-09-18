In a landmark 4-3 ruling on September 12, 2025, the Arizona Supreme Court declared a 2021 state statute unconstitutional, stripping doctors and hospitals of broad immunity from negligence lawsuits related to COVID-19 care.

The law was retroactive to March 2020 and had shielded providers from claims unless plaintiffs proved "gross negligence"—a higher bar than standard negligence—aiming to encourage treatment amid the pandemic's uncertainties.

The case stemmed from a patient death at Mayo Clinic, Maricopa County. The 2020 lawsuit alleged negligent testing during hospitalization.

Arterial Line

They had inserted an arterial line in the radial artery of the arm, near the wrist. It gets placed quite quickly and easily, unless the blood pressure is very low:

After insertion, a pressure transducer is connected, and then a monitor displays the arterial line pressure wave, from which we get a blood pressure with every beat of the heart:

We can also get the heart rate and draw arterial blood from it, to get blood gas analysis (hemoglobin, pH, PaCO2, PaO2, HCO3–, and Base Excess) and manage blood transfusions, volume resuscitation, presser support, mechanical ventilation, and oxygenation.

This is an extremely common procedure that is routinely performed with little to no sequelae in an estimated 6 to 8 million ICU patients per year. This is based on data showing 30–50% of ICU patients receive an arterial line during their stay.

For instance, a 2014 analysis of over 500,000 U.S. ICU admissions found arterial catheter use in 38% of patients overall, rising to 49% in mechanically ventilated cases and 52% in those on vasopressors (Hsu, 2014).

Supreme Court Reversal

A lower court dismissed liability under the immunity provision, but the Supreme Court reversed it, citing Arizona's constitutional anti-abrogation clause:

"The right of action to recover damages for injuries shall never be abrogated."

Justice James Beene's majority opinion called the statute "unequivocal" in violating this protection, affirming patients' access to courts.

As we all know, lawmakers had justified the shield to prevent lawsuits deterring care for a ‘novel disease’.

However, critics, including trial lawyers, argued it unduly limited accountability. Not everyone agreed like Justice Clint Bolick, who wrote a dissent.

He said the “police powers” of the state to protect the public health are enough to justify the law shielding medical professionals from liability in when there’s an unprecedented emergency. He said that protection was needed to “encourage physicians to take the risk of treating COVID-19 patients without the benefit of full knowledge about the interaction of the virus with ordinary medical procedures.”

The Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association also spoke out, decrying the decision as ungrateful to frontline workers, warning of precedents undermining other negligence protections. Ann-Marie Alameddin, President and CEO, said the ruling amounts to the state giving medical providers “the back of the hand” after they risked caring for patients at the height of the pandemic.

The ruling only covers cases between March 11, 2020 and March 30, 2022, from the time when Governor Doug Ducey had declared the emergency and when he ended it.

This ruling revives dismissed cases, potentially exposing providers to liability for COVID treatments like vaccines, Remdesivir, and ventilators.

Voiding the statute opens the door for those who had filed COVID-related malpractice claims during that period. We don’t know how many cases were filed, as many people who suffered a loss were unable to file because they couldn’t find a lawyer to prosecute, exactly because of the Emergency. And lots of people didn’t even try to sue because they thought the law precluded it — if they didn’t file, they are apparently out of luck because their statute of limitations has already passed.

Will other states follow suit? The balance between public health emergencies and our constitutional rights is bound to be further tested by similar laws that could possibly go into effect nationwide — We hope.

All eyes on Arizona!

There may be additional lawsuits.

Other States with Similar Laws

During the plandemic, 38 states plus D.C. enacted similar temporary liability shields for healthcare providers.

Additional States

Note: Federal PREP Act protections (extended through 2029) provide additional layered immunity for vaccines/tests but not general care.

Many of these states also raised the lawsuit bar from “negligence’ to ‘gross negligence’ or ‘willful misconduct’.

Florida: Broad immunity for "good faith" COVID actions until at least end of 2025; covers hospitals, physicians, and telehealth.

Texas: Shields against negligence claims until September 2025; applies to emergency care and resource allocation. We know Raymond Hockett and Paul Batts have cases under review for criminal charges.

Georgia: Ongoing under the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic Business Safety Act; presumption of risk assumption at facilities.

North Carolina: Extended through 2024 but under active review/litigation in 2025; covers good-faith emergency responses.

Idaho: Immunity in pending nursing home cases; broad shields for pandemic-era care upheld in 2024 appeals.

Missouri: Coalition-backed protections; dismissals in 2024 COVID suits indicate ongoing application amid appeals.

New York: Emergency or Disaster Treatment Protection Act remains active for good-faith COVID care; no expiration tied to emergency end. We await the resumption of Rebecca Charles v. Northwell Health in Glen Cove, NY.

New Jersey: 2020 law immunizes professionals/facilities for telehealth and out-of-specialty treatment; extended indefinitely.

Massachusetts: 2020 legislation plus PREP directive; shields for errors in good faith, no sunset date.

Connecticut: Executive Order 7U (2020) immunity for treating COVID patients; renewed for lingering claims.

Illinois: Executive order immunity for nursing homes/healthcare; upheld in 2025 Supreme Court ruling with carve-outs for willful acts.

Kansas: COVID-19 Response and Reopening Act provides retroactive shields; active for claims post-2020.

Lawsuits Against Remdesivir Use for Covid

I couldn’t research all these cases, so here’s a review by Grok:

Yes, numerous families across the United States have filed wrongful death lawsuits against hospitals, alleging that the administration of Remdesivir—often without informed consent or as part of COVID-19 protocols—directly caused organ failure (especially kidney damage) and the deaths of their loved ones. These suits typically claim medical negligence, battery, elder abuse, and fraud, citing financial incentives for hospitals (e.g., up to $20,000 per dose under CARES Act bonuses) and known risks of the drug, which was authorized under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) despite limited safety data. While many cases face hurdles like PREP Act immunity (which shields providers from liability for "covered countermeasures" like Remdesivir (unless willful misconduct is proven), several have advanced to discovery or trial, and attorneys report dozens more in the pipeline as of 2025. Notable Examples Here's a non-exhaustive list of documented cases from court filings and reports: California (Fresno County, 2022): 14 families sued Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, and Clovis Community Medical Center for wrongful death and battery. They alleged hospitals forced Remdesivir on elderly patients despite refusals, leading to kidney/liver failure and deaths. The suit highlighted a "death protocol" combining the drug with starvation, ventilation, and sedatives, funded by government bounties.

California (Riverside/San Bernardino, 2022): Widows Christina Briones and Evangeline Ortega sued Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center and Redlands Community Hospital. Briones claimed her healthy 50-year-old husband died of renal failure after unauthorized Remdesivir; Ortega alleged her 65-year-old husband's organ failure and death stemmed from the drug, undisclosed for hospital bonuses. Both cases advanced despite PREP Act defenses.

Minnesota (Ramsey County, 2023): Two families sued HealthPartners and Regions Hospital for protocols that administered Remdesivir against patients' wishes, causing harm and deaths via kidney poisoning and cardiac issues. Attorney Andrew Barnhart noted more suits planned for 2024, tying it to profiteering.

Nevada (Clark County, 2022–2024): The family of Hal de Becker sued Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center after doctors switched him from ivermectin to Remdesivir without consent, leading to rapid decline and death. The Nevada Supreme Court dismissed it in September 2024 under PREP Act immunity, but it highlighted informed consent failures.

Wisconsin (2021–2023): The family of 19-year-old Grace Schara (with Down syndrome) sued Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital for a "lethal blend" including Remdesivir without consent, resulting in sedation and death. The case, alleging battery and negligence, went to trial in June 2025 to challenge PREP Act barriers.

A 2023 class action against Gilead Sciences (Remdesivir's maker) alleges false advertising of safety, indirectly implicating hospitals. Broader Context These lawsuits emerged amid controversy over Remdesivir: While FDA-authorized and linked to faster recovery in some trials (e.g., 54% lower mortality risk in low-oxygen patients per a 2024 CIDRAP study), critics cite WHO's 2020 non-recommendation, high adverse event rates (up to 75% including organ damage), and studies showing no survival benefit or even harm in severe cases. Attorneys like Warner Mendenhall and groups like Freedom Counsel aim to build precedents for class actions, potentially aiding hundreds of families. If you've experienced a similar loss, consult a medical malpractice attorney (e.g., via Medical Justice MN or Truth for Health Foundation) for records review—many states' statutes of limitations are expiring soon. Recent rulings like Arizona's (September 2025) striking immunity laws could bolster these claims.

Let Us Pray 🙏

Dear Lord,

Forgive us our sins and lead us to everlasting life! We repent and call upon Your Name to make us whole!

We pray for the injured, the sick, and the troubled! Bless our lives, bless our bodies, and heal our land!

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen! 🙏

Reference

Hsu, D. J., et al. (2014). "The Association of Arterial Catheter Use with Outcomes in Critically Ill Patients." Critical Care Medicine; 42(12), A1472. This study analyzed data from the Project IMPACT database, covering 501,719 ICU admissions across 172 U.S. hospitals from 2001–2008, reporting arterial catheter use rates.