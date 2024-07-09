What happens at the moment of conception?

John 1:4

1 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 2 He was with God in the beginning. 3 Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made. 4 In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind.

Scientists found that a giant burst of light flashes at conception.

Light Release at the Moment of Conception

Light is life.

God spoke life into being with light. And here, a burst of light leads to life.

Did you notice what the narrator said scientists determined about the origin of the light? They said that it gave off zinc just prior to the burst.

Of all the compounds that could have been identified as causing the light, it was zinc.

The Periodic Table of the Elements. We should realize that zinc is our friend. | Image adapted from original, courtesy: SwissCows.com

Scientific Paper

Emphasizes the importance of zinc during these pivotal times:

Sperm structure

Sperm function

Spermatogenesis (the creation of sperm)

Epididymal sperm maturation

Sperm interactions with the female reproductive tract

Capacitation: that which allows the sperm to penetrate the egg

Fertilization

Embryo development

Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30567310/

Abstract The importance of zinc for male fertility only emerged recently, being propelled in part by consumer interest in nutritional supplements containing ionic trace minerals. Here, we review the properties, biological roles and cellular mechanisms that are relevant to zinc function in the male reproductive system, survey available peer-reviewed data on nutritional zinc supplementation for fertility improvement in livestock animals and infertility therapy in men, and discuss the recently discovered signaling pathways involving zinc in sperm maturation and fertilization. Emphasis is on the zinc-interacting sperm proteome and its involvement in the regulation of sperm structure and function, from spermatogenesis and epididymal sperm maturation to sperm interactions with the female reproductive tract, capacitation, fertilization, and embryo development. Merits of dietary zinc supplementation and zinc inclusion into semen processing media are considered with livestock artificial insemination (AI) and human assisted reproductive therapy (ART) in mind. Collectively, the currently available data underline the importance of zinc ions for male fertility, which could be harnessed to improve human reproductive health and reproductive efficiency in agriculturally important livestock species. Further research will advance the field of sperm and fertilization biology, provide new research tools, and ultimately optimize semen processing procedures for human infertility therapy and livestock AI.

What other epiphany can we draw from this?

Zinc is needed to produce light at conception!

Men, be sure to get enough zinc!

Good Sources of Dietary Zinc

A note on Zinc, contributed by Patti Kay Wooldridge RN BSN For older men, taking up to 65 gm zinc/day may help prevent prostate problems. If you take that much zinc, your copper level may go down, so balance with 2-3 mg copper/day.

Oysters give the most bang for the zinc buck. | Photo by Thomas John on Unsplash

Meat: Beef, lamb, and pork. Eat UNprocessed. A 100-gram serving of raw ground beef has 44% – 60% of the Daily Recommended Value.

Shellfish: Oysters , Alaskan King Crab, and shrimp and mussels to a lesser extent. Oysters have more zinc than almost any other food . According to HealthLine , “Six average-sized oysters offer 33 mg of zinc, which is 300% of the required daily value for males and 413% for females”.

Legumes: Chickpeas, lentils, and beans. Legumes contain phytates which can decrease absorption; remedy this by cooking, soaking, sprouting, or fermenting them.

Seeds: Pumpkin, squash, and sesame seeds.

Nuts: Pine nuts, cashews, and almonds.

Dairy: Cheese and whole milk.

Eggs: Also contain B vitamins, selenium, and choline, the latter being of utmost importance. Choline is made in the liver, but it can’t make enough, so we get it from our diet. It is a precursor to fetal brain and spinal cord development during pregnancy. It is also important in childhood cognition and for adults, is important for muscle strength and cognitive wellbeing.

Whole grains: Wheat, quinoa, rice, and oats. Like legumes, whole grains also contain phytates that limit zinc absorption. Whole grains are linked to longevity, less diabetes, and less heart disease.

Vegetables: Not a great source of zinc, opt for potatoes, kale, green beans.

Dark Chocolate: Who likes this one the most? According to HealthLine, “A 100-gram (3.5-ounce) bar of 70%–85% dark chocolate contains 3.31 mg of zinc, or 30% of the DV for males and 41% for females (34).”

