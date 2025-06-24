

LEGAL EUTHANASIA: In my opinion, few people followed or are aware of the final verdict on the case, Schara v Ascension Health. The ramifications are here for you to review, so that you are aware of not only what happened during this trial, but what has already happened around the world in terms of legal euthanasia.

First I review what happened, and all 13 violations of the standard of care. Then we see what has already happened in the UK, knowing that Canada’s MAID (Medical Assistance In Dying) program already allows minors to commit suicide without their parent’s permission. You will see the pattern and the goals. I will also lay out the Solution for you (ourpatientrights.com), that protects you.

WARNER MENDENHALL, ON GRACE SCHARA

Watch the video and see for yourself what the hospital ALLOWS, what was DONE, and WHAT THE JURY APPROVED.

Warner Mendenhall, Plaintiff Attorney

Opening Statement

"Nurse McInnis injected Grace Schara with morphine, a powerful opioid drug that suppresses breathing. Her only defense against these drugs was breathing. Dr Shokar placed an order - Do Not Resuscitate. Now our Grace was dead." "In this trial we will show that Grace Schara was killed by a deadly injection while dozens of clinical personnel stood aside and did nothing".

The Landmark Case of Grace Schara

No one expected this case to be a “landmark” because hospitals are allowed to murder. We expected the TRUTH to be told, EYES to be opened, and JUSTICE to prevail.

Instead, the jury ruled last Thurday, June 19, 2025, fully ONE DAY EARLY AND ONLY AFTER AN ESTIMATED 15 MINUTES of deliberation, that Dr. Gavin Shokar, Nurse Hollee McInnis, and Ascention Health were NOT GUILTY of 13 Claims that took the life of Grace.

ALLEGATIONS

The allegations were wrongful death, medical negligence, violation of informed consent, and initially battery (though the battery charge was later dismissed by the Judge).

The claims revolved around the medical treatment and circumstances leading to the death of 19-year-old Grace Schara on October 13, 2021, at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital.

List of the 13 Claims

I did my best to list all the claims, which encompass specific allegations of negligence, lack of informed consent, and improper handling of Grace Schara’s care, especially on the administration of specific medications (Precedex, lorazepam, and the final dose of morphine), the unauthorized and non-notified placement of a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order, and the failure to intervene during her respiratory distress by reversing the DNR.

The claims against Dr. Gavin Shokar, Nurse Hollee McInnis, and Ascension Health can be categorized as medical negligence, violations of informed consent, and wrongful death claims.

Medical Negligence Claims

Improper Administration of Precedex: By starting Precedex at a higher dose on the 13th, then continuing and increasing it, despite prior adverse reactions (e.g., hypotension and bradycardia on October 7th or 8th), was a violation of the standard of care. Failure to Monitor and Respond to Oversedation: Staff, including Dr. Shokar and Nurse McInnis, failed to adequately monitor Grace for signs of oversedation, which occurred multiple times during her stay. Improper Administration of 2 Doses of Lorazepam: Lorazepam, a long-acting Valium with a half-life of 18 hours, was administered without medical necessity or proper monitoring, contributing to oversedation and respiratory distress. The 2nd dose was given after only 15 minutes had lapsed, essentially doubling the dose in Grace, who clearly exhibited a sensitivity to sedatives. Failure to Properly Diagnose and Treat Grace’s Condition: Dr. Shokar and hospital staff misdiagnosed or failed to address Grace’s metabolic acidosis, instead attributing her symptoms solely to COVID-19 pneumonia, leading to inappropriate treatment by giving Precedex, lorazepam, and the last dose of morphine, which took away her ability to breathe. Improper Administration of Morphine: Morphine, a respiratory depressant, was inappropriately ordered by Dr. Shokar and administered by Nurse McInnis, worsening Grace’s condition and causing her to temporarily stop breathing — this could have been either reversed or her breathing could have been assisted with an AmbuBag. The latter argument was not made by the Plaintiff Attorneys. Failure to Provide Emergency Intervention: All staff were inappropriately bound by the DNR order after she stopped breathing from the morphine. They did nothing about Grace’s respiratory distress, nor did they perform lifesaving measures when her condition deteriorated. Instead, when Grace’s sister, Jess, complained that Grace was cold, Nurse McInnis merely told her to get put a blanket on her.

Violation of Informed Consent Claims

Failure to Inform Family of Medication Risks: Dr. Shokar and Nurse McInnis did not inform Grace’s parents, who were her Powers of Attorney (POA), about the administration of Precedex, lorazepam, and morphine or their risks. They had no idea that these sedatives were being used on Grace’s last day of life — and the hospital doctor testified that Admission paperwork ALLOWED the ICU to sedate Grace. Furthermore, the defense made the statement that because even though NO ADMISSION PAPERWORK WAS SIGNED, Scott "did not (Grace) leave the hospital", which was CONSENT FOR GENERAL CARE. Unauthorized Administration of Sedatives: Medications were given without explicit consent from the Schara POAs, violating their right to make informed medical decisions. Again, the hospital doctor testified that THESE MEDICATIONS DID NOT REQUIRE CONSENT. Failure to Disclose Adverse Reactions: Staff failed to inform the family of prior oversedation episodes (e.g., on October 7th or 8th), which severely impacted their ability to advocate for Grace. Unauthorized DNR Order: Without family knowledge or permission, Dr. Gavin Shokar placed a DNR order on Grace’s chart, which the family only discovered during her final moments. Dr. Shokar testified that while Scott did not want Grace to be intubated, this was inconsistent with performing CPR without intubation — which would have led to her death after resuscitation, with the concommitant complications of fractured ribs, etc.

Wrongful Death Claims

Causing Death Through Drug Overdose: The combined administration of Precedex, lorazepam, and morphine that was ordered by Dr. Shokar and administered by Nurse McInnis, directly caused Grace’s respiratory failure and death, not COVID-19. In direct contradiction, a Defense Medical Expert testified that he “was certain” Grace would have died from Covid, even had it not been for the sedatives. Failure to Reverse DNR or Act on Family’s Requests: Hospital staff, including Dr. Shokar and Nurse McInnis, completely ignored the family’s pleas to revoke the DNR and save Grace during her final moments, contributing to her death. They claimed it would be “futile” because Grace was in the process of dying from Covid anyway. Negligent Hospital Protocols: Ascension’s COVID-19 treatment protocols that were followed by Dr. Shokar and Nurse McInnis, prioritized sedatives and restricted other interventions, which directly led to Grace’s preventable death.

The Verdict

After 15 minutes of deliberation, the verdict addressed these 13 claims. 10 of the 12 jurors agreed upon each claim, based on the “perponderance of the evidence”, as required in a civil case.

THE PERPONDERANCE OF THE EVIDENCE | Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash

This meant that on the legal scale, the verdict depended only upon 1 FEATHER of weight added to the scale. It was not “beyond a reasonable doubt”, or any other measure — simply 1 feather.

Only 2 of the 13 claims had a dissenter, with 1 dissenter for each of those 2 claims.

Dying in the UK

In the UK, they see that the risk of death in their country is excessive and without explanation. In reply, we see an all-too-familiar context.

REJECTED AMENDMENTS TO END OF LIFE BILL

Amendment 1

Description: To require a second independent medical opinion confirming the terminal illness and prognosis of six months or less.

Reason for Rejection: Deemed redundant given existing safeguards requiring two doctors' assessments.

NOTE: In Schara v Ascension, it was shown that had Grace had no next of kin, 2 doctors could have made her a DNR. End of story.

Amendment 2

Description: To mandate a mandatory cooling-off period of 14 days between the request and the provision of assisted dying, extendable in complex cases.

Reason for Rejection: Considered unnecessary due to the existing 14-day reflection period, with flexibility already built into the process.

Amendment 3

Description: To exclude individuals with mental health conditions (e.g., depression) from eligibility unless their terminal illness is the primary cause of their request.

Reason for Rejection: Seen as overly restrictive, potentially denying choice to those with coexisting conditions, with psychiatric assessments already required.

Amendment 4

Description: To prohibit assisted dying for individuals with eating disorders (e.g., anorexia nervosa) unless their terminal illness is unrelated.

Reason for Rejection: Labeled the "anorexia loophole" by critics; rejected as it was argued that terminal illness criteria would already exclude such cases, and specific exclusions were deemed discriminatory.

Amendment 5

Description: To require annual reporting on the number of assisted dying cases involving patients with disabilities, to monitor potential coercion.

Reason for Rejection: Opposed due to privacy concerns and the belief that existing oversight mechanisms were sufficient. NOTE: It is felt by many that had Grace not had Down Syndrome, they would not have murdered her. It was also brought up that Down Syndrome may have an 200% increased chance of being made a DNR, versus those without it.

Amendment 6

Description: To allow family members or carers to challenge an assisted dying request if they suspect undue influence or coercion.

Reason for Rejection: Rejected to protect patient autonomy, with concerns it could open the door to frivolous objections delaying the process.

NOTE: Neither Grace nor her parents/POAs had no voice whatsoever.

Amendment 7

Description: To mandate that patients be informed of all palliative care options before making an assisted dying request.

Reason for Rejection: Considered covered under existing consultation requirements, with no need for additional legislation.

NOTE: Grace’s POAs were not notified of polypharmacy sedatives, respiratory depressants, nor the DNR.

Amendment 8

Description: To extend the eligibility criteria to include non-terminal conditions with unbearable suffering (e.g., advanced multiple sclerosis).

Reason for Rejection: Deemed too broad, risking scope beyond the bill’s focus on terminal illness.

Amendment 9

Description: To require a judicial review process for all assisted dying approvals to ensure compliance with safeguards.

Reason for Rejection: Seen as impractical and burdensome, potentially delaying access, with existing medical and legal oversight deemed adequate.

Amendment 10

Description: To prohibit assisted dying if the patient’s decision is influenced by a perceived burden on family or society.

Reason for Rejection: Rejected as difficult to assess objectively, with safeguards already in place to detect coercion.

NOTE: It is well established that those who were made DNR during the Plandemic were more likely to be “noncontributors” to society.

Amendment 11

Description: To establish a national register of healthcare professionals willing to participate in assisted dying, ensuring voluntary participation.

Reason for Rejection: Opposed due to logistical challenges and concerns about creating a stigmatized "death list," with current opt-in provisions considered sufficient.

NOTE: Dr. Gavin Shokar was from Canada, having received his Family Practice training there. Obviously, he has had exposure to the MAID Program.

Amendment 12

Description: To require posthumous audits of all assisted dying cases to assess compliance with the law.

Reason for Rejection: Rejected due to resource constraints and privacy issues, with ongoing monitoring by the Care Quality Commission deemed adequate.

Amendment 13

Description: To allow patients to withdraw their request at any stage without prejudice or pressure to reconsider.

Reason for Rejection: Considered already implicit in the bill’s patient-centered approach, with no need for explicit restatement.

NOTE: Grace’s DNR was not reversed, despite pleas from the family.

These amendments were debated and rejected during the Commons stage of bill processing, with the bill passing its second reading on June 20, 2025, by a vote of 314 to 291. Also, the rejection of these amendments has fueled criticism from opponents, such as “Baroness Finlay” and the “Not Dead Yet UK campaign”, who argue that the bill lacks sufficient safeguards against coercion and misuse. The bill now proceeds to the House of Lords, where further amendments may be proposed.

We may want to keep an eye on this Bill, as it is bound to have replicas in the USA.

UNDER CONSIDERATION: The UK’s End of Life Bill for Terminally Ill Adults

REJECTED AMENDMENTS

ON JUNE 20, 2025: The bill passed its second reading in the House of Commons with a historic vote, marking a significant step toward legalizing assisted dying in England and Wales.

The amendments were debated and rejected during this Commons stage, with the House of Lords expected to review and potentially amend the bill later in 2025.

The legislation aims to allow terminally ill adults with a prognosis of six months or less to request assistance to end their lives, subject to safeguards, but the rejected amendments sought to add further protections.

Recent public and political discourse, including opposition from disability advocates, has intensified around the bill, influencing the rejection of amendments like those addressing the "anorexia loophole" and burden-based eligibility.

Source: www.bbc.com (Published: June 20, 2025),

The UK Parliament Bill

WHAT I REALLY THINK - “DON’T BE SCARED, BE PREPARED!” ~ by Laura Bartlett

They’re all in on it. And we will see more of this all the way around: in the US, and in other countries. But don’t be scared of going to the hospital for an emergency — be prepared!

LOOK AT WHAT WE LEARNED:

THE ANSWER

“GOD’S GOT THIS!” ~ by Grace Schara Take Personal Responsibility. Do Not Trust (THE BEAST) System. If You Need a Hospital because You Broke a Leg, Be Prepared.

Protect Yourself

We must be protected from Hospital Protocols, and there is no one I trust to help my family be pointed in the right direction, than Laura Bartlett and OurPatientRights.com or HospitalHostageHelp.com. I believe in what Laura is doing so much that I have added a page on her important services to my main website, seen below.

Scott Schara rescued his friend Robert Paiser with these documents from Laura, as have countless others.

And then there’s this, another sad case that brought us all to realize just how bad things were.

And we see the case of Rebecca Charles vs Northwell Health in NY:

NOTE: You can download Rebecca’s APP to notify others about your specific hospital experience, and recommend either for or against taking someone there for care.

Realize that even visiting someone else in the hospital may make you aware of these situations. Here’s Scott Schara’s experience:

We hope our country will not come to the point where we have MAID Euthanasia

PROTECT YOURSELF

MEMORIZE ONE OF THESE WEBSITES, AND PUT THIS NUMBER IN YOUR CELL PHONE 888-219-3637 or 888-C19-EMERgency

Let Us Pray

Holy God,

Forgive us our sins, and thank you for leading us to everlasting life through Your Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ! May we always saturate ourselves in Your perfect love and light, Your perfection, and Your faithfulness!

We continue to pray for the Schara family, and for all those who have lost someone to the hospital protocols. Mend their hearts as only You can, Father God of All Creation, All that Lives and Breathes!

Thank You for this day, and for all You have done to put us here in this position! Keep opening the doors that need to be opened, and closing the doors that need to be closed — even if sometimes they slam in our face!

LET US SHAKE OFF THE SAND FROM OUR SANDALS! Let us take a deep breath and remain in AWE of YOUR MERCY AND KINDNESS THAT HAVE SUSTAINED EVERY PROPHET AND PURPOSE TO YOUR PERFECT WILL!

ONLY YOU ARE HOLY! ONLY YOU ARE WORTHY! ONLY YOU ARE FAITHFUL!

Help us to be HOLY, as You are HOLY, LORD!

We pray all this in the Mighty Name of Jesus!

Amen!

