Were Ex-Senator Nancy Schaefer and her husband murdered after she exposed Children’s Protective Services (CPS)?

Nancy Schaefer was a Georgia Senator from 2004 to 2008.

See References below for Sen. Nancy’s report, "The Corrupt Business of Child Protective Services".

Throughout her career as an activist and politician, she was a champion of Christian conservative causes, opposing the department of Child Protective Services (a.k.a. Department of Children and Families). After four years of investigation, on November 16, 2007 she published a report entitled "The Corrupt Business of Child Protective Services".[8] After publishing the report, in a press conference she exclaimed that the report caused her to lose her position as a Georgia State Senator. In addition, she stood firmly in her support of the anti-abortion agenda, and also opposed gay marriage. In expressing her Christian beliefs she promoted the display of the Ten Commandments in public places.[2][3] She was a senior official in the Baptist church, having served as a First Vice President of the Georgia Baptist Convention.[3]

Nancy Schaefer and her husband Bruce were found violently murdered in their northeast Georgia home shortly after she made this statement:

“I am convinced without a shadow of a doubt that parents across this country need to be warned of the dangers of the Child Protective Services, nationwide… the Child Protective Services has become a protected empire... built on taking children and separating families… families will have to be destroyed for the One World Government to completely develop... Children are being taken away from their parents in a ruthless kind of behavior. How do you tame Child Protective Services? It may be only by closing it completely and starting over at the beginning with pro-family values.” ~ Nancy Schaefer, Former Senator

Preliminarily, it looked to be a murder-suicide.

Schaefer was found dead at her home in Turnerville, Georgia in Habersham County on March 26, 2010 with a single gunshot wound to her back along with her husband of 52 years, Bruce Schaefer, who was found with a single gunshot wound to his chest. Police concluded the deaths to have been a murder–suicide perpetrated by her husband, but the motive for the murder was unclear and never established.[2][9][10] A few years before her death she had published and promoted the report "The Corrupt Business of Child Protective Services", leading to conspiracy theories surrounding her murder.[11] Upon her death, fellow State Senator Ralph Hudgens eulogized her as "almost like a rock star of the Christian right".[7]

Stew Peters and Warrior Bride Ministries

Listen to this episode of Stew Peters, who hosts Dr. Peter Breggin to discuss psychiatry and drugs. Many of us know and love him and his wife Ginger, both here on Substack, at

Dr. Peter Breggin was a Professor at Harvard University. He is also known as “The Conscience of Psychiatry”, and has done some fantastic works to stop government-funded eugenics programs, and for exposing CPS and their corrupt ways.

In this show, Dr. Breggin describes how he was writing about these things 25 years ago: how foster care kids are more likely to be drugged by doctors, 27-30% moreso than their peers not in foster care and on Medicaid, in a system of child abuse that bathes their brain in anti-psychotic neurotoxic drugs. They get diagnosed with ADHD, are heavily medicated to become numb, and eventually lose control of their lives and tinker with street drugs more. They don’t meet growth markers well, they have more criminality, more obesity, have more mental health diagnoses, and they die earlier than others.

The same Stew Peters Show then segways to Brandi Brassel.

Brandi Brassel and Warrior Bride Ministries

At about the 17 minute mark, Stew introduces Brandi Brassel from Warrior Bride Ministries to talk in depth about the Satanic Ritual Abuse that thousands of children undergo each year, and how children are forced into trafficking other children for sacrifices.

Brandi survived sex abuse and drug addiction as a child, was saved by Jesus Christ, and she now helps rescue other women from the sex and child trafficking industry.

Brandi describes the most Satanic holidays, because there is a correlation between these times and a subsequently exponential number of “suddenly” missing children. Of course, these holidays center around holidays of the Christian tradition.

Brandi continues.

“High holy days” for the Satanic culture are Christmas and Easter. Others include all the solstaces, like winter and spring, and full moons, centering on a moon rotation.

Each holiday has its own requirements: some are blood sacrifices, others are sexual sacrifices.

Stew also discussed the most horrific and upsetting event: kids presenting other kids for sacrifice:

“Some of the girls are brought up as breeders… They are scheduled in ritual abuse in specific times, so that if they are impregnated at a specific holiday that requires a human sacrifice, they have a newborn child available for that. Which can be easier or sometimes is required for the holiday, as opposed to kidnapping a child and keeping them for a week or grooming them for a sacrifice.”

Sometimes the child is sacrificed for blood. Other times, it’s for cannibalism.

Stew discusses how so many people do not want to believe this is happening. He asks Brandi to tell us how deep this hole is. Brandi replies that there are many different “groups”. And the children are passed around in them. There are “generational groups” of families, and “power groups” in the military. Children are sold and bought and trafficked. There is programming and mind control.

It’s all bigger than anyone wants to think or admit.

Brandi tells of many accounts where children were trafficked through CPS, or CPS:

“failed to protect them, left them in their abusive situations. It’s a running theme with our clients that there’s some kind of interaction or playgun with CPS. With them.”

Stew specifically asks Brandi, “So CPS is the common ground that you see.”

Brandi: “It is. In a lot of them, yes.”

“ These Litte Ones ”

Millions of children vanish each year. 83,000 each month, 2,700 a day, 115 per hour.

This translates to 1 every 30 seconds.

It makes you wonder…where do they all go?

Watch Stew’s documentary, “These Little Ones”.

From the producers of “Watch the Water”, directors Matthew Miller Skow and Nicholas Stumphauzer tackle the dark underworld of CPS sex trafficking, elite pedophilia, and the shady death of truth seeking icon Isaac Kappy.

What God Says

Children are a Blessing

Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward. (Ps 127:3)

Do Not Harm the Children

Take heed that ye despise not one of these little ones; for I say unto you, That in heaven their angels do always behold the face of my Father which is in heaven. (Matt 18:10)

Better to Hang a Millstone

It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones. (Luke 17:2)

The Wicked will be Destroyed

When the wicked spring as the grass, and when all the workers of iniquity do flourish; it is that they shall be destroyed for ever: (Ps 92:7)

God Wins

But thou, LORD, art most high for evermore. (Ps 92:8)

LET US PRAY

Dear Lord God,

For the children, we pray. For all abused infants and adolescents, we pray for their safety and freedom from abuse. For the CPS workers, Lord we Pray for some Whistleblowers, for Your interventions, for Your protection of their bodies, minds, and souls. For the church who should help, Lord forgive the lapses and help rebuild families.

Help the affected children FIND YOU! Send them angels, send US to them, keep our eyes opened to see those in need.

Cleanse our hearts to a new level, Oh God of All the Ages. Allow us to increase our spirituality and cognizance of all that is happening. As the evil unfolds, help us to see it and absorb it for what it is, and then to repackage it as something that we can change.

Take our pleas, Lord, and help even one child to escape!

A TRUE, PERSONAL TESTIMONY

As I prayed that last part, let me tell you what happened just a few months ago, and the kind of help that you can be.

My husband came home from the grocery store one Friday night. He didn’t tell me what he saw, but the next morning, I overheard him telling someone else what happened.

He saw a naked child running away from a hotel and into the main highway. A man was in the distance from him, chasing him.

What would you do if you saw this naked child?

What would you do if you heard this story the next morning?

Think about it before scrolling down. What would you do?

I told him to call 911. He did. He gave the location of the motel, and described what happened.

We never heard back from them, of course. But that same night, we happened to drive by the same location. And guess what?

There were police cars, sirens, flashing lights EVERYWHERE.

Someone was getting arrested.

Reference

Source: https://fightcps.com/pdf/TheCorruptBusinessOfChildProtectiveServices.pdf