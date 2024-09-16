Virginia State Delegate Kathy Tran, pictured above, wrote a bill that would allow an abortion decision to be determined even after the moment of childbirth. The former governor of Virginia agreed with her.

We previously discussed how sick the abortion issue has become, even with a trans biological man who wanted female parts transplanted, just so he could have an abortion.

No doctor showed up to defend the bill and answer questions about what mental conditions would be acceptable for a woman to have an abortion - even after she went into labor. The law allowed for this.

In utero etal images are below, as well as an image of instruments used for an abortion.

The video below shows the Virginia Governor, who sure seems okay with killing a disabled baby after birth.

Ralph Northam is a Democrat who was Virginia's governor from 2018 to 2022. Northam is a pediatric neurologist who should have known that infanticide is illegal in all states.

In 2019, Northam provided an interview to radio station WTOP, in which he responded to the question of whether he supported a state law that would have loosened restrictions on late-term abortions.

9 States + D.C. Allow Late-Term Abortions for Any Reason

Alaska Colorado Maryland Michigan Minnesota New Jersey New Mexico Oregon Vermont Washington, D.C.

CARE Clinic in Maryland Still Performs Late-Term Abortions

