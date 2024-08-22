Lawyer Laiana Vasatta was just 34 years old when she died with 61 others in the VoePass passenger airplane crash in São Paulo, Brazil on 9 August.

Share The Rebel Patient™

Attorney Vasatta was a partner at a local law firm, Demski & Vasatta in Cascavel, Paraná. The firm specialises in consumer and employment law. Laiana specialized in defending labor and consumer rights, focusing on lawsuits against Brazilian and international airlines.

She worked on protecting clients' rights in situations such as overbooking, flight delays, missed connections, and lost luggage. She also created content on social media with tips on these topics, explaining how customers should proceed in seeking their rights when companies failed.

At the time of her death, Laiana had 90 ongoing cases, all in defense of consumer rights, and also served as a tax attorney. Her airline cases included issues such as:

Consumer rights and supplier responsibility

Expired food served on the aircraft

Flight cancellations

Hotels provided by the airline that did not meet the customer's needs

Irregular service**

Lost luggage (several cases)

Overbooking

Selling more seats are sold than the aircraft can accommodate

Tickets paid with miles

Vouchers

Here are some of the 90 cases, all related to consumer assistance, as posted on Laiana’s Instagram. They show such instances as “irregularity in service”:

If you are a lawyer, you may be able to access Laiana’s cases at www.jusbrasil.com.br

Laiana is survived by her husband Fábio Bigoli, who was supposed to board the same plane with her as they both headed to a wedding the next day. Instead, he took an earlier flight.

Fábio’s brother, Rodrigo Bigolin, also had a ticket for the deadly flight, but was unable to board the plane for reasons that are unknown. He sure had a lucky escape.

Thank you for praying for Laiana’s surviving family, especially her mother.

LET US PRAY

Let Us Pray | Photo by Marco Ceschi on Unsplash

Father God, Holy Lord of All the Ages,

We ask you to bless Laiana’s family, especially her husband and mother. Help them to be comforted by Your Holy Spirit, blessed by Your Promises, and Filled with Your Light and Love.

Help her memory to give others the smile which she always displayed. Grant them Your Peace that surpasses all understanding, and help them to seek Your face for continued sorrow.

Also bless all the other affected families who had loved ones on the plane. Bless them, show Yourself to them, and also provide guidance and comfort to them. Help them to become closer to You.

We pray this in Jesus’ Name. Amen.

Leave a comment