Jae Bee
13h

I believe this happened to someone I know. They went in the hospital for a bad cough, bad respiratory infection- was induced into a coma, then said he has suffered brain damage, was on life support- then taken off. It was fast, quick.

He was in his early 30s.

When I had heard of his death and what happened I was so confused and suspicious, I thought this just doesn’t make any sense. Reading these stories make me even question his death even more. This was about 2013ish.

His name was Idilio. We called him Ed or E.D.

God bless his soul. 🙌

Redeemed Dissident
12h

Besides being pernicious evil being manifested beyond description, it is a symptom of the de-humanization of individual persons. We see the same idea in the "trans" deception being foisted on us and especially children (and even more specifically autistic children).; that is, that we are being manipulated, via extraordinary forms of utilitarian reductionism, to see ourselves and others as a collection of parts, not a whole system miraculously designed and having an intrinsic value, worth & sacred nature that gives us a dignity & a station above being seen for our commodified value for utilitarian business enterprises. That we are witnessing this on a wholesale basis worldwide says much about the depths to which we've sunk in terms of understanding who we are and the purposes and intentions for which we were made. When life is no longer a sacred and inherently beautiful thing, the ugliness of evil moves in and evidences for us through the resulting actions taken what it is truly all about -- on this and many other issues related to our sovereign humanity and our bodily integrity and autonomy.

