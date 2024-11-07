Liam: America's Favorite Kid Gets the News that Trump Won
WARNING: 😭 TEAR-JERKER! Hear his Response!
Background: The 1st Tweet
Source: https://x.com/charliekirk11/status/1834349220352196786?s=46
The Video
WARNING: 😭 TEAR-JERKER!
The Thread
The 2nd Tweet
Source: https://x.com/grahamallen_1/status/1836559408853127677?s=46
The Video
The Thread
The 3rd Tweet
Source: https://x.com/kevin_smith45/status/1854563674586845481?s=46
The Video
The Thread
Responses:
LET US PRAY
🙏
Father God,
Bless this boy, Liam, with all of Your Mighty Healing Power! Heal his brain, mend his broken tissue, and send repair and health!
Give Liam the time of his life, and cause him to survive so that he can stand on the stage at Trump's inauguration as President of the USA!
We ask this in the Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth!
Amen!
🙏
🙌
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. This is my ministry.
BEST Substack of the day!!! 🥰❤️🙏