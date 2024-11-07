Background: The 1st Tweet

Source: https://x.com/charliekirk11/status/1834349220352196786?s=46

The Video

WARNING: 😭 TEAR-JERKER!

The Thread

The 2nd Tweet

Source: https://x.com/grahamallen_1/status/1836559408853127677?s=46

The Video

The Thread

The 3rd Tweet

Source: https://x.com/kevin_smith45/status/1854563674586845481?s=46

The Video

The Thread

Responses:

LET US PRAY

🙏

Father God,

Bless this boy, Liam, with all of Your Mighty Healing Power! Heal his brain, mend his broken tissue, and send repair and health!

Give Liam the time of his life, and cause him to survive so that he can stand on the stage at Trump's inauguration as President of the USA!

We ask this in the Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth!

Amen!

🙏

🙌

Leave a comment