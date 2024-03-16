Addendum April 7, 2024: I made a technical mistake by simply calling this liar a liar. She most properly is a FRAUD because she LIED TO DECEIVE.

And when called on it, Paulette Coates admitted she never knew what was in the capsule. She knew all along it was not the 3 mg ivermectin tablet she implicated - and instead of publicly apologizing and admitting she MISREPRESENTED herself, she DOUBLES DOWN and plays the VICTIM here, UNBELIEVABLY saying she “made a slight error”.

This article is written to show you how a writer can deceive you into thinking that ivermectin is bad for you. It leaves a lot to conjecture, is blatantly lacking in skill, and carries no scientific thought of the contents of a purported capsule of ivermectin. It misses every mark, and leads one to question everything the writer has ever said.

Not only that, but see for yourself. Once busted, Paulette admits to the error of her ways - but there is no repentance, no sorrow, only defense. And she then points her finger at me and asks me to perform darkfield microscopy on ivermectin for her. That’s what leads me to believe she does not own a microscope, and she doesn’t know how to use one.

It’s a good thing I know exactly what Edenbridge’s ivermectin tablet looks like - and even if I didn’t

herself gives us the link to Drugs.com and Edenbridge’s actual Package Insert.

Yet she doesn’t take a video of their TABLET; instead, she empties out an orange and yellow-colored CAPSULE. And we don’t know what was in it.

I did not seek to find a flaw in this article. I found it after being tipped to its publication, and was asked for my opinion. The reader had no idea what to think. I am just as shocked as you to see this deception.

The Original Article

From November 19, 2023

This article is a lie. Paulette did not dissolve a TABLET of ivermectin, she used a CAPSULE of some other powder, and we don’t know what it was. We didn’t even see her LOOK under the microscope, and she failed to tell us how she arrived at her final images.

This is her opening paragraph, which attacks ivermectin as unsafe, then points her finger at two Substack writers who have discussed ivermectin’s positive benefits.

#1: Paulette did not dissolve a “tablet” - she dissolved a “capsule”. BIG DIFFERENCE. | Source: https://substack.com/home/post/p-138999442

The Video:

Prior to this video, we are not shown the CAPSULE (not a TABLET - we will repeatedly go over this to be certain you understand) before it has been placed in the cup. We therefore do not know from where the CAPSULE came.

We are not told what is in the cup: tap water, distilled water, sterile normal saline 0.9%, other compound(s)? How was this CAPSULE dissolved?

This is not a white PILL. It is a yellow/orange and white CAPSULE that breaks in two and has powder inside the gel capsule. Note the top of the solution is rather clear, while the bottom is white. It is unknown why this is so.

Here, the top of the solution appears more white, showing that whatever is in the capsule has indeed continued to dissolve.

As the hand continues to stir the capsule, the water turns white and murky, and the colors of the capsule stand out. Of the 41 sec video, this is what we see at 10 seconds:

At 12 sec, a drop of the powdered solution is taken in the pipette. Note the capsule’s cover is orange, yellow, and white:

At about 20 seconds, the drop is placed on a slide.

At 33 sec, the thumb touches the drop on the slide:

At 37 sec, a lid is placed over the drop.

We never see the slide go under the microscope. We never see a microscope. This is the last image on the video:

This is the caption under the video:

Below are the depicted darkfield slides. Again, we never saw the microscope, nor its many different magnification lenses. The video didn’t follow through to the microscope, nor is there any description of what “stain,” or “light,” or “dark,” field settings were used; there was not even a mention of the magnification.

Most people who look at slides under a microscope can and will describe all of these details. That’s what scientists do without asking, or being asked.

Where DID these images come from, and what are they?

I thought perhaps these images were on the internet, and did not represent original photographs of Paulette’s. I did a reverse search on this image, found HERE.

I could not find the exact same images. Notice that Paulette never described what was under the microscope - what ARE those images, Paulette? What kind of structures are those in the 2 photographs you took?

The Source of Ivermectin: Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals

This is the link Paulette gives for Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals’ ivermectin, at Drugs.com (see the image below, last sentence). The LINK: https://www.drugs.com/pro/ivermectin-tablets.html#:~:text=Ivermectin

This is the link information, cited on this November 19, 2023 article as a reference that was accessed or updated on May 4, 2022. Now it has been updated on January 2, 2024.

I have ordered ivermectin from Edenbridge before, and this is the box that they all come in, as listed on Drugs.com:

Here is the Drugs.com description of each 3 mg ivermectin tablet, the only TABLET available in the USA. No one else makes an ivermectin TABLET in America. The tablet description is that it is a TABLET, 20 per foil pack:

The Pharmacological Characteristics of 3 mg Ivermectin Tablets

White

Round

6 mm (this is tiny, 0.2 inches)

Unscored (i.e., there is no ‘line’ on the back side that one can use to cut the tablet in half)

Unflavored

Imprinted with “806” on one side

Active Ingredient

Inactive Ingredients

Note these are mentioned in the same exact order as what Paulette writes, for this specific TABLET:

Paulette’s Article List of Inactive Ingredients:

“…colloidal silicon dioxide, croscarmellose sodium, magnesium stearate, microcrystalline cellulose, and pregelatinized starch”.

Drugs.com List of Inactive Ingredients:

“… silicon dioxide, croscarmellose sodium, magnesium stearate, cellulose, microcrystalline, and starch, corn”.

Here is the rest of the article:

(I add my comments outside of the quoted orange box to the left. Some emphases are mine.)

As we know, what we see in a drug immediately really doesn’t mean much, you have to watch it for hours to see if things grow or form in it. Luckily nothing formed, which I was really glad that there is one pharmaceutical that didn’t have quantum dots in it or creating hydrogel polymer filaments.

Nonetheless, we don’t know what was in the orange and yellow capsule. And we never saw it go under the microscope, which should have been on the same countertop as the beaker with the capsule, solution, pipette, and slide.

I decided to look at the inactive ingredients of Ivermectin, as I always do when patients come to me with symptoms and they are on pharmaceuticals. Many times, their symptoms lead to a reaction to the inactive ingredients. Here are the inactive ingredients of Ivermectin;

… listed in the same order as Drugs.com has for ivermectin 3 mg white TABLETS, not orange and yellow CAPSULES.

And looking at “inactive” ingredients for people that may be “allergic” to them is one thing. Looking at “inactive” ingredients from an unknown capsule pretending to be ivermectin? That is a lie.

Ivermectin tablets are available as 3-mg tablets containing the following inactive ingredients: colloidal silicon dioxide, croscarmellose sodium, magnesium stearate, microcrystalline cellulose, and pregelatinized starch . May 4, 2022 https://www.drugs.com/pro/ivermectin-tablets.html#:~:text=Ivermectin We can try to trust the FDA (well not really) or Drugs.com, but I always look at the safety data sheets; https://www.spectrumchemical.com/media/sds/S1510_AGHS.pdf

None of these really matter, because we do not know what powder was in the CAPSULE. If we are instead talking about Drugs.com and the Edenbridge 3 mg ivermectin TABLETS, then the following are accurate statements as listed, and bear in mind that billions of people have taken these same “inactive” ingredients for decades, without any adverse event:

Colloidal Silicon Dioxide: Under the Toxicology section it says: Inhalation Specific test data for the substance or mixture is not available. May cause irritation of respiratory tract. Eye contact Specific test data for the substance or mixture is not available. Causes serious eye irritation.(based on components). May cause redness, itching, and pain. Skin contact Specific test data for the substance or mixture is not available. May cause irritation. Prolonged contact may cause redness and irritation. May be absorbed through the skin in harmful amounts. Harmful in contact with skin. (based on components). Ingestion Specific test data for the substance or mixture is not available. Ingestion may cause gastrointestinal irritation, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. May be harmful if swallowed Well it’s in a pill form, so yes, it get’s swallowed. There is always the discussion of, “oh well it’s a small safe amount” but over a prolonged time, could cause damage to tissues.

Colloidal Silicon Dioxide

Here’s what Sciencing.com has to say about colloidal silicon dioxide; and we don’t know if it was in the CAPSULE. For goodness’ sake, it’s in salt and baking soda, is “inert” and not absorbed by water. Again, billions have taken it without any adverse event. Additionally, it is ubiquitous to the earth’s crust, completely natural in nature:

https://sciencing.com/colloidal-silicon-dioxide-8725504.html: …Colloidal silicon dioxide is actually a commonly used filler product. Also known as colloidal silica, this agent finds itself into many food and medicine products. In addition, its uses aren't just limited to food and medicine. Since silicon is so abundant and versatile, manufacturers in other industries also find many uses for it. Definition: Scientifically, colloidal silicon dioxide is a fumed silica prepared by the hydrolisis of a silica compound. In simple terms, it's a fine form of silicon that can be evenly dispersed. It doesn't dissolve in water. Silicon is a natural element on the periodic table that's nontoxic and used often in industry. It's also the second most common element in the Earth's crust, next to oxygen . Food products often contain colloidal silicone dioxide. This is due to its ability to act as a free-flowing agent. It's found in salt, seasoning salt and sodium bicarbonate (baking soda). It's also found in spices, meat curing powders and many other food products requiring an anticaking agent.

Next Ingredient;

… Next Ingredient NOT in the capsule shown in the video; but listed on Drugs.com for 3 mg white tablets from Edenbridge:

Croscarmellose sodium; Safety Data Sheet. https://www.spectrumchemical.com/media/sds/C1366_AGHS.pdf: Classification section; This chemical is considered hazardous according to the 2012 OSHA Hazard Communication Standard (29 CFR1910.1200) Not a dangerous substance or mixture according to the Globally Harmonized System (GHS) (need to do more research on them) Symptoms section; Symptoms Skin Contact: May cause skin irritation. Eye Contact: May cause eye irritation. Inhalation May cause irritation of respiratory tract. Ingestion Not expected to be a health hazard. Health injuries are not known or expected under normal use. Aspiration hazard No information available. Says it’s not expected to be a health hazard when ingested, well then how come these other sites say something different; https://remedysnutrition.com/blogs/news/18289407-additives-to-avoid#safe Is Croscarmellose Sodium Safe? Because croscarmellose sodium is a commonly used disintegrating agent, it means that it should be safe, right? Wrong! The Food and Drug Administration has only approved croscarmellose sodium in small amounts for medication and supplement usage. If used in too high of quantities, it can cause harmful side effects. In 2010, one woman was taken to the hospital for pulmonary edema, congestive heart failure, and extremely high blood pressure. Upon investigation, doctors discovered that she was experiencing an allergic reaction to croscarmellose sodium . She also experienced an enlarged left ventricle, rashes all over the body, and multiple other health concerns. https://www.pharmaexcipients.com/news/evaluation-croscarmellose-sodium/

Anyone who is allergic to a drug can experience life-threatening effects like anaphylaxis, a swelling of the airway, tongue, and epiglottis, which can close off the lungs from breathing through the mouth or nose. That doesn’t mean that everyone else will experience any of those symptoms, ever.

Drugs.com has this to say:

Disintegrants facilitate the breakup of a tablet in the intestinal tract after oral administration. Cross-linking allows enhanced bioavailability of the drug through superior drug dissolution. Without a disintegrant, tablets may not dissolve appropriately and may effect the amount of active ingredient absorbed, thereby decreasing effectiveness.[1] List of medications using Croscarmellose Sodium (CCS) How many people have taken these drugs without any adverse event? Literally billions. For better recognition, I added the Trade Name next to each generic name. Acetaminophen 500 mg ( Tylenol® )

Acetaminophen Extended Release 650 mg ( Tylenol® ER )

Cetirizine Hydrochloride 10 mg ( Zyrtec®)

Clonazepam 1 mg ( Klonipin® )

Clonazepam 0.5 mg ( Klonipin® )

Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride 10 mg ( Flexeril® )

Diclofenac Sodium Delayed Release 75 mg ( Voltaren® )

Endocet 325 mg / 10 mg ( Oxycodone® with Tylenol®)

Escitalopram Oxalate 10 mg (base) ( Lexapro®)

Escitalopram Oxalate 20 mg (base) ( Lexapro®)

Famotidine 20 mg ( Pepcid®)

Ibuprofen 800 mg ( Advil®, Motrin®)

Ibuprofen 600 mg ( Advil®, Motrin®)

Lortab 10/325 325 mg / 10 mg , a hydrocodone

Naproxen 500 mg ( Aleve®)

Sildenafil Citrate 100 mg (Viagra®) Reference: Dave RH. Overview of pharmaceutical excipients used in tablets and capsules. Drug Topics (online). Advanstar. 10/24/2008 http://drugtopics.modernmedicine.com/drugtopics/Top+News/Overview-of-pharmaceutical-excipients-used-in-tabl/ArticleStandard/Article/detail/561047. Accessed 08/19/2011

A tablet matrix composed of lactose (75% w/w) and dicalcium phosphate (25% wt/wt) was used to compare the functional equivalency of the five brands of croscarmellose sodium. Lactose 75%, many people have issues with Lactose.

Billions of people have no problem with lactose, a natural sugar like glucose. We have an enzyme produced by the small intestine that helps to break down this milk sugar (lactose). “Lactose intolerance” occurs when production is low. Symptoms experienced after drinking milk or dairy include diarrhea, stomach pain, abdominal bloating, and gas. It can be diagnosed with a hydrogen breath or lactose tolerance test, and treated with a low-lactose diet. But there is much more to this, like excluding other malabsorption problems.

https://www.pharmaexcipients.com/news/evaluation-croscarmellose-sodium/ The relationship between molecular-structural properties and functional-related characteristics of croscarmellose sodium produced by different manufacturers Croscarmellose sodium (CCS), a cross-linked carboxymethyl cellulose polymer, is an example of a superdisintegrant used in pharmaceutical solid dosage forms, most notably tablets.

… but this wasn’t a “tablet”. It was a capsule that may or may not have contained croscarmellose sodium. And billions of people take that long list of drugs above, without a problem

So it’s a POLYMER?

Since the term, “polymer” was not explained, let’s first not be afraid of the word. ScienceNewsExplores provides a definition:

“These materials, many of them artificial, are built from repeating chains of smaller chemical units” and “Here, carbon atoms are shown as black, oxygen as red and hydrogen as white:” “…Consider keratin (KAIR-uh-tin), the stuff your hair and nails are made from. Even the DNA in your cells is a polymer. By definition, polymers are large molecules made by bonding (chemically linking) a series of building blocks. The word polymer comes from the Greek words for “many parts.” Each of those parts is scientists call a monomer (which in Greek means “one part”). Think of a polymer as a chain, with each of its links a monomer. Those monomers can be simple — just an atom or two or three — or they might be complicated ring-shaped structures containing a dozen or more atoms.” “Wool, cotton and silk are natural polymer-based materials that have been used since ancient times. Cellulose, the main component of wood and paper, also is a natural polymer. Others include the starch molecules made by plants. [Here’s an interesting fact: Both cellulose and starch are made from the same monomer, the sugar glucose. Yet they have very different properties. Starch will dissolve in water and can be digested. But cellulose doesn’t dissolve and can’t be digested by humans. The only difference between these two polymers is how the glucose monomers have been linked together.] Living things build proteins — a particular type of polymer — from monomers called amino acids . Although scientists have discovered some 500 different amino acids, animals and plants use only 20 of them to construct their proteins.” Source: https://www.snexplores.org/article/explainer-what-are-polymers

Don’t be afraid of polymers. They are everywhere, and are essential building blocks of nature.

Natural Polymers Aja Aravamudhan, ... Sangamesh G. Kumbar, in Natural and Synthetic Biomedical Polymers, 2014 Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) is the major cellulose ether…….CMC hydrogels could be used for encapsulating cells of nucleus pulposis and hence are a potential replacement for intervertebral disk degeneration. The nucleus pulposus is the soft, gelatinous central portion of the intervertebral disk that moves within the disk with changes in posture. Back to the Safety Data sheet, under the section of Chronic Toxicity; Chronic Toxicity Prolonged or repeated ingestion may affect the liver, urinary system, and metabolism. Repeated exposure may cause bronchitis to develop with cough, phlegm, and /or shortness of breath.

I’m not sure why the nucleus pulposis was targeted as a part of the spine’s disk that could be used as a place to inject carboxymethyl cellulose. We don’t even know if that compound was inside the capsule powder. And…

We certainly aren’t injecting the capsule into our spine.

Now if it’s only taken for 5 days, then, can the human body recover from ingesting a toxicity? Most likely yes, but there are many people taking it longer and more often than the recommended intervals of 3 or 6 months.

Billiions of people have taken the above list of drugs without adverse events due to the inactive ingredients.

Again, we don’t know what was inside the capsule or under the microscope. For certain, the capsule was not 3 mg ivermectin from Edenbridge, so to me and IMHO, this comment makes no sense other than to instill fear and deceive the reader.

For the last 4 years, millions of people all over the world have been taking ivermectin twice a week under Covid prevention protocols. Their families, neighbors, and co-workers have been taking it. There are no post-Covid scientific papers whatsoever on ivermectin’s cumulative or toxic effect on anyone.

I’m just saying, before ingesting anything, look at what’s in it. We are trying to get POLYMER out of our bodies, and people are ingesting it. Just sayin’

You don’t need to “get a polymer out of our bodies”, like taking keratin out of our nails or hair, because they are made of a polymer. Our entire DNA is a polymer of repeated nucleotides with just 4 bases that make each of us individual.

Where to Go From Here

I’m just saying that you should show us your face and hand putting the 3 mg ivermectin TABLET in a vial, add the solvent and tell us what it is, carry it over to a slide with a pipette like you did, and then in the same video, show us how you look at it under the microscope - your camera can be set straight up onto the microscope and we can both look at it simultaneously.

Before you tell us what is under a microscope, show us what it is, and what you did before you put it there.

Just saying: Don’t try to deceive us again. You are BUSTED with lies and deceit.

We know the difference betweet white and yellow/orange.

We know that a “capsule” isn’t a “tablet”.

We don’t know what powder was inside your capsule. Or what red, orange, or yellow food coloring was in your gelcapsule. And what was your reagent? Show us the microscope, and describe the magnification. Show us your walk from the buret of compound and solution, to the microscope settings and stain/production of the “dark field”.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Dear Paulette Coates, ND, DNM,

This is where I usually submit my opinions, frustrations, insight, solutions, and prayers in my ‘What I Really Think’ Section. Many tell me this is their favorite part of my writings. Today, I open it up for everyone to see the LIE of this video. It makes you wonder WHY Paulette wants to sway you away from ivermectin.

This is my private note to Paulette. I tried to show you the link but because it is a private conversation, it would not provide me the link. Instead, it said:

My note to Paulette, in case it is too small to read:

Hi Paulette, I saw that you didn't say what kind of powder was in the yellow and orange capsule. Then you cited Drugs.com with the 3 mg white ivermectin tablet, using their product ingredient list. That wasn't ivermectin, was it? Where was your microscope? How did you obtain your images, and can you please repeat this video and tell us what is inside that capsule? I need you to reply to this today, because I am prepared to expose you as a liar and a deceiver. What you did is wrong. That wasn't ivermectin from the link you gave, which was Edenbridge's TABLET. Where is the correct Drugs.com link I would like for you to repeat that video and give us all the details. Show us the pill box, tell us the solvent, then show us your microscope and tell us how you obtained the images. And be sure your hands and fingernails are the same ones that were in the video. You cannot deceive people by lying to them and presenting false information. Retract your article and do your experiment over again. Or STOP WRITING, because no one is going to believe anything you write. You cannot do this to people. I think you are a fraud and a liar, and I busted you, so you better try to fix it. I look forward to your response.

Question: Does Edenbridge’s 3 mg ivermectin tablet have quantum dots or hydrogel polymers in them, or not? Because you didn’t use their tablet, so you don’t know the question you sought to answer out of concern.

And:

Paulette mentioned the names and Substacks of both these doctors, calling them out and criticizing them for their support of ivermectin’s effects in helping during and after Covid:

Here is Dr. Turner’s article on ivermectin:

And also

Yes, it makes me like ivermectin more. And it makes me want to know these two doctors, as well. I have subscribed to both their Substacks and recommend both as well.

See something that you hesitate to believe? That coud be your spiritual discernment triggering you to think on your own! Question everything! And when you find evil, SHINE THE LIGHT ON IT, because LIGHT always CASTS OUT the darkness!

And Finally, From This Morning:

Admitting the Lie and Having No Sorrow

Here is the Comment Source:

https://paulettecoatesnaturopath.substack.com/p/a-deeper-look-at-ivermectin/comment/44356389?utm_source=activity_item#comment-51777580?utm_source=activity_item

Reporting a Writer to Substack

Not knowing that Paulette’s comment would be immediately hidden, I submitted an official report asking Substack to remove her entire article. You can still see her comment by clicking on “Show”; it is also posted above.

Because it violates Substack’s Guidelines, I have asked Substack to remove Paulette’s fake article, seen HERE. Paulette cannot impersonate being a scientist, when she clearly has no knowledge of scientific protocols. And she admits to not being a scientist, so she should stop writing scientific articles that include microscope findings.

The conversation will probably continue, and here is the latest update showing Paulette has no remorse but continues to defend herself and attack me. Here is how I am leaving this:

No remorse, no sorrow, no repentance ...

Question everything

Source link:

