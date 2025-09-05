The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/childrenshd/status/1963694956188459361?s=46

The Thread

The Full Hearing

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/committee-hearings/hearing-rfk-jr-health-care-agenda-testimony/

(Continued)

⬇️ 👌

⬆️ 👌

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Stop the Shots Already! Cut the PREP Act out of existence for any future use! Hold them accountable, and jail as many as possible! Ditch the childhood vaccine schedule, Pharma advertising, and free lunches to doctors!

And what do you think they will do?

Try harder to get rid of RFK Jr, one way or another.

They’re using a CIA playbook to get at him, create division, and confound efforts.

And who is behind it? Satan, who brings not an apple, but a pill.

Big Harma = Pharmakopeia = Witchcraft = Sorcery

“All nations were deceived by your Pharmakopeia.” ~ Revelation 18:23

We never should have relied on a pill for our health. We should have kept our eyes on God, drawing closer to Him. And God’s healing power, which abounds, would have covered us and made us whole.

And it’s not too late!

Pharmakopeia = witchcraft = sorcery

“All nations were deceived by your Pharmakopeia.” ~ Revelation 18:23

He is ALWAYS waiting for us to repent and change our ways!

If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land. ~ II Chronicles 7:14 NKJV

And we MUST ask for forgiveness, especially for the harms that have befallen our children!

“If anyone causes one of these little ones—those who believe in me—to stumble, it would be better for them if a large millstone were hung around their neck and they were thrown into the sea. ~ Mark 9:42

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

WE REPENT OF OUR SINS! We ask You for Your Forgiveness and Mercy, Your Lovingkindness and Grace to abound!

Heal our land! Heal our bodies!

Protect our children and elders! Stop the murderous vaccines and the hospital protocols that kill!! Get Big Harma OUT of our presence! Unveil the hypocrisy of doctors who kill!

Judge them harshly, Holy God! And judge us accordingly, if we fail to protect the children!

Keep showing us how to do more, how to BE MORE dedicated to what is right before Your eyes only.

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen.

Leave a comment