The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathie's avatar
Kathie
3h

So sad and sickening :(

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
susan molendyk's avatar
susan molendyk
3h

I’d be interested in how they picked the jury? They probably stacked it full of people who can’t see past the obvious. A calculated selection of jurists who cannot see past the power structures in place.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture