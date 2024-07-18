Oh, they ended up walking into a closed room, so this videographer was left outside the door at the top of the escalator.

At the RNC last night, a group of 5-6 or more Senators surroubded Director of the Secret Service Kim Cheatie. They yelled at her, and questioned her authority and decision-making skills.

In sequence, and sometimes with overlapping questions, Sen. Marsha Blackburn and others wanted to know, for example, why Trump wasn't notified AN HOUR before the shooting that there was a shooter on the top of the building.

Kim stood there, shaking her head, “Yes”… but didn't answer. Then she explained it wasn't a good environment for a discussion and promised that she would answer their questions.

They suggested that they could “go upstairs right now” to talk about it. So Kim and the group started walking away, towards the escalator.

En route, it appeared that Kim was trying to lose herself in the crowd. But no, the Senators followed her fast pace!

That's when Sen. Blackburn said,

"You can run, but you can't hide!"

They shut the door on the person with the video, and we don't have a report on what was said. If you want to see the whole video before that, see it HERE.

And a Meme Video for the Evening ⬇️

