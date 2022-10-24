A most beautiful Letter to the Unvaccinated was published In September (see below). When this letter first came out, and shortly after an August 22, 2022 post by The Constitutional Nobody, I wrote my own August 24, 2022 Substack on it. I also wrote my own Letter to the Vaccinated Who Have Remorse.

The Constitutional Nobody link was quoted many, including Dr. Pierre Kory.

To be sure, my check on the original link shows that it was written as:

https://ussanews.com/2022/08/22/message-to-the-unvaccinated/

Now it redirects to the USSA site:

https://ussanews.com/2022/09/16/chip-roys-message-to-the-gop-stop-funding-the-things-you-campaign-against/

… having nothing to do with the Letter. Perhaps they removed the original article.

Back to trying to credit the real author.

On October 12, 2022, LifeSiteNews.com Published an Article Stating:

The link to the original publication shows the poem was by France’s General Christian Blanchon; it was published in French:

On October 17, LifeSiteNews published a correction to their own article above, so now we can get down to the bottom of who wrote it:

“Correction, October 17, 2022 at 1:40 p.m. Eastern time:” “LifeSiteNews has updated this article to indicate that the text of the tribute letter may have originated with Spanish biologist and film-maker Fernando López-Mirones.”

LifeSiteNews published the original Letter to the Unvaccinated by Ferando López-Mirones, posted on his Telegram.

Here is the English version of the Letter, now credited to Spanish biologist and film maker Ferando López-Mirones:

Letter to The Unvaccinated

“Even if I were pollinated and fully vaccinated, I would admire the unvaccinated for withstanding the greatest pressure I have ever seen, even from partners, parents, children, friends, colleagues and doctors. People who were capable of such personality, courage and critical ability are undoubtedly the best of humanity. They are everywhere, in all ages, levels of education, states and ideas. They are of a special kind; they are the soldiers that every army of light wants to have and the children that every parent dreams of having. They are beings above the average of their societies, they are the essence of the people who have built all cultures and conquered horizons. They are there, next to you, they look normal, but they are superheroes. They did what others could not, they were the tree that withstood the hurricane of insults, discrimination and social exclusion. And they did it because they thought they were alone, and believed they were the only ones. Banned from their families’ tables at Christmas, they never saw anything so cruel. They lost their jobs, let their careers sink, had no more money … but they didn’t care. They suffered immeasurable discrimination, denunciation, betrayal and humiliation … but they kept going. Never before in humanity has there been such as “casting”; now we know who are the best on the planet Earth. Women, men, old, young, rich, poor, of all races or religions, the unvaccinated, the chosen of the invisible ark, the only ones who managed to resist when everything collapsed. That’s you. You passed an unimaginable test that many of the toughest Marines, Commandos, Green Berets, astronauts and geniuses could not withstand. You are made of the stuff of the greatest who ever lived, those heroes born among ordinary men who glow in the dark.”

Thank you for reading my writings.

Starting November 1, 2022, Personal Commentaries and Chat/Video/Meeting transcripts will be by paid subscription. Proceeds go into our business account to help needy patients.

Get My FREE Guidebook to Emergency COVID Care - with Your Personal Tracker™

Visit https:COVIDmasterplan.com - it is at the top of the page.

This is a LIMITED OFFER UNTIL OCTOBER 31, 2022. Then it is just $4.99. It contains your shopping list for supplements, prescriptions, foods, and a time schedule of what to take and when, should you get sick. This is a perfect gift if you are single or have parents who are not internet-savy. You can print it out for them - perhaps in black and white to save ink - and have them pay attention to the 7 am to 12 MN schedule on last two pages of the Personal Tracker™.

https://covid-kits.com/ols/products/covid-care-tracker

Get the Substack App!

For readers and writers, get the Substack App,. Currently available only on iPhone or iPad 12+:

https://webcatalog.io/apps/substack/

For Health Care Professionals: Take Steve Kirsch’s Survey

If you work in healthcare, please consider filling out Steve Kirsch’s survey. Tell your doctors and nurses. Steve posts:

You will be asked how many reportable events you've OBSERVED vs. FILED for both non-COVID and then the COVID vaccines since you first became aware of the VAERS system. A "VAERS-reportable" event is a significant adverse event that in your opinion should be reported to the VAERS system in order to allow health authorities to accurately assess the safety profile of a vaccine. Steve askss that if you are NOT a healthcare professional, do NOT fill out the survey. If you ARE a health-care professional, fill out the form here:

https://airtable.com/shrQZWaacOu9j2rhh?

What is my next step?

Join Physicians and Patients Reclaiming Medicine at https://ReclaimingMed.org Physicians, health care providers, advocates, and patients all welcome. See you there.

AFFILIATE LINKS

Proceeds go directly into Aranda MD Enterprises, to help needy patients

My most frequently asked question: “When do you sleep?" https://buymeacoffee.com/dra9 ~ And THANK YOU for the 4 cups of coffee in the last week:)!

My second-most asked question: “Who do you go to for legal help?” How To Win In Court Without a Lawyer. Too few Americans know what Justice is. Too many are denied Justice in our courts. For the past 36 years Dr. Graves has been an attorney and In 1997, he started his online course to help everyone who can't afford a lawyer by giving affordable legal know-how and solid confidence to tens of thousands of people for 25 years ... good people who now are winning in court without a lawyer!winning cases by doing what this course will show YOU how to do - step-by-step, quick & easy! www.HowToWinInCourt.com?refercode=AM0060

Z-STACK™ Supplements. by Beloved Dr. Vladimir Zelenko. https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARGARETARANDA; Use CODE "DrMargaretAranda"

Alavida™ and Epithalamin. Alavida™ Regenerating Trio. Anti-aging patch, day and night cream; the only topical product in the world with epithalamin, a hormone produced by the pineal gland. WATCH Low Level Light Therapy (LLLT):

Corganics™. Medical quality CBD with NO THC. May help pain, anxiety, depression, nausea, inflammation, topical skin disease. Capsules, sublingual liquid, and topical. Approved by dermatologists for skin conditions like psoriasis; also by oncologists for nausea. https://corganics.com - Use CODE “Aranda” (case sensitive)

ECHO H2® WATER. Bubbles hydrogen gas (H2) into water, promoting “probiotic”, anaerobic gut flora; antioxidant, improves cognitive function, optimizes gut health. Models include: portable, under-the-sink, add-to-refrigerator, filter, acid water (use to feed plants; kills bacteria and viruses so it replaces harsh chemical cleaners; add to laundry), alkaline water (use to wash vegetables, clean kitchen countertops). https://www.synergyscience.com/shop/?afmc=1ii

LifeWave™ Wearable Patch Technology. Wearable technology for pain, Glutathione, Carnosine, X39 Stem Cell Activation with GHK-Cu, Insomnia, Athletic patches and more; no medication; uses LLLT, no drugs. https://lifewave.com/margaretaranda/store/products

Metagenics™ Supplements. Physician-quality, scientific ingredients for immune system optimization. https://margaretaranda.metagenics.com

My recommendation: Immune Defense Pack + Benesom melatonin (take at dusk, not bedtime)